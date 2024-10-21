Doctors Share Easy Tricks to Relieve Painful Ear Pressure and Muffled Hearing

If you’ve experienced a fullness in your ears that makes you feel as if you’re on a plane 30,000 feet in the air when you’re not, you know how frustrating ear pressure can be. This is especially true when it lasts longer than expected or seemingly arises without a cause. Not only can it be painful, it may also disrupt your hearing. That’s why we asked experts how to relieve ear pressure safely and effectively so you can say goodbye to that stuffiness.

What causes ear pressure?

Certain environmental factors may trigger a buildup of pressure in the ears. The most common cause is altitude changes, such as flying, hiking at high elevations or even riding an elevator. Water, a foreign body or wax buildup in the ear canal may also lead to this feeling.

While altitude changes are typically to blame, ear pressure can also be a result of health conditions like sinus congestion , infections or temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders, experts explain.

“These conditions can cause blockage or swelling in the eustachian tubes, which connect the middle ear to the throat and help equalize pressure,” explains Raj Dasgupta, MD , Chief Medical Advisor for Fortune Recommends Health. “W hen the tubes can't properly open or drain, it can create a feeling of fullness or pressure.”

How to relieve ear pressure

There are quite a few expert-approved methods you can try at home to relieve pressure in your ears quickly and easily. One word of caution: be gentle and careful not to put undue stress on your ears, as this can cause further damage like rupturing your eardrum.

Try the Valsalva or Toynbee maneuver to relieve ear pressure

To perform the Valsalva maneuver , close your mouth, pinch your nose and gently blow to force air into the eustachian tubes. For the Toynbee maneuver , all you need to do is pinch your nose and swallow simultaneously, says Brynna Connor, MD, Healthcare Ambassador at NorthWestPharmacy.com.

Yawn or chew gum to relieve ear pressure

You can also try repeatedly swallowing and yawning to help open the eustachian tubes and equalize pressure in the middle ear. Sucking on candy may also do the trick.

Treat underlying congestion to relieve ear pressure

To help relieve congestion that may be causing ear pressure, you can inhale steam from a bowl of hot water to reduce nasal and sinus congestion, suggests Dr. Dasgupta. You can do this for around five to 10 minutes.

You can follow along with this video, where Dr. Josh Levitt also suggests adding thyme to the steam. Adding certain essential oils can also help break up congestion.

You can also use saline nasal spray to clear your nasal passages, making it easier for eustachian tubes to function. Keep in mind that decongestant nasal sprays should not be used for more than three consecutive days to avoid rebound congestion , he cautions.

Additionally, an oral decongestant like pseudoephedrine (Sudafed) can reduce swelling in the nasal passages and eustachian tubes, says Dr. Dasgupta.

How long does it take to relieve ear pressure?

In most cases, ear pressure should go away on its own in a relatively short time. Either you’ll feel that “pop” in your ears or the pressure may gradually resolve. Ear pressure caused by situational changes (like an uphill hike) should go away within at most a few hours, say experts. If your ear pressure lingers, it might signal a minor underlying issue.

“Some of the reasons you could still feel pressure in your ears even after you de-plane or after you get over a cold or congestion include residual eustachian tube dysfunction , fluid accumulation or delayed draining, sinus congestion and allergies,” explains Dr. Connor. “ It’s also possible that environmental factors are at play, such as barometric pressure changes due to weather.”

When to see a doctor for ear pressure

If pain and pressure continue for longer than a few hours or a day, it could be a sign of an ear infection , unresolved obstruction, eardrum trauma or other damage to the inner ear, says Sean Devlin, DO , Chief Medical Officer at Brio Medical. You should see a doctor if symptoms persist longer than a few days or become unbearable at any time, Dr. Devlin suggests.

You should also see a medical professional if you experience fever, drainage from the ear, dizziness, facial pain and significant hearing loss, says Dr. Connor.

