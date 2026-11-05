Hyundai is telling owners of nearly 95,000 Genesis and G80 sedans to park outside after discovering a seat defect that can cause a fire.

There’s a specific kind of trust you put in your garage — the idea that the car sitting in it overnight is just sitting there, doing nothing, asking nothing of you. For most cars, every night, that’s exactly true. But Hyundai is asking nearly 95,000 Genesis and G80 owners to rethink that assumption, at least for now, and here’s what’s actually behind the request.

What Hyundai is actually telling owners to do

Hyundai is recalling 94,622 Genesis and Genesis G80 sedans — 54,644 from the 2015 and 2016 Genesis, and 39,978 from the 2017 through 2020 G80 — according to the recall filing, NHTSA campaign 26V664. The filing carries two advisories at once: park outside, and do not drive.

If your car isn’t on that list, none of this changes anything about your garage tonight. If it is, the two advisories together are the actual headline here — this isn’t a routine “schedule a repair when convenient” notice.

What’s actually wrong with the seat

The issue sits in the front power-seat control switch on seats without a memory function. An outside force can dislodge or damage that switch. If it stays engaged afterward, the seat motor can keep running continuously. A motor that won’t stop can overheat — and an overheated motor is a fire risk sitting a few feet from where you sit every time you drive.

You don’t need to know how a seat-motor circuit works to understand the ask. A switch that’s supposed to turn off stopped doing that reliably, and the company is treating it as serious enough to say don’t drive the car at all while a fix is being worked out.

What’s actually happened so far

The filing documents two reported fire incidents in the U.S. tied to this issue. No crashes and no injuries have been reported. That’s genuinely different from a recall tied to a death or a highway crash. This is the company and regulators catching a pattern early, not reacting to a disaster already underway.

It’s still the kind of caution worth taking seriously. Two fires from the same mechanical cause is a pattern, not a coincidence, and that’s exactly why both advisories exist at the same time.

As of the filing, the actual repair was still in development — Hyundai hadn’t finalized the fix at the time the recall went out. Owner notification letters are scheduled to start going out December 6.

That gap between “park outside, don’t drive” and “here’s your repair appointment” is uncomfortable, and it’s fair to feel that. It’s also the honest state of where this recall actually stands right now, not a detail worth glossing over to make the notice sound tidier than it is.

What the fix will actually cost you

When the repair is ready, it will be free — including for owners whose cars are out of warranty entirely. You won’t be asked to weigh the cost of the fix against the risk of waiting.

If you’re the one in your household who tracks this kind of thing, that’s one less negotiation you’ll have to have with yourself once the letter actually arrives.

What this actually asks of you right now

Dealing with a recall like this isn’t about becoming the kind of driver who distrusts her car every time she walks to the garage — it’s about taking the one specific precaution that’s actually been asked of you, for the specific car this actually applies to.

It isn’t about predicting every mechanical failure before it happens. It’s about not driving past the one a manufacturer already flagged. If your Genesis or G80 is on that list, parking it off the road isn’t an overreaction — it’s exactly what’s being asked, for exactly as long as the fix takes to arrive.

So check your VIN against the campaign tonight if you drive one of these, and let the rest of your week go back to normal either way. You’re allowed to take this seriously without living inside it.