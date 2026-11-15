The 2026 Austin Championship is currently taking place at the Fazio Canyons Course, and the event is nearing the end. There is a lot of talk surrounding the tournament because the leaderboard is extremely competitive. While fans are currently keeping a close eye on the leaderboard, there is now some intrigue about the event’s $6 million prize fund and how much the winner will receive.

Chad Ramey is right behind the leader in the 2026 Austin Championship.(Source: AP)

The eventual tournament winner will receive the standard 18% of the prize pool, which in this case is $1.08 million. The runner-up in the event will receive $654,000, while the third-place finisher will be awarded $414,000.

What Is the Full Prize Pool Payout for the 2026 Austin Championship?

Sami Valimaki is also in contention for the 2026 Austin Championship.(Source: AP)

Here’s a thorough look at the prize pool payout for the 2026 Austin Championship:

1st position: $1,080,000

2nd position: $654,000

3rd position: $414,000

4th position: $294,000

5th position: $246,000

6th position: $217,500

7th position: $202,500

8th position: $187,500

9th position: $175,500

10th position: $163,500

11th position: $151,500

12th position: $139,500

13th position: $127,500

14th position: $115,500

15th position: $109,500

16th position: $103,500

17th position: $97,500

18th position: $91,500

19th position: $85,500

20th position: $79,500

21st position: $73,500

22nd position: $67,500

23rd position: $62,700

24th position: $57,900

25th position: $53,100

26th position: $48,300

27th position: $46,500

28th position: $44,700

29th position: $42,900

30th position: $41,100

31st position: $39,300

32nd position: $37,500

33rd position: $35,700

34th position: $34,200

35th position: $32,700

36th position: $31,200

37th position: $29,700

38th position: $28,500

39th position: $27,300

40th position: $26,100

Chad Ramey has not won any PGA Tour tournament in four years.(Source: AP)

41st position: $24,900

42nd position: $23,700

43rd position: $22,500

44th position: $21,300

45th position: $20,100

46th position: $18,900

47th position: $17,700

48th position: $16,740

49th position: $15,900

50th position: $15,420

51st position: $15,060

52nd position: $14,700

53rd position: $14,460

54th position: $14,220

55th position: $14,100

56th position: $13,980

57th position: $13,860

58th position: $13,740

59th position: $13,620

60th position: $13,500

61st position: $13,380

62nd position: $13,260

63rd position: $13,140

64th position: $13,020

65th position: $12,900

66th position: $12,780

67th position: $12,660

68th position: $12,540

69th position: $12,420

70th position: $12,300

71st position: $12,180

72nd position: $12,060

73rd position: $11,940

74th position: $11,820

75th position: $11,700

76th position: $11,580

77th position: $11,460

78th position: $11,340

79th position: $11,220

80th position: $11,100

Which Golfers Are in Contention to Win the 2026 Austin Championship?

Trace Crowe is only one shot ahead of the field in the 2026 Austin Championship. (Source: AP)

Here’s a short look at the leaderboard for the 2026 Austin Championship and the golfers who are in contention to win the entire thing: