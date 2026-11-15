The 2026 Austin Championship is heading for its final round, and Trace Crowe is currently leading the whole thing with a total score of 14-under par. Crowe is only one shot ahead of the field, showing how much competitiveness still exists on the leaderboard. The tournament’s final round is generating a lot of excitement because so many golfers are in contention to win the entire thing.

Trace Crowe will need a good final round to secure the 2026 Austin Championship win. (Source: AP)

The circuit recently announced the tournament tee times and groups, and they have decided to form a total of 23 tee groups. Every group has three golfers, whereas the final two groups on Hole 10 will only have two golfers apiece. The first tee group on both Hole 1 and Hole 10 will start at 7:00 AM local time.

What Are the Hole 1 Tee Groups for the 2026 Austin Championship Round 4?

Sam Stevens will be a part of the first tee group of Hole 1 at the 2026 Austin Championship Round 4. (Source: AP)

Here’s a thorough look at every tee group that will start from Hole 1 at the 2026 Austin Championship Round 4 (in CST):

7:00 AM: Vince Whaley, Nicholas Lindheim, Sam Stevens

7:11 AM: Zecheng Dou, Joel Dahmen, Brian Harman

7:22 AM: A.J. Ewart, Emiliano Grillo, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

7:33 AM: Jeffrey Kang, Neal Shipley, Max Homa

7:44 AM: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Christiaan Maas, Pierceson Coody

7:55 AM: Jordan Smith, Rasmus Højgaard, Emilio Gonzalez

Chad Ramey is right behind the leader in the 2026 Austin Championship. (Source: AP)

8:06 AM: Mac Meissner, Blades Brown, Miles Russell (a)

8:17 AM: Kristoffer Ventura, Kevin Yu, Hayden Springer

8:28 AM: John VanDerLaan, Tommy Morrison, Rafael Campos

8:39 AM: Zac Blair, Austin Smotherman, Will Gordon

8:50 AM: Erik van Rooyen, Max Greyserman, Ben Kohles

9:01 AM: Trace Crowe, Chad Ramey, Sami Välimäki

What Are the Hole 10 Tee Groups for the 2026 Austin Championship Round 4?

Brice Garnett will be part of the first tee group of Hole 10 at the 2026 Austin Championship Round 4. (Source: AP)

Here’s a thorough look at every tee group that will attempt Hole 10 first at the 2026 Austin Championship Round 4: