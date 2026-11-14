Martin Luther King III and his wife Arndrea Waters King recently wrote a book titled Happiness vs. Fulfillment: The Lie You've Been Sold and the Choice That Changes Everything with the help of Marc Kielburger and Craig Kielburger. It centers around the idea that when we make happiness our only goal we end up hurting ourselves in the process. Instead, we should be focusing on what makes us feel fulfilled.

Martin recalls what he learned from his father, Martin Luther King Jr. “Dad used to say, ‘He who is greatest among you shall be your servant,” Martin says. “So conceptually, Dad and Mom [Coretta Scott King] showed us what it looks like. We can all know the emotion that is fleeting of happiness, but ultimately perhaps we need to think about how we achieve fulfillment. And we believe that this book gives instructions on how to be able to go from just being happy, which can only be a minute or more, to being fulfilled, which is much more sustainable.”

To learn more about how his father's lasting legacy impacted Martin, and to learn what makes him and his wife feel fulfilled in life, keep scrolling!

Martin Luther King III opens up about his father’s legacy

Martin Luther King Jr. was born on January 15, 1929. He married Coretta Scott in 1953, and they had four kids together before he was assassinated in April 1968. He was 39 years old.

“I was 10 years old when he was killed, but I did understand how he interacted with his four children. It was focused more on the quality of time than the quantity because the quantity was not very long. He didn't have much time,” Martin says. “I really believe his legacy is critically important because the world has not yet learned the message…. I mean, we talk peace, but we practice war, and you know we believe that the strong force is the lasting force.”

Martin Luther King III with his father, mother and sister in 1960

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“It’s probably more difficult to advocate and engage and embrace nonviolence than it is for somebody to do something, because every action creates a reaction. But nonviolence is a very strong force. Love is the strongest force, my father would say. And he wasn't talking about fundamental love, although that is significantly important. He's talking about that kind of love that is defined by the word agape [a selfless, unconditional love],” he continues. “You love someone, old, young, rich, poor, black, white, Native American, Latino, Hispanic, African, Asian. You love them because you know God loves you, and that's what you're called to do. So, create that world where that love can constantly be manifest. We love each other. Sometimes we may not like each other, but love is a higher force, and we hope that's what we can strive for. That ultimately creates fulfillment.”

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Martin Luther King III talks about his own journey as a father

Martin and Arndrea welcomed their daughter Yolanda Renee King into the world in 2008. Like her parents, she is a strong outspoken activist who recently voted in her first election.

“I hope that we are imparting upon her the value of love and kindness,” Martin explains. “Dad talked about love being one of the highest levels of achievement, and we've tried to teach our daughter that as well.”

Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King and Yolanda Renee King in 2025

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Arndrea added, “She participated in campaigns with us. She's helped us with marches. She's written op-eds. She has given speeches, and she also almost went to jail. She and five other girls were doing direct action in front of the White House before they were all not able to vote and for her to be active in getting people involved in voting. And now for her to actually be able to participate, it certainly was celebratory,” the proud mom says with a smile. “She was making her voice heard in other ways, but to make her voice heard in this way, and also to acknowledge the tremendous sacrifices of her grandparents, and so many that came before her. She on her own decided she was going to dedicate her vote to them and it really was a joyful moment.”

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Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King reveal what makes them fulfilled

Since their new book is all about fulfillment, we had to ask Martin and Arndrea what makes them feel fulfilled.

Martin said, "We had a significant election in this nation, and it helped people see that maybe Americans do know that America does not look one way. For example, if you look at the White House, you see a lot of white males, some white women, one Black person. If you look at who won the election, you see an LGBTQIA senator, an Indigenous and Native American governor of New Mexico, the first Black governor in United States history—so all of these things coming together help move toward fulfillment. Now, that's just the first step, because there's got to be an execution so that in life we can feel a sense of fulfillment. Prices going down, healthcare being available, housing for all, education—all of these things have to happen. That's not going to happen tomorrow. I think what my dad and mom helped to do, and others, was to open those doors. Now we have to expand them so that that opportunity is available for all, and that will create a sense of fulfillment."

Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King in 2026

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Arndrea had a different answer, saying “Happiness is when my daughter tells me that she loves me, and fulfillment is when I know that I am doing work to make the world better for her and for all children. That's fulfillment. I also love a wonderful cup of coffee.”

Be sure to pick up a copy of Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King’s new book Happiness vs. Fulfillment: The Lie You've Been Sold and the Choice That Changes Everything now where books are sold.

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