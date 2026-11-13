The golf world has paid tribute to Dan Hicks after news of the NBC broadcaster’s death left players, colleagues and friends heartbroken. Several well-known names from the sport shared their memories of Hicks and spoke about the impact he had on their lives. Smylie Kaufman, Paul Azinger, Jordan Spieth and Max Homa were among those who shared heartfelt messages.

Hicks was one of the most familiar voices in sports, with a career that covered golf, Notre Dame football and the Olympic Games. Azinger described him as one of the warmest people in the TV industry, while Spieth praised his ability to make every major moment feel special. Kaufman also recalled how Hicks served as a mentor and friend. Their tributes showed how much he meant to the people who had the chance to work with him.

Jordan Spieth and Max Homa Pay Heartfelt Tributes to Late Broadcaster Dan Hicks

Spieth also paid tribute to Hicks and praised his ability to capture the importance of major golf moments. He mentioned that Dan never made the broadcast about himself and showed the same warmth away from the cameras. Spieth added that Hicks always asked about his family before discussing his performance on the golf course.

“I’m so grateful he was the one telling the story in so many of our memories. Thinking of Hannah, their kids and the entire NBC family,” Spieth wrote on X on Thursday, November 12.

Homa also shared his condolences after the news of Hicks’ passing. He described Hicks as a lovely person and said he had several positive personal interactions with the broadcaster. Homa also praised the close bond Hicks built with players and their families through his work.

Max Homa paid tribute to Dan Hicks and recalled his fond memories of the late NBC broadcaster. (Source: @PAULHODOWANIC/X)

“The beauty of his job is that we’ll all remember that voice and the stories he told and the kind of experiences he gave us through calling golf. So it’s very sad, but I’m glad I’ve got my memories with him because they were always great. Our last dinner we had, or the last time I went to dinner with them was awesome. So very sad, obviously shocking news. But I’m hopeful people, his legacy is going to be awesome,” Homa stated on Thursday.

Smylie Kaufman Pays Tribute to Dan Hicks and Recalls Their Time Together

The news of Hicks’ passing left his NBC colleague Kaufman deeply saddened. He recalled how much Dan valued his family, especially his wife, Hannah and three daughters. He described Dan as one of the most talented voices in golf broadcast history and said his ability to deliver in the biggest moments set him apart. He added that it was a privilege to work alongside Dan on NBC’s golf coverage.

“I’ll forever be amazed by his natural ability to tell a story on air. I can still hear our producer Tommy Roy saying, ‘Let’s personalize this player, Danny.’ And Dan would do just that. He had this incredible gift of making you feel like you truly knew the player he was talking about and giving you a reason to root for them,” Kaufman wrote on X on Thursday.

Smylie Kaufman honored Dan Hicks and recalled the valuable advice and friendship he shared with him. (Source: @SMYLIEKAUFMAN10/X)

“But what I’ll miss most about Dan and I’m sure the rest of our team would agree, are the dinners after the show. Dan was never afraid to treat himself to the best meal in town. More often than not, it was a local steakhouse, sitting at the bar. “I’ll have a Johnnie Walker Black with a big rock if you got it.” I can hear him saying it now.”

Kaufman also shared heartfelt memories of his time with Dan and recalled their dinner conversations about golf broadcasts and how Dan always sought ways to improve. He described Dan as a generous mentor who never hesitated to answer his questions or offer advice. Kaufman also recalled how Dan recorded the intro for The Smylie Show without hesitation and delivered it with the same passion he brought to major golf broadcasts.

“My heart breaks for Hannah and the entire family. We lost a great one today and I know I’m just one of so many people who will miss him dearly. Will you miss ya partner ♥️”

Paul Azinger Remembers Dan Hicks as a Close Friend and a Beloved NBC Colleague

Paul Azinger remembered Dan Hicks as a close friend who brought warmth and joy to the broadcast team. (Source: CHAMPIONSTOUR/X)

Azinger paid an emotional tribute to his close friend Hicks and recalled the joy and energy he brought to work each day. He praised Dan’s talent across several sports, including golf, Notre Dame football, and the Olympics, where he called Michael Phelps’ gold medal victories.

“I loved him and he feels like a brother to me. It was devastating news this morning. I was shocked. You know, this is, it can be a cold business out here doing TV and he was truly the warmest heart in the industry that I’ve been a part of for now 20 years,” Azinger told John Swantek from Golf Channel on Thursday.

The golf world mourns the loss of NBC broadcaster Dan Hicks after news of his passing. (Source: MEGA)

Azinger also reflected on their five years together and said Dan’s professionalism, hard work and sense of humor made everyone around him better. He added that some of his fondest memories came from rehearsals, commercial breaks and moments away from the cameras. Azinger described Hicks as one of the greatest friends he had ever lost.