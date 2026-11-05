Can Sleeping in a Dark Room Reduce Your Stroke Risk? The Link Between Sleep and Heart Health

Sisimiz

Research links greater exposure to light at night with a risk of heart failure and stroke.

Shorter sleep duration explained only part of the link between nighttime light and heart risk.

Blackout curtains, eye masks and covering electronic lights can help darken your bedroom.

If you’ve been sleeping with the TV glowing or a streetlight seeping through your curtains, here’s a gentle nudge to change that tonight. New research suggests that the darkness of your bedroom may be doing more for your heart than you ever realized. We’re breaking down what the latest research shows on the link between sleep and heart health—including the simple way you can slash your stroke risk.

What the study found on sleep and heart health

Researchers at Tulane tracked nearly 70,000 adults and discovered that people exposed to high levels of light at night had about a 30 percent higher risk of heart failure and stroke compared with those who slept in a very dark room. The findings were published in the European Heart Journal.

So what’s going on? Part of the issue is sleep length. Shorter sleep accounted for 49 percent of the increased risk, meaning that when light interrupts how long or how soundly you rest, your heart pays a price. But the rest of the risk was tied directly to light exposure itself. In other words, even when sleep duration was accounted for, brightness in the bedroom still carried its own heart-health hazard.

Why darkness matters for your heart

Your body runs on a 24-hour internal clock that depends on cues from light and dark. At night, your system is designed to wind down: blood pressure dips, heart rate slows and your body gets to work on repair. Overnight light can interfere with that rhythm, keeping your body in a lower gear of recovery than it needs.

This is important, since heart disease remains the leading cause of death among women, and the years around menopause bring their own sleep challenges. Hot flashes, nighttime waking and restless nights can already make deep sleep harder to come by. Adding light into the mix only compounds the problem.

How to get the heart-health benefits tonight

A few small changes can transform your bedroom into the dark, restorative space your heart is asking for.

Try blackout curtains or shades. They block streetlights, early sunrises and the glow of passing cars. If you’ve been thinking about investing in a pair, consider this your sign.

They block streetlights, early sunrises and the glow of passing cars. If you’ve been thinking about investing in a pair, consider this your sign. Slip on a comfortable eye mask. A soft, contoured mask is an inexpensive fix that travels well and works whether you’re at home or visiting the grandkids. One to try: The illo Sleep Mask, which blocks light and muffles sleep-disrupting sound.

A soft, contoured mask is an inexpensive fix that travels well and works whether you’re at home or visiting the grandkids. One to try: The illo Sleep Mask, which blocks light and muffles sleep-disrupting sound. Move screens out of the bedroom. Televisions, tablets and phones all emit light that can disrupt your rhythm.

Televisions, tablets and phones all emit light that can disrupt your rhythm. Cover small lights. The tiny blue or green dots on things like cable boxes and chargers add up. A small piece of electrical tape can do the trick.

A simple step with a big payoff

Protecting your heart often feels like following a lengthy to-do list—watch your diet, move more, manage stress, keep an eye on your blood pressure. This trick is refreshingly easy. Turn off the lights, pull the shades and let your body do what it was built to do while you rest.

A version of this article appears in the November 9, 2026 issue of Woman’s World.

Ready for more inspiration? Subscribe to our YouTube channel for video podcasts, health tips and uplifting stories designed for women 40, 50, 60 and beyond.

This content is not a substitute for professional medical advice or diagnosis. Always consult your physician before pursuing any treatment plan.