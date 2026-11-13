‘Never Regretted’: Byeong Hun An Breaks Silence on LIV Golf After DP World Tour Return

Byeong Hun An has broken his silence on his LIV Golf stint after he confirmed his return to the DP World Tour for the 2027 season. The athlete shared his thoughts on social media and made it clear that he has no regrets about his time with LIV Golf. Hun An also spoke about the rumors and outside noise that led him to step away from X for a while. He admitted that his move to LIV may not have been the best choice in hindsight, but he enjoyed his time on the circuit.

“I’ve never regretted my choice playing on LIV. It may not be the best decision looking back but I enjoyed every moment while I was playing in the league. Holding onto the past and worrying about the future are two of the harmful things you can do to yourself. One door closed with LIV but another has opened. I’m looking forward play 2027 season in @DPWorldTour again,” Hun An wrote on X on Wednesday, November 11.

Byeong Hun An’s 2026 Season: From LIV Golf to DP World Tour Return

Byeong Hun An reflects on his LIV Golf stint after a major shift in his career. (Source: AP)

Hun An’s 2026 season marked a major shift in his professional career as he left the PGA Tour and joined LIV Golf. He took charge of the Korean Golf Club and made 12 individual starts on the circuit. He finished 29th in the final individual standings with 157.94 points and an overall score of 78-under par.

Although he did not win a title, he had a few strong results throughout the season. He opened his LIV campaign with a T9 finish in Riyadh at 17-under par. His best result came at LIV Golf New York in August, where he claimed fifth place at seven-under par. He also made two DP World Tour starts, but missed the cut at the BMW International Open before he finished T42 at the DP World India Championship.

Byeong Hun An secured his 2027 DP World Tour card with a T8 finish at Q-School. (Source: AP)

The end of LIV Golf left him without a clear tour for the 2027 season. However, he made a strong effort at the DP World Tour Qualifying School Final Stage in Spain. Hun An carded scores in the 60s across all six rounds and closed with a five-under 66. He finished tied for eighth at 28-under par, which secured his DP World Tour card for 2027.

The result gave him a route back to the European circuit after his LIV Golf stint. He also reflected on his decision to join LIV and said he had no regrets about his time in the league. He admitted that it may not have been the best choice in hindsight, but said he enjoyed every moment of his time there.

Which Event Could Byeong Hun An Play Next After His DP World Tour Return?

Byeong Hun An hopes for a fresh start after his final season with LIV Golf. (Source: AP)

Hun An has yet to confirm the first tournament of his DP World Tour return after he secured his card for the 2027 season. However, he is eligible to feature in the upcoming Opening Swing, which starts with the BMW Australian PGA Championship in late November 2026.

The South Korean earned Category 18 membership after he finished tied for eighth at the DP World Tour Qualifying School Final Stage in Spain. The Opening Swing also has the Capital.com Australian Open, Nedbank Golf Challenge and AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open. These events offer An an early route back to the European circuit after his LIV Golf exit.

Byeong Hun An prepares for a new chapter on the DP World Tour after his late-year Q-School success. (Source: AP)

However, Hun An may choose to take a short break after a busy end to his 2026 campaign. He had to play six rounds at the Qualifying School Final Stage to secure his tour card. If he skips the late-2026 events, his next chance could come in January 2027 during the DP World Tour’s Middle East schedule. The Hero Dubai Desert Classic and Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship are among the events on the calendar. Hun An has yet to reveal his schedule, so his first confirmed start on the tour remains unknown.