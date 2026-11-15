The Annika 2026 is currently underway, and so far the tournament has been a complete action package for fans. Three rounds of the event have ended, and Lindy Duncan is currently leading with a total score of 13-under par. She is only one shot ahead of the field and will need a strong final round to win this tournament.

Lindy Duncan shot a round of 71 during the third day of the tournament. (Source: AP)

Following the 36-hole cut, 73 players advanced to the weekend rounds, and the LPGA Tour has announced that they have divided them into 25 tee groups for the final round. 13 groups will resume their play on Hole 1 while the others will start on Hole 10. Each group will comprise three golfers, barring the last two groups on Hole 10.

What Are the Hole 1 Tee Groups for the Annika 2026 Round 4?

Jin Hee Im will be part of the first Hole 1 tee group during The Annika 2026 final round.(Source: AP)

Here’s a thorough look at the Hole 1 tee times and groups for The Annika 2026 Round 4:

8:55 AM: Ayaka Furue, Pornanong Phatlum, Jin Hee Im

9:06 AM: Auston Kim, Jenny Bae, Olivia Cowan

9:17 AM: Saki Baba, Carolina Melgrati, Karis Davidson

9:28 AM: Nicole Broch Estrup, Grace Kim, Celine Boutier

9:39 AM: Sophia Schubert, Weiwei Zhang, Linn Grant

9:50 AM: Rose Zhang, A Lim Kim, Yana Wilson

Nelly Korda is six shots off the lead in The Annika 2026.(Source: AP)

10:01 AM: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Yuna Nishimura, Minami Katsu

10:12 AM: Jing Yan, Aki Iwai, Minji Kang

10:23 AM: Carlota Ciganda, Jin Young Ko, Erika Hara

10:34 AM: Melanie Green, Lottie Woad, Nelly Korda

10:45 AM: Julia Lopez Ramirez, Dewi Weber, Frida Kinhult

10:56 AM: Ina Yoon, Haeran Ryu, Gaby Lopez

11:07 AM: Lindy Duncan, Hye-Jin Choi, Yuri Yoshida

What Are the Hole 10 Tee Groups for the Annika 2026 Round 4?

Mao Saigo will be part of the first Hole 10 tee group during The Annika 2026 final round.(Source: AP)

Here’s a thorough look at the Hole 10 tee times and groups for The Annika 2026 Round 4: