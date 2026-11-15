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2026 Austin Championship Purse Breakdown: Complete Prize Money Payout for PGA Tour Event Explored
By Anurag Bharadwaj,5 days ago
The 2026 Austin Championship is currently taking place at the Fazio Canyons Course, and the event is nearing the end. There is a lot of talk surrounding the tournament because the leaderboard is extremely competitive. While fans are currently keeping a close eye on the leaderboard, there is now some intrigue about the event’s $6 million prize fund and how much the winner will receive.
The eventual tournament winner will receive the standard 18% of the prize pool, which in this case is $1.08 million. The runner-up in the event will receive $654,000, while the third-place finisher will be awarded $414,000.
What Is the Full Prize Pool Payout for the 2026 Austin Championship?
Here’s a thorough look at the prize pool payout for the 2026 Austin Championship:
- 1st position: $1,080,000
- 2nd position: $654,000
- 3rd position: $414,000
- 4th position: $294,000
- 5th position: $246,000
- 6th position: $217,500
- 7th position: $202,500
- 8th position: $187,500
- 9th position: $175,500
- 10th position: $163,500
- 11th position: $151,500
- 12th position: $139,500
- 13th position: $127,500
- 14th position: $115,500
- 15th position: $109,500
- 16th position: $103,500
- 17th position: $97,500
- 18th position: $91,500
- 19th position: $85,500
- 20th position: $79,500
- 21st position: $73,500
- 22nd position: $67,500
- 23rd position: $62,700
- 24th position: $57,900
- 25th position: $53,100
- 26th position: $48,300
- 27th position: $46,500
- 28th position: $44,700
- 29th position: $42,900
- 30th position: $41,100
- 31st position: $39,300
- 32nd position: $37,500
- 33rd position: $35,700
- 34th position: $34,200
- 35th position: $32,700
- 36th position: $31,200
- 37th position: $29,700
- 38th position: $28,500
- 39th position: $27,300
- 40th position: $26,100
- 41st position: $24,900
- 42nd position: $23,700
- 43rd position: $22,500
- 44th position: $21,300
- 45th position: $20,100
- 46th position: $18,900
- 47th position: $17,700
- 48th position: $16,740
- 49th position: $15,900
- 50th position: $15,420
- 51st position: $15,060
- 52nd position: $14,700
- 53rd position: $14,460
- 54th position: $14,220
- 55th position: $14,100
- 56th position: $13,980
- 57th position: $13,860
- 58th position: $13,740
- 59th position: $13,620
- 60th position: $13,500
- 61st position: $13,380
- 62nd position: $13,260
- 63rd position: $13,140
- 64th position: $13,020
- 65th position: $12,900
- 66th position: $12,780
- 67th position: $12,660
- 68th position: $12,540
- 69th position: $12,420
- 70th position: $12,300
- 71st position: $12,180
- 72nd position: $12,060
- 73rd position: $11,940
- 74th position: $11,820
- 75th position: $11,700
- 76th position: $11,580
- 77th position: $11,460
- 78th position: $11,340
- 79th position: $11,220
- 80th position: $11,100
Which Golfers Are in Contention to Win the 2026 Austin Championship?
Here’s a short look at the leaderboard for the 2026 Austin Championship and the golfers who are in contention to win the entire thing:
- 1. Trace Crowe (-14)
- T2. Chad Ramey (-13)
- T2. Sami Valimaki (-13)
- T2. Erik van Rooyen (-13)
- T5. Max Greyserman (-12)
- T5. Ben Kohles (-12)
- T7. Zac Blair (-11)
- T7. Austin Smotherman (-11)
- T7. Will Gordon (-11)
- T7. John VanDerLaan (-11)
- T7. Tommy Morrison (-11)
- T7. Rafael Campos (-11)
- T7. Kristoffer Ventura (-11)
- T7. Kevin Yu (-11)
- T15. Hayden Springer (-10)
- T15. Mac Meissner (-10)
- T15. Blades Brown (-10)
- T15. Miles Russell (-10)
- T15. Jordan Smith (-10)