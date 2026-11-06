Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship 2026 Round 2 Tee Times & Pairings

The 2026 Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship got off to a dramatic start at Yas Links, with Francesco Laporta taking an early lead after a superb opening round. The Italian carded a bogey-free 10-under 62 to take the top spot, just one shot short of the course record. The $9 million event marks the first stage of the DP World Tour Play-Offs, with the Race to Dubai title also at stake. Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra leads the season rankings and will aim to protect his position from close rivals, including Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed, as the battle for the season crown heats up.

Jon Rahm also made a strong return after a seven-week break from competitive golf. The Spaniard fired a bogey-free 7-under 65 to sit in a tie for second place with Bernd Wiesberger and Sam Bairstow. However, McIlroy faced a major setback after a two-shot penalty for an infringement on the 12th hole.

Rory McIlroy will aim to recover from his two-shot penalty with a strong second-round performance at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship. (Source: AP)

Officials ruled that he had improved his lie in the rough, which changed his double bogey into a quadruple bogey. The penalty left McIlroy tied for 33rd after the first round, while he now faces an uphill task to close the gap in Round 2.

Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship 2026 Round 2 Tee Times (Local Times)

Rory McIlroy faced an uphill task after his opening-round penalty left him tied for 33rd at Yas Links. (Source: AP)

07:15 AM: Jacob Skov Olesen, Calum Hill

07:24 AM: Yurav Premlall, Davis Bryant

07:34 AM: Jeff Winther, Niklas Nørgaard, Grant Forrest

07:45 AM: Gregorio De Leo, Joakim Lagergren, Jordan Gumberg

07:56 AM: Patrick Reed, Hennie du Plessis, Jorge Campillo

08:07 AM: Ugo Coussaud, Filippo Celli, Nacho Elvira

08:18 AM: Dan Bradbury, Adrian Otaegui, Tom Vaillant

08:39 AM: Guido Migliozzi, Oliver Lindell, Angel Hidalgo

08:50 AM: Thriston Lawrence, Daniel Rodrigues, Marcus Armitage

Aaron Rai will look to climb the leaderboard with a strong performance in Round 2 of the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship. (Source: AP)

09:01 AM: Victor Perez, Nathan Kimsey, Eugenio Chacarra

09:12 AM: Rory McIlroy, Casey Jarvis, Andy Sullivan

09:23 AM: Angel Ayora, Tommy Fleetwood, Mikael Lindberg

09:34 AM: David Puig, Julien Guerrier, Francesco Molinari

09:55 AM: Richard Sterne, Daniel Hillier, Joe Dean

10:06 AM: Martin Couvra, Kota Kaneko, Frederic Lacroix

10:17 AM: Freddy Schott, Manuel Elvira, Ewen Ferguson

Jorge Campillo aimed to build on his opening-round performance at the 2026 Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship. (Source: AP)