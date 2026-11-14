‘Had the Utmost Respect’: Tiger Woods Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Dan Hicks

Tiger Woods recently paid tribute to the renowned commentator Dan Hicks, who recently passed away. Hicks was a major figure in the golf industry and the voice behind many memorable moments. Woods also stated in an X post that Hicks was one of his best friends and that the legendary broadcaster will be much missed by the golf community. The 82-time PGA Tour winner also expressed his support for his family.

Tiger Woods paid tribute to his friend Dan Hicks. (Source: AP)

Woods’ X post read, “Dan Hicks was beloved by all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him. His kindness, warmth, and presence will be deeply missed. Like so many in the golf world, Dan was a great friend to me both on and off the course. I had the utmost respect for him and the incredible job he did for our sport for decades.”

“Our thoughts are with Hannah and their daughters during this incredibly difficult time. I hope they find comfort in knowing how much he meant to so many people and the lasting impact he made on everyone whose life he touched,” the post continued.

Tiger Woods Is ‘Feeling Better’ in Terms of His Health

Tiger Woods has been doing well in terms of his health.(Source: AP)

Woods recently spoke on the PGA Tour SiriusXM Radio, where he stated that he is doing well and has been working extensively for his comeback. The golfer will host the 2026 Hero World Challenge in December, and he will be present at it regardless of whether he plays.

The golfer stated, “I’m feeling better, no doubt about that. I’ve been training quite a bit. I will be at Hero [World Challenge]. I’m there either way, so I’ll see you there.”

When Will Tiger Woods Return to Competitive Golf?

Tiger Woods’ last competitive tournament was the 2024 Open Championship.(Source: AP)

Woods had planned to make his big return at the 2026 Masters, but the Florida rollover car crash kept him from competing. The golfer then claimed to be taking a break, but his comeback is expected soon. The golfer is currently expected to play for his team, Jupiter Links Golf Club, during the TGL 2027 season.

Tiger Woods can potentially play during the 2027 Masters. (Source: AP)

Apart from this, not only has Woods teased his appearance at the 2026 Hero World Challenge, but the 2027 Masters might also be a viable competition for him to return to. The Masters has always been a key tournament in Woods’ career, and he has stated several times that he intends to play the event again.