Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Woman's World

    How Your Zodiac Sign Affects Romantic Compatibility—Learn How You’ll Connect or Clash!

    By Maressa Brown,

    1 days ago

    One of the reasons you’re undoubtedly head over heels for learning about astrology is how much the 2,000+-year-old practice can teach you not only about yourself but your loved ones. For example, if you were born with slow and steady Taurus placements, you might experience crossed wires with a partner who has significant fast and fiery Aries in their birth chart. But simply being more aware that you each have your own unique perspectives and M.O.s can make for even slightly smoother sailing.

    That said, there’s so much more to compatibility than considering two sun signs (a.k.a. the sign that the sun was moving through when you were born). In fact, we professional astrologers often use an area of astrology called synastry to compare two birth charts and identify points of harmony and tension for a couple. But by learning a few basics, you can better understand what to look for when it comes to zodiac sign compatibility. If you’re curious about the romantic compatibility rules of the road in astrology, here’s what you'll need to know in order to get a sense of how you’ll connect or clash with a significant other or potential partner.

    Planetary placements to zero in on for romantic compatibility

    Because your sun sign colors your self-image, confidence, purpose, self-esteem and identity, there is definitely merit to taking your sun sign and a partner’s into account when thinking about compatibility. But it’s really just the tip of the iceberg. You’ll also want to think about the following planets and angles in each of your birth, or natal, charts :

    The moon

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kH8yD_0vxsvEH600
    DAVID GANNON / Contributor/Getty
    DAVID GANNON / Contributor/Getty

    I like to call the moon your astrological “emotional compass,” as it shapes your inner world, emotional nature and needs, intuition and instincts, sense of security, your values and how you nurture as well as how you want to be nurtured. Because all of these characteristics are heavily involved in how you’ll connect with someone romantically, the moon is a key player in romantic compatibility.

    Venus

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ldzE1_0vxsvEH600
    Andrey Semenov/Getty

    The planet of romance and relationships, Venus influences how you express yourself creatively, perceive beauty, earn money, experience pleasure and demonstrate affection. It’s the planet that informs your love language, which is why it’s so integral to love compatibility. (Personal side note: I feel very fortunate to say that I’ve experienced firsthand how helpful it can be to have a significant other who shares the same Venus sign. It means we’re more likely to see eye-to-eye on not only what we find romantic, attractive and pleasurable but how to spend money. Though you don’t necessarily have to have the same Venus sign as your partner to see this kind of benefit. More on that in a moment.)

    Mars

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14JBBM_0vxsvEH600
    EyeEm Mobile GmbH/Getty

    The planet of action, energy and sex, Mars powers how you pursue your goals, get fired up and passionate about just about anything, experience and express anger as well as inner drive and sex drive and assert yourself — themes can’t help but come up when you’re navigating a romantic relationship.

    Mercury

    DAVID GANNON / Contributor/Getty

    The planet of communication isn’t classically thought of as a planet to home in on when thinking about romance in astrology, but it is still worth taking into consideration, because it informs your communication style, approach to information-gathering and sharing, thought processes, decision making and how you learn. And of course disconnects in these areas could lead to misunderstandings and friction for a couple.

    Planetary connections to look for

    Once you’ve identified both your own and your partner’s sun, moon, Venus, Mars and Mercury signs, you’ll do well to think about how they’re interacting with one another. Aspects in astrology, or the angles that two planetary placements are making to one another, can tell you a lot about how easygoing or challenging a connection will be. Pro-tip: Look for connections among all of these placements, not just Venus to Venus or Mercury to Mercury.

    Conjunction

    Say your partner’s Mars is in Cancer, and your Venus is also in the sentimental cardinal water sign. This is called a conjunction. (If you can identify the degrees of each placement, even better, because you can see just how closely conjunct they are. Within 10 degrees of one another is ideal.) Because you share a sign’s energy — even if it happens to be across two different planetary placements, such as Mars and Venus — it’s easier to get in sync. Conjunctions promote mutual understanding and commonalities.

    Trine

    If your partner has a romantic placement that’s in the same element (fire, earth, air and water) as your own, they form a 120-degree angle known as a trine. In astrology, a trine creates a free-flowing, positive aspect that spurs easygoing energy. An example: Your moon is in Virgo, and your partner’s Mercury is in fellow earth sign Capricorn. The way in which you experience emotion and nurture (the moon) is naturally harmonious with your partner’s communication style (Mercury).

    These are the signs that trine one another:

    Fire: Aries, Leo, Sagittarius

    Earth: Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn

    Air: Gemini, Libra, Aquarius

    Water: Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34fPqA_0vxsvEH600
    vchal/Getty

    Sextile

    Sextiles occur between placements that are 60 degrees apart and fall in elements that are classically simpatico with one another. Fire signs sextile air signs, and water signs sextile earth signs. That said, if your partner’s Mars is in social air sign Libra and your moon is jovial fire sign Sagittarius, the way your S.O. takes action and expresses their sex drive will be compatible with your instincts and emotional nature.

    These are the signs that sextile one another:

    Aries: Gemini, Aquarius

    Taurus: Cancer, Pisces

    Gemini: Aries, Leo

    Cancer: Taurus, Virgo

    Leo: Gemini, Libra

    Virgo: Cancer, Scorpio

    Libra: Leo, Sagittarius

    Scorpio: Virgo, Capricorn

    Sagittarius: Libra, Aquarius

    Capricorn: Scorpio, Pisces

    Aquarius: Aries, Sagittarius

    Pisces: Taurus, Capricorn

    Opposition

    In astrology, an opposition occurs when two planets or luminaries (the Sun or moon) sit directly across from one another in opposing signs. Oppositions happen in signs that share the same modality (cardinal, fixed or mutable) but fall under different elements (fire, earth, air and water). If you and your S.O. have romantic placements that oppose one another, you could feel as though you’re two sides of the same coin and balance one another out — or like you’re speaking two totally different languages.

    These are the signs that oppose one another:

    Aries-Libra

    Taurus-Scorpio

    Gemini-Sagittarius

    Cancer-Capricorn

    Leo-Aquarius

    Virgo-Pisces

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BTW0C_0vxsvEH600
    Liudmila Chernetska/Getty

    Square

    Considered the most tense but also activating aspect in astrology, a square is when two planets connect from a 90-degree angle. Squares occur between planets (or luminaries, which include the sun and the moon) in signs that share the same quality (cardinal, fixed or mutable) but fall under a different element (fire, earth, air and water). So if your Venus is in Leo, and your partner’s moon is in Scorpio, you might experience a great deal of passion but also head-butting, because both of these signs are fixed and therefore struggle with obstinacy.

    These are the signs that square one another:

    Aries: Cancer and Capricorn

    Taurus: Leo and Aquarius

    Gemini: Virgo and Pisces

    Cancer: Aries and Libra

    Leo: Taurus and Scorpio

    Virgo: Gemini and Sagittarius

    Libra: Cancer and Capricorn

    Scorpio: Leo and Aquarius

    Sagittarius: Virgo and Pisces

    Capricorn: Aries and Libra

    Aquarius: Taurus and Scorpio

    Pisces: Gemini and Sagittarius

    How to further explore romantic astrological compatibility

    Comparing your chart and romantic planetary placements to your partner’s is a fantastic jumping off point for getting a keen sense of your strengths and setbacks as a pair. But because astrology is so multilayered and nuanced, chances are there’s even more going on between you and your S.O. than might initially meet the eye.

    For example, learning more about and checking out how placements are dispersed among the houses can also offer insight into how you might click or not. That’s because some houses emphasize privacy, even secrecy, while others are much more open and forthcoming. So, if one person has several placements in, say, the Twelfth House of Spirituality or Eighth House of Intimacy (a couple of those reserved ones) and the other has quite a bit in their First House of Self or Tenth House of Public Image (more outgoing zones), you might have very different ways of being in the world that aren’t necessarily incompatible but might require extra work in order to bridge the gap.

    The bottom line: A quick glimpse at two birth charts makes it clear that you and your partner both contain multitudes and astrological compatibility is complex, nuanced — and far less straightforward than internet memes would have you believe. Exploring your connections and challenges can bolster mutual understanding, and should you want to go a bit further and do a deep dive on your synastry, you’ll always benefit from working one-on-one with a pro astrologer.

    For more horoscope content, keep scrolling!

    Unlock the Secrets of Your Birth Chart: Learn About the 12 Astrological Houses

    Astrological Birth Chart Explainer: How to Read and Interpret per Each Zodiac

    How to Channel the Power of a New Moon Into the Ultimate Wellness Getaway

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Pluto Goes Direct in Capricorn and Aquarius: What It Means for Your Zodiac Sign Starting October 11
    Woman's World23 hours ago
    October 7 to October 13 Horoscope Forecast: Your Zodiac Sign’s Week Ahead According to Astrology
    Woman's World3 days ago
    What Are the 12 Houses in Astrology? Discover How They Shape Your Birth Chart Reading
    Woman's World4 days ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Tuesday, October 8th
    Devra Lee22 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Pizza Hut Is Giving Away 1 Million Free Pizzas in October—Learn How You Can Get Yours Today!
    Woman's World6 days ago
    How to Build Bone Density Naturally and Prevent Osteoporosis: 5 Doctor-Recommended Tips
    Woman's World16 hours ago
    Experts Reveal the Best Foods To Eat When Sick to Soothe Symptoms and Recover Fast
    Woman's World4 days ago
    Discover the Hidden Health Meaning Behind Your Urine Color—and the Food That Can Turn It Blue
    Woman's World4 days ago
    Frankie Valli Sings ‘Dawn’ and Addresses Viral Video in Heartfelt Response: ‘I Am Blessed to Be 90’
    Woman's World7 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Discover the Health Benefits of Dark Chocolate: Dietitians Share Why It’s Good for Your Heart and Brain
    Woman's World5 days ago
    Overwintering Outdoor Plants: A Guide to Protecting and Thriving Indoors
    Sow Many Plants22 hours ago
    How to Protect Your Heart During Storms Like Hurricane Milton—Tips From a Cardiologist
    Woman's World22 hours ago
    Judge Rules Nibi the Orphaned Beaver Can Stay With Rescue Team: ‘We Should All Be On the Same Team’
    Woman's World6 days ago
    Randy Jackson Shares His Weight Loss Journey and How He Manages Diabetes and High Blood Pressure
    Woman's World7 days ago
    The Bowl Method for Curly Hair is the Viral TikTok Hack That Revives Thin, Limp Coils Instantly
    Woman's World6 days ago
    McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac Hits U.S. Restaurants This Month—What’s Inside the New Sandwich
    Woman's World4 days ago
    Sherri Shepherd Reveals the Importance of Saying No, Self-Care and Staying Strong in Her 50s (EXCLUSIVE)
    Woman's World5 days ago
    11 Best, Most Comfortable and Stylish Loungewear Outfits That Keep You Cozy From Head to Toe
    Woman's World4 days ago
    Hearty and Delicious Sirloin and Onion Sandwiches Recipe is a Dinner Winner
    Woman's World6 days ago
    Way Day Deals Extended Until 10/9! Sofas Discounted up to 60% off at Wayfair
    Woman's World4 days ago
    Real-Life Couples of ‘Happy Days’: See Who the Cast Dated and Married Off-Screen!
    Woman's World5 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    This Woman Helps Struggling Pet Owners Keep Their Beloved Pets—Read Her Story
    Woman's World3 days ago
    Dunkin’ Donuts Unveils a Spooktacular Halloween Menu and Collaborations All Month Long—What To Know
    Woman's World7 days ago
    10 Steamy, Spellbinding Halloween Romances That Will Charm You This Spooky Season!
    Woman's World4 days ago
    Color-Blind Visitors at Tennessee Park Given Special Viewfinder—Until Vandals Destroyed It
    Woman's World6 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    Actress Niecy Nash-Betts on Breaking the Stigma Around Menopause: ‘I Did Not Know Enough’ (EXCLUSIVE)
    Woman's World5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy