Getty; Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble's winter collection has gifts for readers of all ages.

The 24-book advent calendar includes mini hardbacks from classic authors.

Book-themed ornaments make festive additions to any Christmas tree.

Calling all book lovers! Barnes & Noble just released their winter merch, and trust us when we say it’s perfect for every reader in your life. We are talking about tons of items like ornaments, advent calendars and of course bookmarks. To learn more about the Barnes & Noble winter bookish decor collection, keep scrolling!

A book gift card holder

Barnes & Noble

Every reader loves a good Barnes & Noble shopping spree, especially when it’s paid for with a gift card! So if you’re looking to give someone a Barnes & Noble gift card this holiday season, be sure to present it in this book gift card holder. It features the words “happy holidays” in gold, along with a Christmas tree nestled in the middle. This item costs $5.50.

A book advent calendar

Barnes & Noble

A book advent calendar is nothing short of a dream come true! In this one from Barnes & Noble, readers can get 24 different mini hardback books from authors like Charles Dickens, L.M. Montgomery, Louisa May Alcott and Hans Christian Andersen. It does cost $100, but when you do the math, it evens out to less than $5 a book. Now that’s a Christmas miracle.

A bag of books ornament

Barnes & Noble

If your Christmas tree is in need of a little bookish love, then grab this “bag of books” ornament from Barnes & Noble. It features, you guessed it, a black bag filled with books and even has the words “a bag of books” on it, so none of Santa’s elves get confused. This ornament costs $15.

A Little Free Library ornament

Barnes & Noble

Little Free Libraries are taking the world by storm right now, and if you or a loved one in your life love to donate or grab books from them, this ornament from Barnes & Noble is a must-have. It features a little free library filled with books of all shapes, sizes and colors and costs just $22.

A Barnes & Noble ornament

Barnes & Noble

Santa has his workshop, and readers, well we have Barnes & Noble, which is just as magical. This Barnes & Noble ornament features a storefront covered in snow. It also has trees and a wreath on it, which adds to the overall festiveness of the item. This ornament costs $15.

A Christmas bookmark

Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble has tons of bookmarks, and while we love them all, we have to admit this “Have Yourself a Literary Christmas” one is our favorite. It’s $4.25 and features a variety of Christmas-colored books, as well as lights, a snow globe, gingerbread houses and more. It will go perfectly inside our upcoming Christmas reads, which we cannot wait to dive into soon.

A Christmas tote bag

Barnes & Noble

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No bookish merch roundup is complete without a tote bag, and this one from Barnes & Noble is in the same design as the bookmark above, but in a bigger format. It costs $22 and is 9.21(w) x 14.51(h) x 1.01(d), which might hold the amount of books on your to-be-read list, but probably not.

A snowglobe

Barnes & Noble

Whether you live in a snowy area or not, chances are you are always dreaming of a white Christmas. Enter this snow globe from Barnes & Noble. It features two books as the base, and inside has trees, a cabin and of course the fake snow. It costs $40.

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