Meghan Markle Makes Rare, Moving Speech at Children’s Hospital—‘I Have Close Friends Whose Children Are There’

Meghan Markle made a surprise public appearance at the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital Gala on Saturday, October 5—and if that wasn’t enough to catch the attention of the public, her dress choice certainly was. The Duchess of Sussex opted to recycle a former red dress of hers, causing the internet to go into a frenzy. We have everything you need to know about it below.

What to know about Meghan Markle’s famous red dress

Originally worn for the first time at a November 2021 veterans event, the Carolina Herrera dress features a front slit and a plunging neckline, but this time instead of wearing the poofy train, Markle opted to make the gown a bit more fitted. She also wore open-toe heels instead of closed-toed ones and decided that since she no longer had the train, her hair would look better down instead of up in a high pony like before.

Perhaps the biggest difference between the gowns, though, is Markle's choice of accessories. When she debuted the dress back in 2021, the former Suits actress was accompanied by her husband, Prince Harry, but when she reused the gown just a few days ago, the prince was nowhere to be found.

This could be because Harry was just out and about in New York City a few weeks ago for NYC Climate Week—which Markle did not attend—but the real reason remains a mystery.

Meghan Markle comments on her children

The Duchess took time to reference her own children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, while talking to a mother outside of the event.

In a video released by the Daily Mail, Markle is seen talking to a little boy and his mother, saying, “ Hi sweetheart, how are you? Past your bedtime , for sure," she said to the mother and son. Markle then asked the mom for his age and responded, “Oh, so really close to our kids: three and five .”

She also took the time to praise the hospital for everything it has done to work with sick children, saying "Oh my goodness, the work they do at Children's Hospital L.A. is otherworldly, and I think from my standpoint as a mother , no one wants to be in a position where you need to go to a place like this, but if you have to, the best place in the world you could go would be Children's Hospital L.A.," The Duchess shared at the event.

" The staff is incredible, and the amount of work they do for families that really could not afford this level of care is something that I think should never be overlooked.”

The mother of two has also commented on her personal connection to the hospital, saying, "I have close friends who still have their children there, going through treatments—either from high school [or] close mom friends now—that are having their children really have that experience.”

The Duchess of Sussex's history with the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital

Meghan Markle in 2024

Another thing Markle is choosing to reuse is her platform to try and promote the Los Angeles Children's Hospital.

In March of 2024, The Duchess hosted a healing session at the hospital, with attendees of the event praising the former royal for the amount of joy she was able to bring the kids.

" Children were laughin g and singing as The Duchess turned into a character with every page. She read patient favorite books like Rosie the Riveter , Pete the Cat, and I Saw a Cat, " said one attendee in a statement.

