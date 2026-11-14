Bryson DeChambeau Set to Design First of Many Golf Courses in California

Bryson DeChambeau has begun work on his next endeavor after LIV Golf announced its closure. DeChambeau stated a few days ago that he intends to continue the game and play it respectfully. But, before his first comeback tournament, the golfer recently stated that he will design his new golf course, which will be located in California.

Bryson DeChambeau’s first golf course will have a lot of amenities. (Source: AP)

A new report has surfaced on the internet, containing a letter DeChambeau addressed to Clovis locals regarding the announcement of this golf course. The golfer’s company, DeChambeau Design, will take up the project and create the golf course for the benefit of future generations. It will consist of an 18-hole golf course as well as a properly planned community.

Bryson DeChambeau’s golf course project has been in the works since 2022.(Source: AP)

DeChambeau also clarified that the project has been in the works since 2022, but it is presently awaiting permission, which would take at least 18 months. The letter also stated that other items are still being planned, and that major amenities such as a driving range will be available shortly. It was also announced that the golf course is going to be called The Orchard.

Bryson DeChambeau’s YouTube Golf Was Recently Thrashed by Paul McGinley

Bryson DeChambeau has not won any major championship since 2024.(Source: AP)

Paul McGinley recently spoke on Sky Sports Golf, where he stated that DeChambeau will be unable to win any more major championships on the PGA Tour if he continues to play YouTube Golf. McGinley noted that the two are quite opposite.

McGinley claimed, “You never know with Bryson, but I can see it. It would be a dumb move, to go from playing YouTube golf to trying to compete in majors. The longer Bryson stays away and off traditional platforms, the less chance he has of winning major championships going forward, because you cut your teeth in week-to-week PGA Tour and DP World Tour events before you elevate into these major championships.”

Bryson DeChambeau Needs To Decide On His DP World Tour Future Soon

Bryson DeChambeau has not decided what is next for him. (Source: AP)

DeChambeau is currently eligible to return to the DP World Tour as a member for the 2027 season, having recently won a major championship. However, the golfer must decide before November 15; otherwise, he may be unable to do so. Furthermore, after the deadline, DeChambeau will be able to attend DP World Tour events exclusively through the Q-School.

The golfer has confirmed that his next tournament will be the 2026 Nedbank Golf Challenge, which will take place at the Gary Player Country Club and kick off on December 3.