Joaquin Niemann has finally found a way back into the DP World Tour. After LIV Golf announced its closure, former members of the circuit are looking for a path back to the big circuit. While some players qualified to return to the DP World Tour, Niemann has reached an agreement with the circuit and will now play at least 15-20 tournaments on it for the upcoming season.

Joaquin Niemann has managed to win nine LIV Golf tournaments during his career.(Source: AP)

According to Golfweek Latin America, Niemann will be granted a sponsor exemption into 15-20 events in the 2027 season, with the announcement coming after the 2026 season. Not only that, but the golfer will have the opportunity to reestablish his membership with the circuit. If he wins a tournament, he will become a full-time member beginning in the 2029 season.

Joaquin Niemann will be a massive asset for the DP World Tour.(Source: AP)

Niemann has the most tournament wins in LIV Golf history, with nine. He has been in incredibly consistent form in recent years, and it is expected that he will win at least one tournament next season to reestablish his membership on the European Tour. With his talent, the golfer might be a valuable asset to the circuit next season.

Joaquin Niemann Is Not the Only Golfer to Crack a Deal With DP World Tour

Lucas Herbert has also found his way back to the DP World Tour. (Source: AP)

Aside from Niemann, Lucas Herbert has also signed a similar deal with the DP World Tour, and he will also play at least 15 tournaments next season. Not only that, but the circuit will disclose more specifics for former LIV Golfers for the 2027 season once the 2026 season concludes.

Flushing It Golf wrote on X, “Lucas Herbert has also agreed a deal to play 15 events on the DP World Tour in the 2027 season. The membership application deadline is today and more details on ex LIV players deals to play on sponsor exemptions next season should be announced next week.”

Sponsor Exemption Will Secure Joaquin Niemann and Lucas Herbert’s 2027 Season

Joaquin Niemann and Lucas Herbert DP World Tour deal is a massive opportunity for them.(Source: AP)

With these sponsor exemptions, Niemann and Herbert will have a strong opportunity to do well and secure a good position in the Race to Dubai rankings for the following season. Both golfers will participate in select events, but based on their performance, they will have the opportunity to compete in some of the circuit’s biggest tournaments, such as the DP World Tour Championship.

Niemann and Herbert, with the help of some of their victories, may also qualify for the major championships in 2027. Niemann’s last event victory on the DP World Tour came during the 2023 season when he won the Australian Open.