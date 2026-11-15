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The Annika 2026 Round 4 Tee Times & Pairings
By Anurag Bharadwaj,5 days ago
The Annika 2026 is currently underway, and so far the tournament has been a complete action package for fans. Three rounds of the event have ended, and Lindy Duncan is currently leading with a total score of 13-under par. She is only one shot ahead of the field and will need a strong final round to win this tournament.
Following the 36-hole cut, 73 players advanced to the weekend rounds, and the LPGA Tour has announced that they have divided them into 25 tee groups for the final round. 13 groups will resume their play on Hole 1 while the others will start on Hole 10. Each group will comprise three golfers, barring the last two groups on Hole 10.
What Are the Hole 1 Tee Groups for the Annika 2026 Round 4?
Here’s a thorough look at the Hole 1 tee times and groups for The Annika 2026 Round 4:
- 8:55 AM: Ayaka Furue, Pornanong Phatlum, Jin Hee Im
- 9:06 AM: Auston Kim, Jenny Bae, Olivia Cowan
- 9:17 AM: Saki Baba, Carolina Melgrati, Karis Davidson
- 9:28 AM: Nicole Broch Estrup, Grace Kim, Celine Boutier
- 9:39 AM: Sophia Schubert, Weiwei Zhang, Linn Grant
- 9:50 AM: Rose Zhang, A Lim Kim, Yana Wilson
- 10:01 AM: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Yuna Nishimura, Minami Katsu
- 10:12 AM: Jing Yan, Aki Iwai, Minji Kang
- 10:23 AM: Carlota Ciganda, Jin Young Ko, Erika Hara
- 10:34 AM: Melanie Green, Lottie Woad, Nelly Korda
- 10:45 AM: Julia Lopez Ramirez, Dewi Weber, Frida Kinhult
- 10:56 AM: Ina Yoon, Haeran Ryu, Gaby Lopez
- 11:07 AM: Lindy Duncan, Hye-Jin Choi, Yuri Yoshida
What Are the Hole 10 Tee Groups for the Annika 2026 Round 4?
Here’s a thorough look at the Hole 10 tee times and groups for The Annika 2026 Round 4:
- 8:55 AM: Suvichaya Vinijchaitham, Cassie Porter, Mao Saigo
- 9:06 AM: Yu Liu, Esther Henseleit, Amanda Doherty
- 9:17 AM: Jeongeun Lee5, Andrea Lee, Yan Liu
- 9:28 AM: Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Chizzy Iwai, Charley Hull
- 9:39 AM: Yuka Saso, Leona Maguire, Alison Lee
- 9:50 AM: Ashleigh Buhai, Lauren Coughlin, Megan Khang
- 10:01 AM: Perrine Delacour, Dong Eun Lee, Rio Takeda
- 10:12 AM: Hinako Shibuno, Sei Young Kim, Manon De Roey
- 10:23 AM: Michelle Zhang, Briana Chacon, Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- 10:34 AM: Annabelle Pancake-Webb, Mary Liu, Allisen Corpuz
- 10:45 AM: Yahui Zhang, Ingrid Lindblad
- 10:56 AM: Brianna Do, Mimi Rhodes