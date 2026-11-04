A tire recall affecting certain Otani-brand tires warns that the tread can separate while driving, raising the risk of losing control of the vehicle.

If you’re driving on 235/65R-16(C) tires from Otani, there’s a recall out that may apply to you. Foreign Tire Sales, Inc., the company that distributes Otani tires in the U.S., says a batch of them can separate at the tread while you’re driving — and federal regulators have already flagged it as a serious risk.

The recall, in plain terms

Foreign Tire Sales, Inc. is recalling Otani-brand tires in size 235/65R-16(C), under NHTSA recall number 26T015. The affected tires don’t meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 139, the federal rule covering new radial tires used on light vehicles.

Why regulators are calling this serious

Regulators say the tread on the affected tires can separate while a vehicle is in motion. NHTSA calls tread separation a “severe hazard to motorists” — it can cause a sudden loss of vehicle control and substantially raise the risk of a crash. Foreign Tire Sales hasn’t reported any incidents or injuries tied to the defect so far.

What you don’t know yet, and why

Neither NHTSA’s filing nor Foreign Tire Sales has released a count of how many tires are actually affected, and no public source has confirmed that number. The company also hasn’t said publicly how the defect was discovered or over what production window the recalled tires were made.

What the remedy actually is

Foreign Tire Sales says it will replace the recalled tires at no cost. Notification letters to registered owners were expected to start mailing November 2, 2026 — so if you own a set, a letter may already be on its way to you.

What to do about it

The fastest way to check is NHTSA’s own recall lookup tool at nhtsa.gov/recalls, searching by tire brand or recall number 26T015. You can also call Foreign Tire Sales’ customer service line directly at 908-687-0559 to ask about your specific tires.

Why it’s worth acting on now

A tire that can separate at speed isn’t a minor defect — it’s the kind of recall worth checking today, not whenever you happen to think of it again. Until Foreign Tire Sales or NHTSA releases more specifics, the safest move is looking up your own tires rather than assuming this one doesn’t apply to you.