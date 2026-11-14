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2026 DP World Tour Championship Round 4 Tee Times & Pairings
By Anurag Bharadwaj,2 days ago
The 2026 DP World Tour Championship is heading for its final round, and still there are many golfers who are in contention to win the entire event. The tournament is undoubtedly the biggest on the circuit, and after three rounds, Tyrrell Hatton leads the field with a total score of 9-under par, only one shot clear of the field.
The DP World Tour officially announced the tee times and groups for the event’s final round, and they have once again made 25 leaderboard-based tee groups, each with only two golfers. Every group will begin their campaign at Hole 1, and the board leaders will be among the last groups in the round.
What Are the Tee Groups for the 2026 DP World Tour Championship Round 4?
Here’s a thorough look at all the tee groups for the 2026 DP World Tour Championship Round 4 (in local time):
- 7:45 AM: Thriston Lawrence, Casey Jarvis
- 7:55 AM: Frederic Lacroix, Angel Hidalgo
- 8:05 AM: Angel Ayora, Matthew Jordan
- 8:15 AM: Ewen Ferguson, Aaron Rai
- 8:25 AM: Manuel Elvira, Jorge Campillo
- 8:35 AM: Bernd Wiesberger, Ryan Fox
- 8:45 AM: Davis Bryant, Julien Guerrier
- 9:00 AM: Yuto Katsuragawa, Tommy Fleetwood
- 9:10 AM: Gregorio De Leo, Patrick Reed
- 9:20 AM: Shaun Norris, Adrian Otaegui
- 9:30 AM: Martin Couvra, Marcus Armitage
- 9:40 AM: Kota Kaneko, Joost Luiten
- 9:50 AM: Andy Sullivan, Grant Forrest
- 10:05 AM: David Puig, Calum Hill
- 10:15 AM: Oliver Lindell, Hennie du Plessis
- 10:25 AM: Jeff Winther, Adrian Meronk
- 10:35 AM: Niklas Nørgaard, Daniel Hillier
- 10:45 AM: Freddy Schott, Jon Rahm
- 10:55 AM: Jacob Skov Olesen, Nacho Elvira
- 11:10 AM: Joe Dean, Matt Wallace
- 11:20 AM: Kristoffer Reitan, Jayden Schaper
- 11:30 AM: Dan Bradbury, Rory McIlroy
- 11:40 AM: Eugenio Chacarra, Francesco Laporta
- 11:50 AM: Adam Scott, Mikael Lindberg
- 12:00 PM: Victor Perez, Tyrrell Hatton
Which Golfers Are in Contention to Win the 2026 DP World Tour Championship?
Here’s a short look at the top 16 golfers on the leaderboard of the 2026 DP World Tour Championship who can potentially win the whole thing after a great final round:
- 1. Tyrrell Hatton (-9)
- 2. Victor Perez (-8)
- 3. Mikael Lindberg (-6)
- 4. Adam Scott (-5)
- T5. Francesco Laporta (-5)
- T5. Eugenio Chacarra (-5)
- T5. Rory McIlroy (-5)
- 8. Dan Bradbury (-4)
- T9. Kristoffer Reitan (-4)
- T9. Jayden Schaper (-4)
- T11. Matt Wallace (-3)
- T11. Joe Dean (-3)
- T11. Jacob Skov Olesen (-3)
- T11. Nacho Elvira (-3)
- T11. Jon Rahm (-3)
- T11. Freddy Schott (-3)