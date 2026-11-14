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Middle-grade fiction can offer adults a welcome break from stressful reading.

'The Ogress and the Orphans' celebrates kindness and chosen family.

'Un Lun Dun' takes readers to a wonderfully strange alternate London.

Between managing a household, keeping up with the daily grind and caring for those around you, it is all too easy to lose your spark. During seasons of stress or burnout, your brain is sometimes simply too tired for a dense historical biography or heavy literary drama. Reading can begin to feel like work. That’s when you need an escape, a mental reset.

That is exactly where middle-grade and young adult fiction comes in. Revisiting the whimsical worlds of our youth—or discovering brand new ones—offers a comforting balm for a weary mind. These stories tackle complex, universal themes like love, loss and loyalty, but they do it with simpler language and typically a much faster pace. Reading them is the literary equivalent of a warm hug.

To find the absolute best picks for a mental refresh, we turned to the avid readers on Reddit’s “Suggest Me A Book” community. When one user shared that they were struggling with their mental health and needed a “really good middle grade book that is still complex and good for adult readers,” the internet happily delivered. Here are the top five reader-approved picks to help give your brain a well-deserved break and rekindle your love of reading.

‘Over Sea, Under Stone’ by Susan Cooper

Aladdin Paperbacks

This classic 1965 fantasy novel follows three siblings on a family holiday in Cornwall who discover a hidden manuscript tied to Arthurian legend. Their discovery kicks off a fast-paced treasure hunt steeped in Celtic mythology and magic. It is the first installment in The Dark is Rising sequence, a beloved five-book series that pits the forces of the Light against the ancient magic of the Dark.

What Goodreads readers are saying: “The writing is so powerful and immersive. I love that with just a few words, the author plunges the reader into the middle of the scene, and you FEEL what the characters are feeling. I actually felt out of breath while reading about the characters running. I actually felt heat on my skin when one character got a sunburn.”

What Redditors are saying: “The Dark is Rising sequence was one of my fav series as a kid, and I still reread it from time to time. There’s lots of Arthurian lore in short and snappy books that are well crafted.”

‘The Ogress and the Orphans’ by Kelly Barnhill

Little, Brown Books

In a town that has lost its sense of community and joy, a generous Ogress secretly delivers gifts and food to the local orphanage. When a child goes missing, the townspeople point fingers at the misunderstood Ogress, leaving the orphans to uncover the truth and save their friend. It is a stunning, heartwarming fable about the true meaning of neighborliness, kindness and chosen family.

What Goodreads readers are saying: “What a perfect little book. I can’t believe it’s over. I genuinely savored every single page. It was so delightful and slightly whimsical. A new favorite of mine. This book is posing so many wonderful questions in such subtle ways: What is being a good person? What is loveliness and goodness?”

What Redditors are saying: “[The Ogress and the Orphans] is a BALM, I tell you! So good! [Kelly Barnhill] has yet to disappoint me as an author, so probably anything she’s written [would be worth revisiting as an adult].”

‘Inkheart’ by Cornelia Funke

Scholastic Paperbacks

Imagine having the power to bring characters to life simply by reading aloud. That is the reality for a young girl named Meggie and her bookbinder father Mo. When a ruthless villain is accidentally read out of a story and into the real world, Meggie must harness her own hidden magic to save her family. It is the first installment in the celebrated Inkworld trilogy, offering a captivating love letter to the power of storytelling.

What Goodreads readers are saying: “This book is everything I’ve ever wanted. It’s a book about a book and lovers of books. It’s also very self-affirming for me. Now I don’t feel like a complete goober for 1) smelling books, 2) learning Elvish, or 3) bringing at least 5 books with me everywhere I go.”

What Redditors are saying: “Cornelia Funke’s Inkworld series is a really well done middle grade fantasy series… It’s a series that’s in love with books in a way that might help remind you why you love them too.”

‘The Girl Who Speaks Bear’ by Sophie Anderson

Usborne Publishing

Found abandoned in a bear cave as a baby, 12-year-old Yanka has always felt like an outsider in her snowy village. When she mysteriously wakes up one morning with bear legs, she embarks on a dangerous journey into the Snow Forest to discover who she really is. Drawing heavily on Slavic folklore, this enchanting adventure weaves a magical tale about belonging, identity and the courage to forge your own path.

What Goodreads readers are saying: “[This book] has such a beautiful message of love and family, and the story flowed beautifully… Sophie Anderson knows her craft, that is for sure. If you want something to take your mind off of crises left and right this is the book to do it.”

What Redditors are saying: “Sophie Anderson’s books are lovely. They are inspired by Slavic folk tales, and usually have a Baba Yaga in a house on chicken legs somewhere. They are warm and uplifting, even though they are adventure stories.”

‘Un Lun Dun’ by China Miéville

Random House Worlds

Just beneath the streets of London lies a bizarre, alternate metropolis called UnLondon—a place where broken umbrellas, discarded junk and forgotten items take on a life of their own. When two young girls stumble into this wonderfully weird wonderland, they find themselves tangled in an ancient prophecy to save the city from a toxic, sentient smog. It is a brilliantly imaginative romp full of clever wordplay and nonstop action.

What Goodreads readers are saying: “Miéville lets his boundless imagination run wild. The surreal world is fantastic and neatly crafted. The details are fascinating, the world-building, as usual, mind-boggling. This book won its way into my heart because of its delightful bizarre weirdness.”

What Redditors are saying: “This book is whimsical as heck. It’s about two girls who enter a strange world that is an alternate London…. There are such wonderful characters in it, such as a character named Skool who is a school of fish living in an old divers suit, a sentient milk carton named Curdle, and others. I love this book so much and still re-read it when I need a pick-me- up.”