    Can’t Stand Your CPAP? Doctors Reveal Proven Sleep Apnea Treatments Without the Need for a Mask

    By Kristina Mastrocola,

    2 days ago

    If you have obstructive sleep apnea (OSA)—a condition that causes a partial or complete collapse of your upper airway while sleeping—you’re likely familiar with continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) device. But no one likes using the device, which may feel uncomfortable or cumbersome—and not everyone can even tolerate it. That said, is sleep apnea treatment without CPAP possible? Fortunately, the answer is yes. Keep reading for a few simple, effective alternatives.

    Sleep apnea treatment without CPAP

    CPAP has “been the gold standard treatment for the condition since the early 1980s,” says neurologist and sleep physician Brandon R. Peters MD , author of The Sleep Apnea Hypothesis . But just because it’s effective doesn’t mean it’s comfortable.

    In fact, up to 50 percent of people stop using CPAP during the first year of treatment, according to a 2017 study by the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health . And “though 80 to 85 percent of people with obstructive sleep apnea do well with CPAP, anyone who sits in my office does not want it,” says Dr. Peters.

    Which symptom of sleep apnea bothers you most?

    Here, he shares a few alternative treatments for obstructive sleep apnea.

    Consider oral appliance therapy

    The sleep apnea treatment (without CPAP) that’s right for you largely depends on the “baseline severity” or type of sleep apnea you have, reveals Dr. Peters. Five to 30 “events” per hour in which your airway is blocked, constitute mild to moderate apnea.

    This could justify getting fitted for an oral appliance, “a guard specially made by a dentist that holds your tongue forward, and helps improve breathing patterns,” he says. “It’s a fitted device like a retainer, designed to incrementally apply more tension to the lower jaw, moving it forward and opening up your airway.”

    Wellness

    Avoid sleeping on your back to treat sleep apnea without a CPAP

    We may not think of the toll gravity takes on our bodies when we’re blissfully in bed (or at least trying to drift off), but this universal force of nature is a top risk factor associated with sleep apnea.

    “When we sleep on our back, gravity has an effect on our airway, pushing our tongue back and blocking the airway,” explains Dr. Peters. He adds that simply elevating your head 20-30 degrees with an extra pillow improves sleep apnea symptoms if you can’t avoid sleeping on your back. “Some people attach a tennis ball to their T-shirt to ensure they don’t roll onto their back, while others use sleep wedges to help keep their head in the right position.”

    Consider slow and steady weight loss

    Because fat deposits in the tongue and around the upper airway increase the severity of sleep apnea, shedding a few pounds is proven to spell relief. “Gradual, slow and steady weight loss helps open up the airway,” says Dr. Peters. “The rule of thumb is to lose 10% of your body weight for best results.” That’s about 17 lbs. for a 170-lb woman.

    Just how effective is weight loss? “Some people can resolve their sleep apnea with weight loss alone,” he says.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xZLXa_0vxwsycH00
    adamkaz

    Stick on a nasal strip to treat sleep apnea without a CPAP

    Nasal aids like Breathe Right nasal strips and Max-Air Nose Cones , help dilate the nose and prevent snoring, says Dr. Peters.

    Try a chin strap for sleep apnea

    This blessedly low-tech tool prevents snoring by keeping your mouth closed, reveals Dr. Peters. Indeed, a 2007 study in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine showed that a chin strap improved symptoms of severe OSA as well as or better than CPAP. Bonus: A chin strap also reduces dry mouth and the bad breath that often comes with it.

    ‘Exercise’ your tongue

    Simple tongue-based exercises called myofunctional therapy help you learn where to place your tongue and strengthen the muscles in your throat and soft palate. Such training will help you breathe easier and decrease the severity of OSA symptoms, says Dr. Peters.

    Check out a few easy myofunctional exercises in the video below:

    Switch on a humidifier for sleep apnea

    A humidifier doesn’t just “cure” dry, winter air—it also may be an effective treatment for sleep apnea. “When mucus in our airways dries up, it can affect our breathing,” observes Dr. Peters. “Just plugging in a humidifier can reduce these issues.”

    Ask about a new slimming Rx

    The prescription medication tirzepatide (brand name Zepbound), used to treat type 2 diabetes and promote weight loss, also helps alleviate sleep apnea, reveals Dr. Peters. A 2024 study in The New England Journal of Medicine showed that people with moderate-to-severe sleep apnea and obesity who used the injectable for a year lost 20 percent of their body weight and slashed sleep apnea severity by 50 percent.

    Reach for allergy meds

    Medications that target allergy symptoms help alleviate sleep apnea by reducing swelling in the nasal passages and improving airflow, notes Dr. Peters. If you suffer from hay fever or other allergies, he recommends using a saline nasal spray or a steroid spray such as Flonase .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14yuIQ_0vxwsycH00
    ProfessionalStudioImages

    Wellness

    Is surgery for sleep apnea worth it?

    Severe cases of sleep apnea may justify more dramatic interventions like surgery. If you have moderate-to-severe OSA, you might consider Inspire , a surgically implanted device that works as a treatment for sleep apnea without the need for a CPAP device.

    “It’s a hypoglossal nerve stimulator, like a pacemaker for your tongue, which contracts the tongue to help clear your throat,” explains Dr. Peters. He adds other interventions you may want to explore with your doctor including tonsil surgery (especially for children), as well as nasal septum and soft palate surgeries.

    This content is not a substitute for professional medical advice or diagnosis. Always consult your physician before pursuing any treatment plan .
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Johnny Friedman
    1d ago
    What if you can't breathe wellthrough the nose
    RachelCat
    1d ago
    If using a cpap, ensure the humidity is turned up and use a chin strap to keep your mouth closed to prevent dry mouth. Dry mouth destroys your teeth and providers don’t typically tell of this problem.
    
    Comments / 0

    Community Policy