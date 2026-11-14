The 2026 DP World Tour Championship is heading for its final round, and still there are many golfers who are in contention to win the entire event. The tournament is undoubtedly the biggest on the circuit, and after three rounds, Tyrrell Hatton leads the field with a total score of 9-under par, only one shot clear of the field.

Victor Perez is right behind the leader in the 2026 DP World Tour Championship.(Source: AP)

The DP World Tour officially announced the tee times and groups for the event’s final round, and they have once again made 25 leaderboard-based tee groups, each with only two golfers. Every group will begin their campaign at Hole 1, and the board leaders will be among the last groups in the round.

What Are the Tee Groups for the 2026 DP World Tour Championship Round 4?

Tyrrell Hatton is one shot ahead of the field in the 2026 DP World Tour Championship.(Source: AP)

Here’s a thorough look at all the tee groups for the 2026 DP World Tour Championship Round 4 (in local time):

7:45 AM: Thriston Lawrence, Casey Jarvis

7:55 AM: Frederic Lacroix, Angel Hidalgo

8:05 AM: Angel Ayora, Matthew Jordan

8:15 AM: Ewen Ferguson, Aaron Rai

8:25 AM: Manuel Elvira, Jorge Campillo

8:35 AM: Bernd Wiesberger, Ryan Fox

8:45 AM: Davis Bryant, Julien Guerrier

9:00 AM: Yuto Katsuragawa, Tommy Fleetwood

9:10 AM: Gregorio De Leo, Patrick Reed

9:20 AM: Shaun Norris, Adrian Otaegui

9:30 AM: Martin Couvra, Marcus Armitage

9:40 AM: Kota Kaneko, Joost Luiten

Victor Perez is part of the last tee group for the 2026 DP World Tour Championship Round 4.(Source: AP)

9:50 AM: Andy Sullivan, Grant Forrest

10:05 AM: David Puig, Calum Hill

10:15 AM: Oliver Lindell, Hennie du Plessis

10:25 AM: Jeff Winther, Adrian Meronk

10:35 AM: Niklas Nørgaard, Daniel Hillier

10:45 AM: Freddy Schott, Jon Rahm

10:55 AM: Jacob Skov Olesen, Nacho Elvira

11:10 AM: Joe Dean, Matt Wallace

11:20 AM: Kristoffer Reitan, Jayden Schaper

11:30 AM: Dan Bradbury, Rory McIlroy

11:40 AM: Eugenio Chacarra, Francesco Laporta

11:50 AM: Adam Scott, Mikael Lindberg

12:00 PM: Victor Perez, Tyrrell Hatton

Which Golfers Are in Contention to Win the 2026 DP World Tour Championship?

Rory McIlroy is still in contention to win the 2026 DP World Tour Championship.(Source: AP)

Here’s a short look at the top 16 golfers on the leaderboard of the 2026 DP World Tour Championship who can potentially win the whole thing after a great final round: