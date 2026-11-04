Nelly Korda Beats Haeran Ryu and Jeeno Thitikul to Clinch 2026 LPGA Player of the Year Award

Nelly Korda has secured the 2026 LPGA Player of the Year award after a strong season on the tour. The American beat Haeran Ryu and Jeeno Thitikul to claim the honor for the second time in her career. Korda sealed the award with three events still left on the 2026 LPGA Tour schedule. Her four victories this season helped her build a lead that her closest rivals could not overcome before the entry deadline for The Annika driven by Gainbridge.

Korda had held the top spot in the Player of the Year race since her victory at the Chevron Championship. She entered the fall Asia swing with a 75-point lead over her closest challengers. Ryu still had a chance to catch her after a runner-up finish at the BMW Ladies Championship, but her withdrawal from the Maybank Championship hurt her hopes.

Thitikul and Miyu Yamashita also needed three wins and an extra event on their schedules to keep their chances alive. However, neither added The Annika to her schedule before the entry deadline.

Nelly Korda’s Four Victories and Major Success Define Her 2026 LPGA Season

Nelly Korda secured the 2026 Player of the Year title after a four-win season on the LPGA Tour. (Source: AP)

Korda enjoyed an outstanding 2026 LPGA Tour season, with four victories, including two major titles. She began the year with a win at the weather-shortened Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. That result set the tone for a remarkable run, as she finished first or second in her first six tournament starts.

Korda then claimed the Chevron Championship with a five-shot victory. She led from start to finish and secured her second title at the major. She continued her strong form at the Riviera Maya Open in Mexico, where she won by four shots. These results helped her establish a clear lead in the Player of the Year race.

Nelly Korda celebrated her victory at the 2026 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. (Source: AP)

One of Korda’s biggest achievements came at the U.S. Women’s Open at Riviera Country Club in June. She held off several top contenders in a tense final round to claim the major title by one shot. A birdie at the par-5 17th gave her the lead, while a successful three-foot par putt on the 72nd hole sealed the victory.

She also had strong results at the other majors, with a tie for fourth at the AIG Women’s Open and a tie for eighth at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Korda recorded 10 top-10 finishes and led the tour with a scoring average of 69.38.

Nelly Korda Eyes LPGA Hall of Fame Spot With Two Events Left in 2026

Nelly Korda lifted the Chevron Championship 2026 trophy after a five-shot victory. (Source: AP)

Korda will now turn her attention to the final two events of the 2026 LPGA Tour season, with a place in the Hall of Fame within reach. Her next start will come at The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Fla., followed by the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples. Korda has 26 Hall of Fame points after her second Rolex Player of the Year award.

She needs just one more point to meet the required total of 27. A victory at either of these two events would secure her place in the LPGA Hall of Fame. After a two-month break from competition, the American will have two more chances to achieve the milestone before the season ends.

Nelly Korda secured her second major title of the 2026 season at the U.S. Women’s Open. (Source: AP)

Beyond the Hall of Fame race, Korda will look to build on her success and prepare for the 2027 season. Her 2027 campaign is set to start at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she will defend her title. For now, however, her biggest target is clear: one more victory could put her name among the LPGA Hall of Fame members.