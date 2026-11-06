In a Reading Slump? These 6 New Books Recommended by Goodreads Readers Will Pull You Right Out

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Goodreads readers are loving these six new releases across several popular genres.

From suspenseful mysteries to second-chance romances, there's a book for every reader.

John Green's latest novel and five other new releases could end your reading slump.

For a reader, there is nothing worse than a

. When you can’t figure out what to read next, or when no book grabs your attention, it can be tough to want to pick up a book. Thankfully, plenty of new releases are here to pull you out of your slump. From gripping mysteries to swoon -worthy romances, there’s truly something for everyone. To discover six new releases guaranteed to break your reading slump, keep scrolling!

‘Back Where We Started’ by Becca Freeman

Penguin Books

Becca Freeman’s second novel follows Katie, who dreamed of being a famous Hollywood actress when she grew up in Dutch Ridge, Pennsylvania. After years of hard work, she’s achieved that dream. The problem? Her first love, Drew, was supposed to be part of the plan—but he’s back in Dutch Ridge. She hasn’t been home in years because she hasn’t wanted to see him. But when a canceled family trip means Katie has to head home for the holidays, she runs into Drew—andsparks fly. As they reconnect, Katie wonders if the life she has is really the one she wants.

What Goodreads users are saying: “Back Where We Started by Becca Freeman was such a sweet and heartfelt read. One of my favorite things about this book was how realistically it portrayed life after high school. So many of us leave home with big dreams and carefully crafted plans, only to discover that life doesn’t always unfold the way we expected. This story captures both the hope and the uncertainty of that journey beautifully. I found myself rooting for Kate and Drew every step of the way. They are both lovable characters with flaws, ambitions and so much heart.”

‘Five’ by Ilona Bannister

Crown

This novel by Ilona Bannister is sure to stun. Readers are introduced to five random people waiting to board a train in London. Immediately, an unnamed narrator reveals to the reader that one of them will die. But before that can happen, readers learn who each of the five strangers is and why they are at this particular train stop on this particular day. It’s an incredibly vivid story filled with flawed characters that readers can’t help but root for.

What Goodreads users are saying: “This is an incredibly unique, fresh and thought-provoking concept. The novel slowly peels back the layers of each character as if the reader is sitting in a psychiatrist’s chair, trying to understand them without judgment. You observe their flaws, their motivations and their internal battles, and the result is far more powerful than a typical mystery.Without a doubt, this is one of the most striking and memorable books I’ve read recently, and it’s absolutely worth picking up.”

‘Heart of Glass’ by Jennifer Hillier

Minotaur Books

This page-turning novel, set in Seaside, Washington, begins when Sam crosses paths with three teenage girls at the local amusement park in 2001. Days after that encounter, one of the girls is found dead, and her two surviving friends—Barb and Nicolette—are shocked to discover the killer is the infamous “Carnival Killer,” and the very man they had just met. Now, 25 years later, Barb and Nicolette have built new lives, but everything unravels when the Carnival Killer withdraws his confession in a televised jail interview, and another body washes ashore right before the carnival’s reopening. Can they catch the real killer before he strikes again?

What Goodreads users are saying: “Gripping, thrilling, chilling, mysterious and hard to put down, Jennifer Hillier’s addictive Heart of Glass kept me turning the pages and loving every single page! Whew! I enjoyed the suspense, the mystery, the secrets, the characters who range from likeable to unlikeable, and the well thought out plot. This is the 8th book I have read by Jennifer Hillier, and I can’t wait to read what she writes next!”

‘Some People’ by Parini Shroff

Ballantine Books

After a fall on the sidewalk leaves her bruised, Malti Patel refuses to let her daughter’s soon-to-be-ex-husband, Nathan Whitlock—a man she has never liked—help her out. But when her doctor orders her to rest at home for seven days while her daughter Kavya is abroad at grad school in India, Nathan shows up to help her out. As the days unfold, Malti and Nathan find themselves bonding in ways they never have before.

What Goodreads users are saying: “Brilliant, hilarious and profound are three words that I’d use to describe Some People by Parini Shroff. Wow! This novel truly blew me away. It’s not very often that we see a mother-in-law/son-in-law relationship in a novel. It’s the dynamic that I didn’t even know I needed! I can’t tell you how many times this book made me smile or laugh. Heck, I think I even snorted once or twice.”

‘Odette Rising’ by Julianne Edwards

Pamela Dorman Books

Set in 1896 in Sèvres, France, this novel follows Odette Huré, an obese, lonely 21-year-old woman who hasn’t left her house in 10 years. But after the sudden death of her father, her carefully constructed world begins to crumble. Now Odette must come to terms with the fact that she’s responsible for her father’s fortune, his stocking factory and his estate. But she cannot do it alone—she will need the help of those around her. Funny, fun and fresh, this novel is perfect for fans of found family novels and historical fiction.

What Goodreads users are saying: “The book held me and I found it difficult to put down. While many of the issues in the novel were quite specific to the historical time and the situation of the heroine, the underlying themes of empowerment, self-acceptance and connection continue to be relevant today. This is a strong debut. It is well-written and literary, subtle in its characterizations and references, yet clear in its storyline and historical setting.”

‘Hollywood, Ending’ by John Green

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Dutton Books

Bestselling author John Green’s first adult fiction book, which was named a Woman’s World most anticipated fall read, is sure to delight readers. When up-and-coming actors Kai Laramie and Juniper Castillo land the lead roles in a buzzy new Andy Warhol biopic called Andy Warhol Never Gets Old, they think it’s finally their time to shine. But as they rise to fame, their feelings for one another grow stronger, forcing Kai and Juniper to think about who they really are and what they really want. It’s a beautiful novel that shines a light on someone’s unexpected rise to stardom, and the joy, anxiety, stress and gratitude that can come with it.

What Goodreads users are saying: “I have loved John Green since I was a preteen trying to figure out who I was and where all the love I carried should belong. Now I’m in my 30s, still loving John Green, still trying to figure out how to live and survive and give away as little and as much of myself as possible to make it happen. There are so many things I could say about Kai and Juniper, but I really want you all to read the book. We can talk after.”

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