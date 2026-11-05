‘I’ll Still Be Back’: Patrick Reed Sends Strong Message to DP World Tour After PGA Tour Membership

Patrick Reed has made his intentions clear about his future on the DP World Tour after his return to the PGA Tour. The American golfer has confirmed that he plans to continue his time in Europe and compete on the DP World Tour despite his move back to the PGA Tour.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time not only on the DP World Tour but with the guys out here and everything. I’m definitely going to continue supporting this tour even playing the PGA Tour. Don’t worry, I’ll still be back,” Reed stated on Wednesday, November 4.

Reed, however, has yet to review the dates for the Spanish Open or make a final call on his next season’s schedule. Still, he assured that his return to the PGA Tour would not mark the end of his time on the DP World Tour. The former Masters champion also spoke about how he has always made it a priority to compete in Europe as an American and retain his card on the tour. His latest remarks offer a clear message about his plans to remain part of the DP World Tour.

Patrick Reed Backs Jon Rahm’s Potential Return to the PGA Tour

Patrick Reed confirmed that he still wants to compete in Europe and play golf across the world. (Source: AP)

Reed also shared his thoughts on the possibility of Jon Rahm’s return to the PGA Tour if the two sides reach an agreement. He admitted that it was a difficult question but felt the tour would likely examine the matter. Reed left the final decision to the PGA Tour and said the process was for its officials to determine.

However, he made his own stance clear. The American believes that any player who has earned the right to compete and met the qualification criteria should get the chance to play, regardless of where they come from.

Patrick Reed shared his views on Jon Rahm’s potential return to the PGA Tour. (Source: AP)

“Obviously, with Jon’s resumé and everything, it’s one of those that obviously his team is going to be talking about the PGA Tour. I’ve always enjoyed playing with Jon. I’ve always been a firm believer that if you earned the right to play somewhere, you can go and play. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

Patrick Reed Favors Smaller Driver Heads Over Golf Ball Rollback

Patrick Reed called for smaller driver heads to place greater emphasis on accuracy and center-face contact. (Source: AP)

Reed believes a rollback in driver head size could be a better way to address the growing distance in golf. He pointed out that modern drivers have become very large, which allows players to hit relatively straight shots even when they miss the center of the clubface. Reed also noted that golfers continue to swing harder in an effort to gain more distance. He feels smaller driver heads could place greater emphasis on accuracy and quality of contact.

Patrick Reed discussed the future of professional golf and the changes he believes could improve the game. (Source: AP)

“I feel like, hey, if you want to swing it 125, 130, or however fast you can swing it, you need to make it a premium hitting the ball out of the centre of the face. Easiest way to me, I feel like the easiest way for me is instead of trying to roll back the golf ball to make the golf ball roll go shorter, make the head smaller.”

Reed suggested that drivers and 3-woods should have smaller clubheads to place more emphasis on center-face contact. He feels that the best golfers in the world should have no trouble with a strike from the middle of the clubface.