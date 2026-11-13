The Chosen

Director Dallas Jenkins suffered his first on-set emotional breakdown filming in Italy.

Jonathan Roumie experienced unexplained fatigue and health issues after filming scenes.

Season 6 hits Prime Video Nov. 15, ending with a theatrical crucifixion film in March 2027.

Fans of The Chosen have been eagerly awaiting the beloved series’ next season, especially after Season 5 left viewers with an unforgettable cliffhanger. Although the writers, directors and actors are not the first to bring the story of Jesus and His disciples to life, they continue to find fresh, moving ways to tell it, keeping us emotionally invested and on the edge of our seats.

As Season 5 came to a close, audiences were left wondering how the series would approach the next chapter: the crucifixion.

With Jonathan Roumie delivering such a powerful portrayal of Jesus, many viewers may find it difficult to watch those heartbreaking final moments unfold on screen. But bringing that emotional weight to life is precisely why director Dallas Jenkins has remained so committed to authenticity throughout the making of The Chosen.

To capture the crucifixion with the gravity it deserves, Jenkins brought the cast to Matera, Italy, a historic city that has served as the backdrop for other iconic biblical films, including Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ. Its ancient streets and stone architecture made it a fitting setting for one of the most pivotal moments in the series.

The experience proved deeply moving, especially for Jenkins himself. “As the director, my job is to keep everyone stable, and even I was struggling,” Jenkins admits.

“I had my first emotional breakdown on set that I’ve ever had, where I had to get away, cry, pray and recover in some way. I think that portends what this content will be. I do think that the sacrifices we were making are going to be worth it. I still know for a fact that filming in Italy was by far the best thing we could have done.”

The Chosen’s most emotional scene yet as Mother Mary, John, and Mary Magdalene watch the scourging of Jesus The Chosen

Dallas Jenkins reflects on faith and the show’s global impact

Bringing this story to life has also challenged Jenkins to lean on his faith in ways he never expected. “Sometimes I trust myself more than I trust God, and that’s something that I’ve required to change about myself. That’s the only way I’ve been able to absorb a project that has gotten bigger than I’m capable of producing,” says Jenkins. ‘Okay, God, I can only do what I’m capable of. I can only work with the five loaves and two fish. You’re going to have to multiply it. And God has.”

With more than 300 million viewers and translations into 75 languages, The Chosen has made a remarkable impact on the world over the last seven years. Season 6, which begins streaming its six-episode season on Prime Video on November 15, will culminate in a global theatrical film, The Chosen Crucifixion, on March 12, 2027.

Here, Woman’s World went behind the scenes on the set of The Chosen to get Season 6 secrets and insights on set from beloved cast members — from the spiritual impact to moments of redemption, hope and the emotional journey to the cross.

Jonathan Roumie opens up about spiritual warfare on set

The emotional and thought-provoking nature of Season 6 has required sacrifice from the cast and crew — especially for Jonathan Roumie, who portrays Jesus. Each season has brought him closer to Jesus in his own spiritual journey.

“Because of things I’ve experienced after filming that I just can’t quite explain — frustration, health issues, fatigue, self-doubt — I’m a firm observer of spiritual warfare in the many facets in my own life,” Roumie shares. “To me, this is generally a sign that what we’re doing is so spiritually potent and has the potential to do so much good in the world. I don’t quite understand how to handle all of this. But I have to trust, and I have to continue to pray and stay closer to Jesus through this whole process.”

Roumie says he feels the weight of portraying Jesus The Chosen

Shahar Isaac says trusting the story was key to playing Peter

Filming Season 6 meant embracing the uncertainty of each moment and allowing the story to unfold naturally.

“It was always day by day allowing the story to surprise me. The writers know where they’re going with it. So I just had to trust and let it happen,” says Shahar Isaac, who plays Peter. “I tried not to manipulate it in any certain way. It’s a pretty clear map that we just got to follow.”

That willingness to trust the process mirrors Peter’s own journey, reminding viewers that sometimes the next step becomes clear when we stop trying to figure out the entire path ahead.

Isaac (left), who plays Peter, trusted the writers with masterful storytelling The Chosen

Paras Patel on Matthew’s message of self-acceptance

For Paras Patel, playing Matthew has been a journey of personal growth and a way to help others feel seen and understood. His portrayal of the character, whom many viewers interpret as being on the autism spectrum, has also fostered meaningful connections with people around the world who see aspects of themselves reflected in his character.

“I don’t think anyone should see themselves as different, just perfectly unique,” Patel says. “I encourage people to be who they are and live their lives to the fullest. I like to say, ‘Be a Matthew.’ Matthew is someone who’s always trying to be a better version of himself, and he does that through learning and growing. We can all be a Matthew.”

Elizabeth Tabish on Mary Magdalene’s journey to trust

As the story moves toward its heartbreaking turning point, Mary Magdalene is searching for answers. But one scene filmed in Matera helped Elizabeth Tabish see how far her character has come in learning to trust Jesus, even in uncertain times.

Tabish believes Mary Magdalene had a quiet type of faith that saw her through the darkest moments The Chosen

“There have been so many moments where Mary Magdalene has been met with Jesus’ love and compassion, and there is a scene in this season where she realizes He is still bringing peace,” says Tabish. “That’s a quiet type of faith that I really admire in her character.”

To Tabish, Mary’s story shows that faith isn’t about having all the answers — it’s about holding on to peace when life is hardest.

Inside the emotional challenge of filming the crucifixion scene

Filming the crucifixion presented a unique set of technical and logistical challenges for the crew. “The crucifixion was actually one scene that I didn’t want to do because the way we actually crucified Jesus is a little different. He was actually raised on the cross. So we had machines raising [Roumie] on the cross, but had to make it look like people were raising him. I was up all hours designing this,” says production and set designer, James Cunningham.

James Cunningham on set of The Chosen in Midlothian, Texas The Chosen

The weight of the moment was impossible to separate from the journey that had brought the team there. “Dallas and I cried quite a few times on set because we filmed the pilot on a little farm in Illinois, and then all of a sudden we were standing in Matera, Italy, filming the crucifixion of Jesus,” Cunningham says. “It was very difficult, but it was very rewarding at the same time.”

Season 6 of The Chosen will begin streaming its six-episode season on Prime Video on November 15, and will end in a season finale global theatrical film, The Chosen Crucifixion, on March 12, 2027.