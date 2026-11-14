Brooks Koepka has decided to shake things up for his team before his PGA Tour campaign this week. The golfer is currently going through a rough patch in his game, with only two top-10 finishes across the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour in the 2026 season. According to Golfweek, to counter this bad form, before this week’s 2026 RSM Classic, the golfer has recruited Brad Faxon to help him with his putting.

Brooks Koepka is arguably the biggest pick to win the 2026 RSM Classic.(Source: AP)

Aside from that, Koepka has decided to work with Darren May before the competition to improve his whole swing technique. These two aspects of the golfer’s game have been a huge weakness during the 2026 season, but with the changes in the team, he should be able to improve slightly and maybe have a terrific tournament later this week.

Brooks Koepka has been struggling with his game in the 2026 season.(Source: AP)

The Sea Island Seaside Course will host the 2026 RSM Classic beginning on November 19. The tournament will include 156 golfers, and despite his poor form, Koepka remains a huge fan favorite.

Brooks Koepka Reveals Why He Chose Darren May as His Swing Coach

Brooks Koepka was not able to take part in any FedEx Cup Playoff tournaments this season.(Source: AP)

In an interview with Golfweek, Koepka stated that May has been monitoring the golfer’s game for a long time, which is why he understands what modifications he has to make. When Koepka considered changing things up to improve his game, just one name sprang to mind: May.

The five-time major winner stated, “Darren’s watched me from afar over the last few years and he’s got a really good understanding of the golf swing and how the body works. When I was frustrated and trying to figure things out, his was the only name that popped into my head. It’s only been a short time, but it’s been very good.”

Brooks Koepka Had ‘Zero Confidence’ on His Putting

Brooks Koepka’s putting has caused him to miss out on a lot of tournament wins. (Source: AP)

Koepka’s 2026 season was a complete downgrade, and due to his rough form, he was even unable to qualify for any FedEx Cup Playoff tournaments. It was a significant disappointment for the golfer, as this season marked his return to the PGA Tour after a four-year career with LIV Golf. In a brief interview, the golfer admitted that he cannot putt and lacks confidence in his ability to do so.