Fans have a pretty rough opinion on Joaquin Niemann returning to the DP World Tour. The 28-year-old golfer has reached an agreement with the circuit that will allow him to receive 15-10 exemptions in tournaments next season, and if he wins any of them, he will be eligible for full-time membership beginning in 2029. While this is a fantastic move for him, it appears that people have conflicting feelings.

Joaquin Niemann will need to prove himself on the DP World Tour.(Source: AP)

Under an X post announcing Niemann’s comeback to the circuit, fans began to allege that LIV Golf 2.0 would take place on the DP World Tour. Some fans even speculated that LIV Golf was a strategic move by the European Tour to broaden its reach over time.

Here’s a look at some of these fans’ comments:

“Turns out LIV 2.0 is the DP 👏🏻,” one fan stated.

“Liv on,” another fan pointed out.

“Maybe this was the plan the whole time. Expand the euro tour.” this fan claimed.

Fans Are Excited to See Joaquin Niemann’s Potential

Joaquin Niemann has a total of 24 global tournament wins in his career so far. (Source: AP)

Aside from comparing LIV Golf to the DP World Tour, some fans believe Niemann’s appearance on the circuit will be a massive test for him. These supporters stated their belief that the Chilean golfer has great talent, as he has shown on LIV Golf, and that it is now his opportunity to prove it on the DP World Tour.

Joaquin Niemann can be a massive face for the DP World Tour. (Source: AP)

Here’s some more of these fans’ comments:

“Glad he made it back to professional golf. Great player.” one fan commented.

“Let’s see what he can do in an actual tour, DPWT will have plenty of eyeballs on it in 2027,” another fan pointed out.

How Many Tournaments Has Joaquin Niemann Won on LIV Golf?

Joaquin Niemann has the most wins on LIV Golf by a massive margin.(Source: AP)

Niemann, during his four-year-long career on LIV, managed to win a total of nine tournaments. This is the highest for any golfer on the circuit by a massive margin. Here’s a look at all the tournaments he has won so far: