‘Leads to Unhealthy Conversations’: Paige Spiranac Explains Her Stance on Discussing Politics Ahead of Midterm Elections

Paige Spiranac recently explained why she chooses to stay away from political discussions despite her large social media following. With the 2026 U.S. midterm elections set for Tuesday, November 3, the golf influencer shared her views on the responsibility that comes with a public platform.

Spiranac believes that having millions of followers does not make someone an expert on every subject. She also made it clear that she does not want to use her reach to discuss topics she does not fully understand.

“I don’t feel that most people really even want my opinion on current events. They just want my opinion to be the same as their opinion which leads to unhealthy conversations,” Spiranac wrote in her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

“There’s so much political commentary and content online that I also like my page to be an escape. Just silly golf content you can look forward to,” she added.

Paige Spiranac Addresses 2025 Internet Invitational Backlash With Apology

Paige Spiranac shared her views on the responsibility that came with a public platform ahead of the 2026 US midterm elections. (Source: AP)

Spiranac recently addressed backlash over her conduct at the 2025 Internet Invitational ahead of her return.

“Great cans can’t get me out of that crying clip lol. Hand up I apologize for being insufferable,” Spiranac wrote on X on October 27 as the new edition of the tournament prepared for its release.

The controversy involved alleged rule violations and remarks she made toward an opponent who was unfamiliar with the rules of competitive golf. The criticism soon grew across social media and Spiranac later took a break from her online platforms. The backlash also had a personal effect on Spiranac.

Paige Spiranac clarified that a large social media following did not make someone an expert on every subject. (Source: AP)

“I am in a bit of a funk, a rut if you will and it’s not like a one or two day thing. This has been going on for a little bit. I feel like I’ve just been so in my head about everything and I’m just trying to work through it. I think that’s why I haven’t been posting as much because I am just overthinking everything and I just feel like my anxiety has taken control,” Spiranac stated in a Q&A on her Instagram Story on February 10.

Paige Spiranac Opens Up About Her Social Media Break and New Approach

Paige Spiranac stressed the need for public figures to take responsibility for the opinions they shared online. (Source: AP)

Spiranac also reflected on how the criticism affected her view of herself. She admitted that she once felt frustrated because people did not seem to understand her personality beyond what they saw online. However, she later realized that her audience could only judge her based on the content she chose to share.

This helped her rethink how she handled public criticism and her social media presence. Rather than expect people to understand her intentions, she now wants her actions and content to give a clearer picture of who she is.

“I can sit there and I can complain about it, or I can do something about it. And that’s showing more of myself and my personality. I think that I put so many walls up because this job can be draining sometimes and quite soul-sucking. I think I put barriers up to protect myself and started to morph and change into a person that I didn’t really recognize and that I didn’t see as well.”

Paige Spiranac said she preferred to avoid topics outside her area of knowledge and expertise. (Source: AP)

“This year it’s more about showing and less explaining and trying to defend myself and just being who I am.”

Now, Spiranac has a fresh chance to change the narrative at the 2026 Internet Invitational. The new edition features 64 competitors and a $4 million prize pool. Its first five-hour episode was released on Monday, November 2 and has already crossed 6 million views on YouTube. Spiranac has also shared a change in her approach to public life. Rather than defend each action or respond to every criticism, she wants to let her conduct speak for itself.