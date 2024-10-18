Abigail Boreen And Montreal Victoire Agree To Three-Year Deal

The Montréal Victoire have forward Abigail Boreen, selected in the third round (17 th overall) in the 2024 PWHL Draft, to a three-year contract.

The 24-year-old Somerset, WI native spent the 2024 season as a Reserve Player for the Minnesota Frost where she scored four goals and one assist in nine regular-season games and registered one assist in five playoff games for the Walter Cup champions.

“I am grateful and excited to be joining Montréal’s organization. I am looking forward to this new journey in my life and having the opportunity to play in front of such a passionate fanbase! I can’t wait to continue to grow the game that has given me so much! Allez Victoire !,” said Boreen.

“We are extremely happy to have concluded this agreement with training camp right around the corner. Because of her experience in our league, we already knew what Abby could bring to our team when we selected her in June. The energy and fierceness she brings to the ice will most certainly please our fans,” declared Montréal Victoire General Manager Danièle Sauvageau.

Collegiately, Boreen played five seasons for the University of Minnesota Gophers. In 166 games, she scored 60 goals and added 66 assists. In her fifth season, where she was named a captain of the team, she amassed 37 points in as many games, including 21 goals.

