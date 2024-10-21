Open in App
    Jack&Jill Health Offers Prescription Weight Loss — No Insurance Required

    By Lizzy Rosenberg,

    2 days ago

    Accessing high quality healthcare without an insurance plan can be nearly impossible. That's why more telehealth providers are giving patients access to a variety of prescription treatments — with doctor approvals — but without requiring insurance. Jack&Jill Health is one a few that provides specific services for both men and women, for weight loss and sexual health. And even though insurance will help keep the cost of medication down, it's available to anyone who needs it.

    $248 $299
    Description

    Get a discount on a prepaid six-month semaglutide prescription from Jack&Jill, diagnosis, your prescription, and ongoing support.

    Starting at $248/month for a six-month commitment

    Jack&Jill Is a Fully Virtual Telehealth Provider

    Jack&Jill's main goal is to make healthcare more accessible and affordable . That said, it offers a weight loss program for a semaglutide prescription which includes online provider visits and customer care, to ensure you're making progress safely. Those who are eligible just need to be 18 years or older, and should have a BMI of no less than 25 to start.

    You'll Meet With a Staff Doctor, and You Can Talk About Insurance

    First, prospective patients will answer a series of questions about health and family history online. Then, you'll meet with a practitioner virtually, who will look over your answers and can recommend treatment. This may just include nutritional coaching , but if you qualify, you'll be able to access a variety of weight loss medications . Jack&Jill Health also has its own staff to help you navigate insurance, to figure out how much will be covered by your plan (if you're using one). And finally, your medication will be sent directly to your home.

    You Can Access Brand Name Weight Loss Medications, As Well As Generic Semaglutide

    • Semaglutide
    • Tirzapatide
    • Mounjaro
    • Ozempic
    • Zepbound

    Patients Can Also Receive Treatment For Erectile Dysfunction

    Men experiencing erectile dysfunction may be interested in Jack&Jill for its sexual health treatments . Patients can access generic drugs Tadalafil and Sildenafil, as well as JaXX, a 2-in1 combo medication that uses the active ingredients in Sildenafil and Tadalafil. Prices are kept relatively low, and same as with weight loss treatments, insurance may cover it. However, you can reach out to the pharmacy via email (pharmacy@jackjillhealth.ca) to have them figure out if it is or isn't covered.

    Insurance Is Accepted But Not Required

    Jack&Jill patients can be covered by insurance if they so choose (the company take both public and private plans!). And there's no question that using insurance will make the cost of weight loss drugs cheaper. Ozempic, for example, costs nearly $1,000 per month as of 2024 , as per Axios . And even though Jack&Jill won't process your insurance directly, you can be reimbursed by sending in a receipt to your insurance company, depending on your plan's coverage. But insurance may cover at least some of the price, driving the end cost down. For those without insurance, compounded semaglutide from Jack&Jill health starts at $248/month with a prepaid six-month commitment.

    Packaging Is Discreet and Delivery Is Free

    To avoid any judgement from neighbors or feelings of self consciousness, all of Jack&Jill's medications are sent to customers in discreet packaging that won't make it obvious you're using weight loss medications. The company is also HIPAA-compliant , which means keeps information protected, safe, and used solely for medical purposes. Delivery is also free and very quick – your medication can be delivered in 24 to 48 hours. That gives you one less thing you'll have to worry about in the financial department.

    Customer Care Is Available 24/7

    Once you're enrolled with Jack&Jill's weight loss program, you can take advantage of having unlimited communication with providers thought a dedicated patient portal. During business hours, they should respond instantaneously. If you reach out outside of business hours, you may have to wait a little longer for a response. But messaging is completely free and your provider will get back to you as soon as possible with any questions or concerns you might have regarding treatment or progress.

    It's Available in All But Four States

    At this time, Jack&Jill is available in all U.S. states except California, Kansas, Mississippi and New Jersey. It's also available in Guam, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. Jack&Jill's subsidiary, JillHealth (and men's JackHealth), also operates in Canada, providing healthcare to patients in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

    Jack&Jill Is LegitScript Certified

    When looking into online prescribers, it's common to wonder: "Is this legit?" Jack&Jill's LegitScript certification means it's approvedby a board of trusted health experts as a law-abiding online pharmaceutical company , as well as one that protects your financial information properly. So you don't have to worry about them cutting corners.

    The Cost Breakdown of Jack&Jill's Weight Loss Program Is Simple

    Jack&Jill's weight loss program with semaglutide costs $299 per month, $261 per month for three months, and $248 per month for six months (if you decide to pay in full). This price includes the cost of the medical consultation, subscription fee and delivery. However, the cost of the medication is billed separately. Brand name Mounjaro costs $1,425/month; Ozempic is $1,300/month; and Zepbound is $1,548/month.

    Pros

    • Everything is virtual
    • Enrollment process is short and doesn't require testing
    • No program fee
    • Variety of commercial brand drugs
    • Insurance not required but it's accepted
    • Packaging discreet
    • Free delivery
    • Customer care is always available

    Cons:

    • It's 100% virtual
    • It isn't available in four U.S. states
    • Brand name medications are expensive at full price
    • No testing (i.e. bloodwork)

    Jack&Jill Is a Great Option If Your Insurance Doesn't Cover Ozempic

    Even though insurance would certainly help pay for your medications through Jack&Jill Health's weight loss program after the fact, it's a viable option for anyone who doesn't have health insurance. Commercial brand medication prices are still high, but the generic is relatively affordable. And a $0 program fee that comes with unlimited messaging and appointments with your provider, makes for an all-inclusive (and extra personalized) experience.

    FAQs

    1. Does Jack&Jill take insurance?
      1. Yes, Jack&Jill does accept insurance if you have a plan. It will likely make your experience much less expensive. However, insurance isn't necessary to use its products and services.
    2. Does Jack&Jill sell GLP-1s?
      1. Those who qualify may access a number of GLP-1s through Jack&Jill. Currently, they offer prescriptions for semaglutide, tirzapatide, Mounjaro, Ozempic and Zepbound.
    3. Where is Jack&Jill available?
      1. Jack&Jill is available in all U.S. states except for California, Kansas, Mississippi and New Jersey
    4. Can I contact my Jack&Jill provider?
      1. Patients can contact their provider 24/7, through messaging. Consultations and messaging is free, and your provider will get back to you as soon as possible.
    5. Does Jack&Jill require testing for a GLP-1 prescription?
      1. Patients don't need to test for a GLP-1 prescription. During your consultation, your doctor will review your health and family history, to determine what's right for you.
