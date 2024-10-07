24 Chrome Nail Designs and Manicure Ideas of 2024 That Are Easy to DIY

While we’re constantly seeing new manicure trends and nail designs make their rounds through social media and nail salons, there’s one nail trend that may arguably be the biggest of the past year: chrome nails. The stunning, pearl-escent like finish instantly elevates any nail color or design, and makes nails look chic and luxe. And the best part? Chrome can be applied to just about any manicure and polish, and can also easily be done at home if you want to skip the nail salon altogether. That’s why we rounded up the best chrome nail designs and chrome manicure ideas that make a gorgeous, shiny statement.

What are chrome nails?

As mentioned above, chrome nails have this pearl-escent, shiny, almost glazed-like finish that took nails by storm a few years back, but the look has had a huge resurgence in 2023. One of the biggest chrome nail trends was “glazed donut nails”, which refers to a range of colors from sheer nude to milky white with a chrome finish.

Why try chrome nails?

So, why should you try out a chrome nail design? One of the biggest reasons is that it can take any mani from basic to elevated, without any nail art required. For those who aren’t skilled with nail designs but want to spice up their nails, the chrome effect is perfect.

However, if you do like designs and nail art, you can still use chrome! It will just give your design that pearl-like, glaze-y finish. Chrome is such a versatile nail trend, which is partly why it’s so beloved.

Another reason to give chrome nails a go is because you can do it at home—and gel isn’t required. In the video below, @MarlaKris demonstrates how you can achieve DIY chrome nails with eyeshadow!

24 chrome nail designs and manicure ideas

Keep reading for inspiration for chrome nail designs and chrome nail ideas to bring to the salon or DIY at home.

Glazed donut chrome nails

As mentioned above, “glazed donut nails” is a major chrome nail trend that typically refers to sheer nudes to milky whites with a chrome finish. They were all the rage in 2023 and still continue to be.

Chrome French manicure

French tips are such a classic and never go out of style. If you want to spice up the traditional French manicure, try one of these chrome French manicure designs.

Chrome nail art

Can’t give up your nail art and nail designs? Not to fear, chrome can work with nail art, too! These chrome nail art ideas will give everyone serious nail envy. From flowers to squiggles and stars, the possibilities are endless.

Pink chrome nails

If you’re like us, you love a pink mani as much as the next. And, spoiler alert, pink nails look gorgeous in chrome.

Red chrome nails

Red nails are trending, and we’re all for it—especially for fall. Paint on a dark red mani and add a chrome finish for the perfect fall manicure.

Gold chrome nails

The great thing about choosing a neutral shade like gold for your chrome mani is that it goes with just about anything!