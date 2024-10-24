Open in App
    • Women's Hockey on The Hockey News

    The Inseparable Defensive Duo: Chloe Primerano and Gracie Graham

    By Ian Kennedy,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y3lbG_0wKGbYQo00

    University of Minnesota started their 2024-25 season with several new players from all different backgrounds. However two rookies, Chloe Primerano and Gracie Graham, entered the team having a history playing together.

    RINK Academy Kelowna U-18 Prep, a team in British Columbia, was lead last season by the two defenders, Graham and Primerano, as was Canada's U-18 national team where the duo were again defensive partners.

    With RINK, the two combined for a total of 54 goals and 94 assists in 29 games. They were a force on defense and decided to continue their journey together this season, both committing to play for the University of Minnesota under head coach Brad Frost.

    While they are both excited to continue their careers alongside one another, Graham and Primerano didn’t plan on playing together again.

    Graham committed a full year before Primerano. Saying she committed to the University of Minnesota for "the school, the connections that she built with the coaches and the atmosphere."

    She did however discuss her decision with Primerano, “I did share some information about how much I liked Minnesota and how I thought it would be a good fit for her too.”

    Primerano listened to Graham’s advice and ended up committing to the University of Minnesota a year later, but ultimately the decision was hers.

    “I think we both had our own decisions and decided for our own reasons," said Primerano. "Gracie was in my ear a little bit, but I decided based on just how it felt when I came on campus, it's just such an amazing school.” '

    Chloe Primerano talks about joining the University of Minnesota and getting her first NIL deal (1:53)

    While their decisions were made individually, their years playing together are far from over.

    Primerano shared their history, “We've played together for quite a bit now, with like Team BC and with national team. We also played together in lots of different places, so it's been really cool to play with her and also be good friends.”

    The two are a force on the ice, but their friendship helps too. Primerano explained their dynamic, “Our off ice connection really helps us have chemistry on the ice. Just being comfortable with each other and not worried about making mistakes, because we know we're just here for each other as friends and as teammates.”

    Graham continued, “We just want each other to always be the best version of ourselves.”

    As for the whole team dynamic, Primerano said the adjustment has been going well overall.

    “Us Freshmen are always hanging out at the house, with the older girls," she said. "I think there's just a lot of bonding there in different ways. We're always talking, which I think is going to be great to bring out to the ice.”

    The season is just beginning and Graham and Primerano have each already put points up on the board, with their team starting 4-3-1.

    The two have been supportive of one another for years, and they both look forward to their future as Gophers together. In terms of the benefits of being together, Graham described their relationship, “I think having each other has been super helpful just because I always know if I ever need anything, Chloe would definitely like be there for me.”

    Primerano felt similarly, “having Gracie has been awesome. I mean she's always going to be there for me.” she said.

    Regardless of how it happened, the two have four more years playing together and Graham summed it up when she said, “it's just a bonus that we're here together now.”

