Goodreads Readers and Editors Are Loving These 7 New Books Coming Out in November

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Goodreads readers and editors highlighted seven new books to read this November.

Rebecca Yarros returns with ‘Peculiar Stars,’ a contemporary romance about a boat crash.

Kit de Waal’s ‘Sweet Pea’ is Jenna Bush Hager’s November Read With Jenna pick.

November is in full swing, and no one is as excited as Goodreads users and editors. Over the past few weeks, readers have been sharing the new books they are most excited for this month, and they range from a new Rebecca Yarros romance to under-the-radar gems and a Read With Jenna pick. To learn more about the new books Goodreads users and editors are most excited for this November, keep scrolling!

‘Peculiar Stars’ by Rebecca Yarros

Montlake

From the bestselling author of the fantasy series Fourth Wing comes a new contemporary romance that will have readers swooning. The story follows Callista Moran, who is engaged to Darren Knight. Callista is terrified of boats, but she agrees to a sailing trip Darren has arranged for her. When a storm hits, the boat capsizes and she finds herself stranded on a desert island with her Dominic, an ex-Army medic who is related to Darren for 18 months. As the two grow closer, sparks fly. Eventually, the two are rescued—only to learn that they had been declared dead. As they attempt to return to their old lives, they struggle to comprehend what happened on the island—and back at home. (Out November 17, 2026)

Woman’s World executive editor Patty Bontekoe says, “I’m generally not drawn to romance, but this dual-timeline romance sucked me in—and I never expected the plot twists!”

What early Goodreads users are saying: “Peculiar Stars promises a captivating blend of romance, resilience and personal transformation. Callista’s unexpected journey from a carefully planned life to 18 months of survival creates an intriguing setting for exploring love, identity and emotional growth. Rebecca Yarros brings an appealing premise filled with heartfelt connections and difficult choices, offering romance readers a compelling story about discovering who you truly are when life takes an unexpected turn.”

‘Tiger’s Mouth’ by Lucy Tan

Thousand Voices

The newest novel from Jenna Bush Hager’s Thousand Voices imprint is perfect for fans of character-driven stories filled with heart. Jack Chen is the oldest son from a family of caterers in Queens. He’s spent his entire life studying the rich from afar, and now, at his new internship at tech giant K.O. Systems, he’s ready to put what he learned to the test. On his first day, he meets Jack Owens, the son of the company’s founder. Soon, the two strike up a friendship. As time passes, the two find themselves competing against one another for fame and success, which threatens to ruin their friendship. (Out November 17, 2026)

What Goodreads editors are saying: “Two Jacks share an office at a prestigious tech firm: the first, Jack Chen, is the son of caterers and determined to move up in the world. The other, Jack Owens, is the nepo baby son of the company’s billionaire founder. This debut tackles class and capitalism and gives me Talented Mr. Ripley vibes!”

‘When They Find Me’ by Carter Wilson

Poisoned Pen Press

Set in the fictional mountain town of Expanse, Colorado, this novel follows Annie Wolfe and her daughter, Coral, whose cabin in town provides them the perfect, secluded place to hide from the people hunting them. Also in town is Riven, who is carefully tracking the man his father swears ruined their lives. One day, Riven appears at Annie’s door, and soon both he and Annie begin to wonder what’s really true and what’s make-believe. A twisted thriller that will keep readers turning the pages late into the night, needing to know what happens next. (Out November 10, 2026)

What early Goodreads users are saying: “This book was off the hook! I loved the fast-paced action, getting into the characters’ heads, the mounting suspense, the dread, the intensifying danger and spine-tingling chilling moments. Just when I thought Carter Wilson was done knocking my socks off, he threw in one reveal which had me picking my jaw up off the floor! All the stars and then some. When They Find Me is wonderfully written, well thought out, fast paced and a thrilling ride of a book!”

‘Stations’ by Louise Kennedy

Riverhead Books

Readers are transported back to 1980s Ireland in Louise Kennedy’s new novel, following Róisín and Red, who met as teenagers and became fast friends. Róisín is a rule follower with family issues, and Red is a rich kid with a rough reputation. After a run-in with the law, Red runs away from home and starts a new life in England. Years later Róisín travels to London to visit her estranged father and reconnects with Red. What follows is a beautiful story filled with love, friendship and second chances.

What Goodreads editors are saying: “More Irishness! I have to be honest: I was looking forward to this book, but a short review on the book’s Goodreads page tipped me into obsession. That review reads: ‘I feel like I’ve been shot nine times (compliment).’”

‘Revenge Plot’ by Stephanie Wrobel

Berkley

Stephanie Wrobel’s new thriller follows Arnie Tenderton, who dreams of becoming a bestselling author. Over the years, he’s tried and failed to write a book, but now he thinks he’s finally written the perfect book. All he needs is a literary agent. And not just any agent—he wants Claudia Conley, who’s already rejected him once. Refusing to accept it, Arnie finds where Claudia is staying in the Catskill Mountains and heads out to get her to change her mind. And if she says no again, Arnie has a plan. After all, his book is about her, and he’s not leaving her alone until he gets the ending he’s already written. (Out November 10, 2026)

What early Goodreads users are saying: “Revenge Plot is a character-driven thriller that peels back the layers of the cutthroat world of writing and agenting—from the lengths professionals would go to stay at the top of their game, to the thrills (and chills) of much-coveted publishing success. If you’re a reader who likes books about books, or if you’re dying for a glimpse into the inner-workings of the harshest corners of this industry—or if you just love a good suspense novel, one that’s thoughtful and well-written, with complex characters and unpredictable twists—then this is the book for you.”

‘Don’t Stop Snowing’ by Gabriel Bump

Algonquin Books

Ernest J. Gaines Award-winning author Gabriel Bump is back with a new novel that is perfect for the colder months of the year. David is fresh out of grad school in Michigan, and he’s depressed and hopeless, which worries his parents. The remedy his doctor recommends? Move somewhere new. Buffalo, New York, isn’t his first choice, but David’s cousin Flip is there, and David thinks he can help him snap out of whatever funk he’s in. But Flip is in a darker place than David, and soon David finds himself taking care of his cousin and even filling in for him at his job. As he does, he begins to rediscover who he is and what he really wants in the world. (Out November 10, 2026)

What Goodreads editors are saying: “You know how in 19th-century British novels people are always going to Bath for a rest cure? Gabriel Bump’s newest novel asks what if we still did that, except instead of the shore, his protagonist is sent to snowy Buffalo, New York, by his worried parents. I’m sure it’ll have the same effect, right?”

‘Sweet Pea’ by Kit de Waal

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St. Martin's Press

Kit de Waal’s newest novel is this month’s Read with Jenna pick. As a child, Paulette was nicknamed “Sweet Pea” by her grandmother. At 29, in the 1970s, she’s living in London, engaged to a handsome man named Denton and building a career as a nurse. Then Denton dies in a car accident, and Paulette discovers he was secretly married and had children. Afterward, she befriends Denton’s friend Garfield, and together they raise a child named Bird. Along the way, they fall in love, andPaulette has a second chance at her dream life. It’s a beautiful story about how sometimes DNA doesn’t make a family—love does.

What Goodreads users are saying: “Sweet Pea turned out to be a lovely read. There were moments my heart broke for the character but also some uplifting, touching scenes. This might sound like an oxymoron but it’s a quietly powerful novel. Not flashy or action packed but one in which you gain something from the reading experience.”

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