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Five Thanksgiving romance books, from fake dating to second chances, are Goodreads-approved.

Fake-boyfriend setups star in both Maple Sugar Crush and Her Naughty Holiday.

Jackie Lau’s and Jessica Gadziala’s picks are short, sweet reads for a quick holiday escape.

We love the sweet and festive vibes of a holiday romance novel, but Christmas isn’t the only holiday setting the mood for love. Thanksgiving has a lot going for it: people returning home for the holiday, gatherings with extended family, run-ins with childhood friends and enemies…need we go on? Keep scrolling for five Thanksgiving romance books that Goodreads users say tick all the boxes for a stellar holiday romance.

‘A Match Made for Thanksgiving’ by Jackie Lau

Jackie Lau Books

In this Thanksgiving novella, womanizing executive Nick Wong returns home from the big city for Thanksgiving, only to discover that his parents have invited blind dates for him and his three siblings (who yes, each have their own novella in the Holidays with the Wongs series; Nick’s story is the first). Nick’s blind date isn’t the problem, however—it’s that his brother’s blind date, Lily, is his most recent one-night stand who he hasn’t been able to stop thinking about. Can he pull off a switch before the holiday visit is over?

What Goodreads users are saying: “Fluffy, fun, and short. I’m such a sucker for meddling families and there is SO MUCH meddling here. I’m glad I took a break from my recent binge of Christmas novellas and tried another holiday novella instead. Reading about Thanksgiving is perfect for my autumn mood! I don’t use the word “rom-com” often, mostly because the majority of books labeled as rom-coms in traditional publishing don’t make me laugh out loud. But I do believe that this novella is a rom-com; I was snorting with laughter every two pages.”

‘Stuffed: A Thanksgiving Romance’ by Jessica Gadziala

Jessica Gadziala

Another short and sweet story, this romance finds bookish Callie heading home for Thanksgiving for the first time in six years. Also at the table? Adam, her older brother’s best friend for whom she has carried a torch since childhood. You can probably guess what happens next.

What Goodreads users are saying: “This book…I just loved it. It was a perfect, sexy, sweet holiday romance. I could so relate to Callie. She loved books, lived for books. She was clumsy, nerdy, and never quite fit in with the norm at school. Yes, I can relate. And then there is Adam. That man could melt an iceberg with his sexiness. I couldn’t have wanted these two to find a way to a happy ever after more.”

‘Maple Sugar Crush’ by Beth Labonte

Beth LaBonte

This sweet romance follows Josie Morgan, a lottery winner attempting to live a low profile life in a small New Hampshire town. But when her entire family shows up for Thanksgiving—after she decides not to visit them—she ends up faking a relationship with Riley, the local funeral planner, so her family will stop trying to set her up. But the trouble with fake relationships is that they never stay fake for long.

What Goodreads users are saying: “I loved every minute of this book, it was fun, sweet, quirky, and heartwarming. Maple Sugar Crush gave me all the feels of the fall festivities. All the characters are sweet, loving, and caring souls. I’m so sad this series has ended because it was one of the best fall books I have read this season.”

‘Her Naughty Holiday’ by Tiffany Reisz

Harlequin Blaze

While Maple Sugar Crush delivers a sweet fake dating situation, Her Naughty Holiday takes the fake boyfriend trope in a much spicier direction. In this book, Clover Greene is dreading hosting her nagging family for Thanksgiving and decides to enlist sexy single dad Erick Fields to be her fake boyfriend for the holiday. Let’s just say he makes the holiday a lot more pleasant for Clover than Thanksgivings past.

What Goodreads users are saying: “Her Naughty Holiday is contemporary romance at its best; characters you feel you can be friends with, an engaging plot and fun, sexy times. Most of all it left me with a smile on my face and wanting to go back and re-read it again immediately; a true winner in my book!”

‘A Vineyard Thanksgiving’ by Katie Winters

Katie Winters

A slightly different take on a Thanksgiving romance, this book is a second-chance widower romance. Charlotte Montgomery Hamner is still mourning her husband’s accidental death a year and a half ago when her wedding planning business is contracted to plan a massive Martha’s Vineyard celebrity wedding on Thanksgiving. During the madness of planning she meets Everett, a photographer who comes to the island to cover the wedding, and she starts to wonder if she can feel a spark with someone new.

What Goodreads users are saying: “The books about the Sheridan sisters are so good. This one is also crazy mayhem as Charlotte is given a three week notice to plan a wedding for an extremely wealthy Hollywood Star and her famous NBA fiancé. And it’s the weekend after Thanksgiving! What could go wrong, except everything? Great story with wonderful, lovable characters!”

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