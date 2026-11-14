5 Big Names Who Missed Cut at the 2026 Austin Championship Featuring Andrew Novak

The 2026 Austin Championship is currently underway at the Fazio Canyons Course, and so far the tournament has been quite competitive. The tournament began with 120 golfers, but after the 36-hole cutline, only 67 made it to the weekend rounds. Many big golfers were also not able to make the cut at this event, and here are five of them:

#5 Jackson Koivun

Jackson Koivun was not able to get a hold of the golf course this week. (Source: AP)

Jackson Koivun is one of the PGA Tour’s top breakout golfers for the 2026 season, but his recent form has dipped slightly. Koivun was also expected to perform well at the 2026 Austin Championship, but he fell short. Koivun shot 70 and 74 in the first two rounds, finishing with a total score of even par and four strokes off the cutline.

#4 Lucas Glover

Lucas Glover was arguably the most experienced golfer at the 2026 Austin Championship. (Source: AP)

Lucas Glover was one of the most experienced golfers heading into the 2026 Austin Championship. Glover was considered a strong contender to win the entire tournament this week, but he failed to make the cut. He shot 73 and 72 in the first two rounds, finishing with a score of 1-over par. He was five shots off the cutline and quite low on the leaderboard.

#3 Chris Kirk

Chris Kirk had made eight consecutive cuts before the 2026 Austin Championship.(Source: AP)

Chris Kirk was regarded as one of the biggest sleeper picks for the tournament this week. Kirk was in excellent form prior to the event, but despite high expectations, he did not make it to the weekend. The golfer was way off on the course, shooting 73 in both rounds to finish with a total score of 2-over par and six strokes off the cutline.

#2 Cam Davis

Cam Davis continued his poor campaign at the 2026 Austin Championship. (Source: AP)

Cam Davis‘ form has also dipped slightly in recent starts, but there were still hopes that the golfer would do well at this event. Davis had a good opening round of 72, but he had a disastrous second day which completely threw him off the course. The golfer shot 76 on the second day and finished with a total score of 4-over par, eight strokes off the cutline.

#1 Andrew Novak

Andrew Novak’s momentum dropped hard at the 2026 Austin Championship.(Source: AP)

Andrew Novak‘s performance at the 2026 Austin Championship was somewhat shocking. Novak recently won his first tournament, the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship, and thus he was riding high on momentum. The golfer fired 72 in the first round and 73 in the second, finishing with a total score of 1-over par and five strokes off the cutline.