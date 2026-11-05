Aldi vs. Hobby Lobby: Where to Find the Best Affordable Holiday Decor Starting at $4

The holidays are coming fast, and two of the most budget-friendly destinations for Christmas decorating have unveiled their latest weekly ads. Aldi is leaning into cozy nostalgia with bedding, ceramic trees and snow globes starting at just $4. Hobby Lobby is taking 50 percent off nearly everything, from a viral pink Christmas tree to playful ornaments shaped like Diet Coke cans. So which store belongs at the top of your shopping list this year? Here’s a side-by-side look at the best of what each one has to offer.

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Aldi: Cozy, classic and starting at $4

If your idea of holiday decorating involves curling up with a soft blanket near a glowing ceramic tree, Aldi is calling your name. The grocery chain’s latest ad is packed with small, charming pieces that feel like they came out of your grandmother’s attic in the best possible way.

Bedroom finds from $6

Aldi

Aldi’s weekly ad goes all-in on bedroom coziness this week. Two Christmas comforter sets, available in queen and king, cost just $35 and include six bedding pieces each. You can choose between a deep red or a soft green hue, and we’re partial to the green.

The matching Christmas sheets are just as affordable. Twin sets come in three designs (bears, red and green bows and colorful Christmas lights) for $9. King sets, featuring red and white stripes, nutcrackers, deer or Christmas trees, are $15.

Mini trees, candles and gnomes

Aldi

For a nightstand, dresser or desk, Aldi has tinsel mini trees in green, pink, white and gold for $8 apiece. Coordinating mini ornament sets, sold in six color options including gold, red and white, are $6.

A three-pack of LED Christmas candles costs $10 and comes in snowy tree, candy cane and holly berry designs. LED ceramic figurines (trees, snowflakes or houses) are $8 for a pack of three. And oversized gnomes in champagne glitter, green or red run $15 each. Aldi also has a red “friend gnome” shaped like a moose, so your first gnome doesn’t get lonely.

Snow globes, ornaments and ceramic trees

Aldi

The rest of Aldi’s holiday lineup starts at just $4. Nine different snow globes, each $8, feature bases and scenes ranging from a gingerbread house to a snowman to Santa. Ornaments are $5, including a Merry Moments LED Nostalgic White Christmas Tree Ornament that mimics the ceramic tree design so many of us grew up with.

Throw pillows and blankets are $5 apiece. Pillow designs include Christmas candy, candy cane, pink bow and gingerbread, while blankets come in Christmas dogs or a gingerbread village print.

Nativity sets, available in cream or gold, are $13. Christmas mugs, including a tree-shaped one trimmed with bows and stars, are $4. Serving trays and plates in designs like pink gingerbread and green trees are $5. And the classic ceramic Christmas tree, available in gold, purple, white and green, anchors it all with that unmistakable vintage glow.

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Hobby Lobby: Half-off trees, ornaments and more

Where Aldi is cozy and small-scale, Hobby Lobby is all about personality and statement pieces. The craft store’s weekly ad is running 50 percent off all Christmas decor, which makes this the moment to grab the bigger-ticket items you’ve been eyeing.

The viral pink tree and more

Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby’s Christmas tree sale is officially here, and yes, it includes the viral 4-foot pre-flocked pink tree that has lit up social media all season. Normally $100, it’s marked down to $50. (Heads up: it isn’t eligible for free shipping, so factor that in if you’re ordering online.)

“I ordered my cute little flocked pink Christmas tree online and am so happy with it,” one customer raves. “It’s beautiful and brightens my day every time I look at it. I also went into the store and bought tiny pearl white ornaments, pink garland and a white star to top it off.”

If a whimsical Grinch-inspired tree is more your style, Hobby Lobby carries a 5-foot version for $75, down from $150, in sizes ranging from 3 feet to 7.5 feet. For something classic, the Brookwood Fir Pre-Lit Christmas Tree stands 7.5 feet tall and is $175, down from $350, with lights that switch from white to color at the tap of a button.

Want a flocked look? The Flocked Edgewood Pine Pre-Lit Christmas Tree is $220, down from $440, also 7.5 feet tall with switchable lights. And for a true showstopper, a 12-foot pine with 800 remote-controlled color-changing lights is $280, down from $560.

Ornaments with personality

Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby’s ornament collection is where the fun really begins, with whimsical picks priced from $2 to $6. A plane ticket and passport ornament is $6, down from $12, perfect for travel lovers. A “Retirement, Next Exit” road sign ornament is $5.50, down from $11, a sweet nod to anyone turning the page in 2026.

Diet Coke devotees can grab a $4.50 can-shaped ornament (down from $9) featuring Santa himself sipping the soda. “I purchased this ornament for my mom because she loves Diet Coke,” one customer says. “She loves it.” A Hershey’s chocolate bar ornament with a Santa hat on top is $5, down from $10. A football ornament, part of a larger sports collection, is just $2, down from $4.

Bookworms, take note: a Little Women book cover ornament is $5.50, down from $11, and ornaments for The Raven, A Christmas Carol and more are also available.

Classic decor at half price

Hobby Lobby

Beyond the tree, Hobby Lobby’s half-off sale includes a plush snowman shelf sitter for $7 (down from $14), jingle bell ornament sets (six for $5.50, down from $11), a gingerbread couple figurine for $5.50, a “Merry Christmas” embroidered pillow for $10, a 32-inch mini Christmas tree for $11, a Letters to Santa mailbox for $15 (down from $30) and a snowman-and-cardinal mug for $4.50.

So which store should you shop?

The honest answer? Both. Aldi is where you’ll find the small, sweet, everyday pieces, the ceramic tree for your bookshelf, the $5 pillow for the couch, the $8 mini tree for the guest room. Hobby Lobby is where you’ll make the bigger statement, whether that’s the viral pink tree in the corner of your living room or a tree full of ornaments that tell your family’s story. Between them, you can decorate every room in the house for less than the price of one designer wreath, and still have money left for the hot cocoa.