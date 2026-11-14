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5 Big Names Who Missed the Cut at 2026 The Annika Featuring Gina Kim
By Anurag Bharadwaj,2 days ago
2026 The Annika is currently underway at the Pelican Golf Club, and as of this writing, the tournament’s two rounds have ended. This tournament began with 108 golfers, but after the 36-hole cutline, only 73 made it to the weekend rounds. Many major names were also unable to achieve much, and here’s a look at five of the biggest golfers who missed the cut in this event:
#5 Lilia Vu
Lilia Vu is a proven LPGA Tour winner who was one of the most experienced golfers entering The Annika. While her experience undoubtedly made her a fan favorite, Vu failed to meet any of the fans’ expectations. The golfer shot 68 and 73 in the first two rounds of the event, finishing with a total score of 1-over par and two strokes off the cutline.
#4 Lucy Li
Lucy Li has proved to be one of the LPGA Tour’s most promising golfers. Li’s playing style was ideal for the golf course; therefore, there were high expectations for her at The Annika 2026. Despite this, she did not perform well, shooting 70 and 73 in the two rounds for a total score of 3-over par, four shots below the cutline.
#3 Brooke Henderson
Brooke Henderson is one of the most well-known names on the LPGA Tour, but she did not live up to expectations this week. Henderson was in decent form throughout the event, and despite consistently being on par, she almost missed the cut. The golfer shot 71 and 70 in the first two rounds of the event, finishing with a total score of 1-over par and two strokes off the cutline.
#2 Jennifer Kupcho
Jennifer Kupcho is a multiple tournament winner on the LPGA Tour with a solid reputation as a competitor. This week, she was one of the favorites to win it all, but the golfer did not even make the cut. Kupcho scored a disastrous 75 in the first round, and despite a slight comeback with a 68 in the second round, she finished with a total score of 3-over par.
#1 Gina Kim
Gina Kim has consistently performed in tournaments during the 2026 season. Kim was also a huge sleeper choice for this week’s tournament, but she struggled on the golf course. Kim fired a 72 in the first round and a 70 in the second, finishing with a total score of 2-over par, three strokes off the cutline.