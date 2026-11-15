undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
2026 Charles Schwab Cup Championship Round 4 Tee Times & Pairings
By Anurag Bharadwaj,5 days ago
The PGA Tour Champions’ 2026 Charles Schwab Cup Championship has been the talk of the town this week. Only 34 golfers qualified for the tournament based on their rankings on the Charles Schwab Cup points list. The event is heading into its final round, and the circuit has announced the tee times.
The field has been divided into 17 separate tee groups, each consisting of two golfers. Talking about the leaderboard, Stewart Cink is at the top as he has a 14-under par total score after three rounds. He is three strokes ahead of the field, giving him a significant edge heading into the final round to win the entire thing this week.
What Are the Tee Times & Groups for the 2026 Charles Schwab Cup Championship Round 4?
Here’s a thorough look at the tee times & groups for the 2026 Charles Schwab Cup Championship Round 4:
- 10:25 AM: Miguel Angel Jiménez, Tag Ridings
- 10:35 AM: Y.E. Yang, Bo Van Pelt
- 10:45 AM: Dicky Pride, Charlie Wi
- 10:55 AM: Vaughn Taylor, Ben Crane
- 11:05 AM: Vijay Singh, Thongchai Jaidee
- 11:15 AM: Michael Wright, Steven Alker
- 11:25 AM: George McNeill, Cameron Percy
- 11:35 AM: Padraig Harrington, Rory Sabbatini
- 11:45 AM: Richard Green, David Toms
- 11:55 AM: Tommy Gainey, Ernie Els
- 12:05 PM: Darren Fichardt, Boo Weekley
- 12:15 PM: Ricardo Gonzalez, Jerry Kelly
- 12:25 PM: Alex Cejka, Steve Allan
- 12:35 PM: Retief Goosen, Darren Clarke
- 12:45 PM: Tim O’Neal, Søren Kjeldsen
- 12:55 PM: Zach Johnson, Freddie Jacobson
- 1:05 PM: Stewart Cink, Scott Hend
How Does the Leaderboard for the 2026 Charles Schwab Cup Championship Look?
Here’s a short look at the leaderboard for the 2026 Charles Schwab Cup Championship after Round 3:
- 1. Stewart Cink (-17)
- T2. Scott Hend (-14)
- T2. Zach Johnson (-14)
- 4. Freddie Jacobson (-11)
- T5. Tim O’Neal (-10)
- T5. Søren Kjeldsen (-10)
- T5. Retief Goosen (-10)
- T5. Darren Clarke (-10)
- T5. Alex Cejka (-10)
- T5. Steve Allan (-10)
- T11. Ricardo Gonzalez (-9)
- T11. Jerry Kelly (-9)
- T11. Darren Fichardt (-9)
- T11. Boo Weekley (-9)
- T15. Tommy Gainey (-8)
- T15. Ernie Els (-8)
- T17. Richard Green (-7)
- T17. David Toms (-7)
- T17. Padraig Harrington (-7)
- T17. Rory Sabbatini (-7)
- T21. George McNeill (-6)
- T21. Cameron Percy (-6)
- T23. Michael Wright (-5)
- T23. Steven Alker (-5)
- 25. Vijay Singh (-4)
- T26. Thongchai Jaidee (-3)
- T26. Vaughn Taylor (-3)
- T28. Ben Crane (-2)
- T28. Dicky Pride (-2)
- T28. Charlie Wi (-2)
- T28. Y.E. Yang (-2)
- 32. Bo Van Pelt (-1)
- 33. Miguel Ángel Jiménez (+1)
- 34. Tag Ridings (+3)