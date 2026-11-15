The PGA Tour Champions’ 2026 Charles Schwab Cup Championship has been the talk of the town this week. Only 34 golfers qualified for the tournament based on their rankings on the Charles Schwab Cup points list. The event is heading into its final round, and the circuit has announced the tee times.

Scott Hend is right behind the leader in the 2026 Charles Schwab Cup Championship.(Source: AP)

The field has been divided into 17 separate tee groups, each consisting of two golfers. Talking about the leaderboard, Stewart Cink is at the top as he has a 14-under par total score after three rounds. He is three strokes ahead of the field, giving him a significant edge heading into the final round to win the entire thing this week.

What Are the Tee Times & Groups for the 2026 Charles Schwab Cup Championship Round 4?

Stewart Cink had a pretty great opening round at the 2026 Charles Schwab Cup Championship.(Source: AP)

Here’s a thorough look at the tee times & groups for the 2026 Charles Schwab Cup Championship Round 4:

10:25 AM: Miguel Angel Jiménez, Tag Ridings

10:35 AM: Y.E. Yang, Bo Van Pelt

10:45 AM: Dicky Pride, Charlie Wi

10:55 AM: Vaughn Taylor, Ben Crane

11:05 AM: Vijay Singh, Thongchai Jaidee

11:15 AM: Michael Wright, Steven Alker

11:25 AM: George McNeill, Cameron Percy

11:35 AM: Padraig Harrington, Rory Sabbatini

11:45 AM: Richard Green, David Toms

Scott Hend will be a part of the final tee group in the 2026 Charles Schwab Cup Championship Round 4.(Source: AP)

11:55 AM: Tommy Gainey, Ernie Els

12:05 PM: Darren Fichardt, Boo Weekley

12:15 PM: Ricardo Gonzalez, Jerry Kelly

12:25 PM: Alex Cejka, Steve Allan

12:35 PM: Retief Goosen, Darren Clarke

12:45 PM: Tim O’Neal, Søren Kjeldsen

12:55 PM: Zach Johnson, Freddie Jacobson

1:05 PM: Stewart Cink, Scott Hend

How Does the Leaderboard for the 2026 Charles Schwab Cup Championship Look?

Stewart Cink has a comfortable lead going into the 2026 Charles Schwab Cup Championship Round 4.(Source: AP)

Here’s a short look at the leaderboard for the 2026 Charles Schwab Cup Championship after Round 3: