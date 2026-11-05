How to Honor a Lost Loved One During the Holidays While Keeping Your Favorite Traditions Alive

GettyImages-2218652211 A woman with long hair is carefully placing ornaments on a Christmas tree, creating a warm festive atmosphere in a bright living room filled with holiday cheer. By Iryna Melnyk

The first December without your parent can make every string of lights feel like a question. Who carves the turkey now? Who starts baking two weeks early, insists on the same old movie or hangs the ornaments in a very particular order? When the person who held the holidays together is gone, the traditions they built can feel less like comfort and more like weight.

You may feel caught between two bad options. Cancel the whole season, or push through as if nothing has changed. Grief experts say there is a third way, one that lets you keep what still feels like love while gently setting down what hurts too much this year.

Why holiday grief changes the season

Grief doesn't follow a calendar, and no two people in a family will feel this December the same way. Some relatives will want everything exactly as it was. Others may want to skip the gathering entirely. Both reactions are normal, and both can share the same house.

Kenneth J. Doka, PhD, grief expert and senior bereavement consultant for the Hospice Foundation of America, puts it plainly. "Grief is deeply personal. There is neither one right way to feel nor one correct way to grieve."

That truth matters most when the family sits down to plan the meal, the gifts or the trip to see relatives. What soothes one person can undo another.

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How to keep traditions alive without starting over

You don't have to recreate the holiday your parent built, and you don't have to throw it out. What's Your Grief's guidance on changing holiday traditions encourages focusing on the values behind celebrations, such as togetherness, generosity and remembrance.

If your parent always hosted the big dinner, a smaller meal or a potluck can carry the same spirit of gathering. The jobs they handled, like decorating the tree, planning the outing or making the one dish everyone fought over, can be shared out among the people who are still here.

Traditions aren't all or nothing. Some can stay. Some can shift. Some can wait another year, until you're ready.

Meaningful ways to honor someone during the holidays

Remembrance doesn't have to be elaborate. Cruse Bereavement Support's remembrance suggestions include displaying meaningful decorations, sharing memories and doing the things your parent loved.

Put on their favorite holiday movie. Play the album they used to play every December. Drive by the place that mattered to them. The Dougy Center's holiday grief guide also suggests writing a letter to the person you lost, collecting memories in a box or making a donation to a cause they cared about in their name.

Laughter belongs here too. Sharing the funny stories, the kitchen disasters and the way they always fell asleep halfway through the movie can make your parent feel present again.

What to do when a family disagrees about traditions

Grief has a way of surfacing differences that quieter years kept hidden. The Hospice Foundation of America's Three Cs encourage families to choose how they participate, communicate their needs and compromise when the plans don't line up.

The organization describes one grieving family that compromised on a smaller Christmas tree placed in another room, so relatives who wanted to decorate could do so without forcing anyone else to join in. Families can also shorten the gathering, change the location or make certain activities optional.

Talking it through before the day arrives spares a lot of hurt. It gives each person room to name what they need, including you.

How to help children remember someone

If there are kids or teenagers grieving a grandparent too, their experience of this holiday may look very different from yours, and even siblings can want different things. The Dougy Center recommends letting children help decide which activities to keep and which to change.

Younger ones might draw pictures, make paper chains filled with memories or pick a special spot for family photos. Older children and teens may prefer digital photo collections, private letters or helping plan a remembrance moment of their own.

Let them opt in without pressure. A child enjoying the presents and the cousins hasn't forgotten the person who's missing. Neither have you.