Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Women's Hockey on The Hockey News

    Abigail Boreen And Montreal Victoire Agree To Three-Year Deal

    By Ian Kennedy,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F4K2r_0wCLP0OQ00

    The Montréal Victoire have forward Abigail Boreen, selected in the third round (17 th overall) in the 2024 PWHL Draft, to a three-year contract.

    The 24-year-old Somerset, WI native spent the 2024 season as a Reserve Player for the Minnesota Frost where she scored four goals and one assist in nine regular-season games and registered one assist in five playoff games for the Walter Cup champions.

    “I am grateful and excited to be joining Montréal’s organization. I am looking forward to this new journey in my life and having the opportunity to play in front of such a passionate fanbase! I can’t wait to continue to grow the game that has given me so much! Allez Victoire !,” said Boreen.

    “We are extremely happy to have concluded this agreement with training camp right around the corner. Because of her experience in our league, we already knew what Abby could bring to our team when we selected her in June. The energy and fierceness she brings to the ice will most certainly please our fans,” declared Montréal Victoire General Manager Danièle Sauvageau.

    Collegiately, Boreen played five seasons for the University of Minnesota Gophers. In 166 games, she scored 60 goals and added 66 assists. In her fifth season, where she was named a captain of the team, she amassed 37 points in as many games, including 21 goals.

    View the original article to see embedded media.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    SDHL Quarter Reports: SDE and Skellefteå AIK
    Women's Hockey on The Hockey News1 day ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 hours ago
    Aurora to request migrant placement records from Denver, state of Colorado
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Legal fund fuels American dream for Denver migrants from Venezuela
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy