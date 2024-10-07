Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Woman's World

    Meghan Markle Makes Rare, Moving Speech at Children’s Hospital—‘I Have Close Friends Whose Children Are There’

    By Carissa Mosness,

    2 days ago

    Meghan Markle made a surprise public appearance at the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital Gala on Saturday, October 5—and if that wasn’t enough to catch the attention of the public, her dress choice certainly was. The Duchess of Sussex opted to recycle a former red dress of hers, causing the internet to go into a frenzy. We have everything you need to know about it below.

    What to know about Meghan Markle’s famous red dress

    Originally worn for the first time at a November 2021 veterans event, the Carolina Herrera dress features a front slit and a plunging neckline, but this time instead of wearing the poofy train, Markle opted to make the gown a bit more fitted. She also wore open-toe heels instead of closed-toed ones and decided that since she no longer had the train, her hair would look better down instead of up in a high pony like before.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IzCOU_0vxbJ95X00
    2021/2024
    Theo Wargo / Staff/Getty; Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff/Getty

    Perhaps the biggest difference between the gowns, though, is Markle's choice of accessories. When she debuted the dress back in 2021, the former Suits actress was accompanied by her husband, Prince Harry, but when she reused the gown just a few days ago, the prince was nowhere to be found.

    This could be because Harry was just out and about in New York City a few weeks ago for NYC Climate Week—which Markle did not attend—but the real reason remains a mystery.

    Meghan Markle comments on her children

    The Duchess took time to reference her own children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, while talking to a mother outside of the event.

    In a video released by the Daily Mail, Markle is seen talking to a little boy and his mother, saying, “ Hi sweetheart, how are you? Past your bedtime , for sure," she said to the mother and son. Markle then asked the mom for his age and responded, “Oh, so really close to our kids: three and five .”

    She also took the time to praise the hospital for everything it has done to work with sick children, saying "Oh my goodness, the work they do at Children's Hospital L.A. is otherworldly, and I think from my standpoint as a mother , no one wants to be in a position where you need to go to a place like this, but if you have to, the best place in the world you could go would be Children's Hospital L.A.," The Duchess shared at the event.

    " The staff is incredible, and the amount of work they do for families that really could not afford this level of care is something that I think should never be overlooked.”

    The mother of two has also commented on her personal connection to the hospital, saying, "I have close friends who still have their children there, going through treatments—either from high school [or] close mom friends now—that are having their children really have that experience.”

    The Duchess of Sussex's history with the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0czrVV_0vxbJ95X00
    Meghan Markle in 2024
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff/Getty

    Another thing Markle is choosing to reuse is her platform to try and promote the Los Angeles Children's Hospital.

    In March of 2024, The Duchess hosted a healing session at the hospital, with attendees of the event praising the former royal for the amount of joy she was able to bring the kids.

    " Children were laughin g and singing as The Duchess turned into a character with every page. She read patient favorite books like Rosie the Riveter , Pete the Cat, and I Saw a Cat, " said one attendee in a statement.

    For more royals content, keep scrolling!

    Royal Typo Overshadows Princess Beatrice’s Pregnancy Announcement—Details Here

    Prince Harry Pays Tribute to Princess Diana During NYC Climate Week Events

    Royal Family Crops Meghan Markle From Birthday Photo: See the Full Image

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 98
    Add a Comment
    Karen Crossman
    5m ago
    She doesn’t have any friends. The dress looked hideous’
    jo ann polichetti
    1h ago
    One ugly dress
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Prince Harry ‘Trapped’ in America Until His Children Are Adults Due to Meghan’s Concerns Over UK Safety, Expert Claims
    menzmag.com4 days ago
    Meghan Markle Allegedly 'Screamed' for 30 Minutes at Florist Who Vowed to 'Never Work With Her Again'
    OK Magazine9 days ago
    Meghan Markle Wears A Satin Scarlet Gown On The Red Carpet Without Prince Harry—Amid Rumors They’re 'Living Separate Lives'
    shefinds2 days ago
    15-Year-Old Gave Birth To Secret Baby In Her Bedroom And Hid It From Family For Days
    Wide Open Eats5 days ago
    Prince Harry reveals daughter Lili has been 'blessed' with Meghan Markle's long hair
    HELLO1 day ago
    Mom left paralyzed daughter stuck between bed and wall for a week because she wanted her to 'get up on her own': Cops
    Law & Crime5 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez In Skimpy Crop Top Told To Put Some ‘Clothes’ On
    thenerdstash.com7 days ago
    ‘His doctors are happy’: King Charles decides to stop his cancer treatment as he puts the needs of the crown before his own health
    wegotthiscovered.com2 days ago
    Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter demands divorce be overturned because she ‘hid $48m from him’ in settlement
    The US Sun7 days ago
    Nicole Kidman’s 16-Year-Old Daughter, Sunday-Rose Kidman-Urban, Accused Of Being A ‘Nepobaby’ After Making Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week
    uInterview.com5 days ago
    Melania Trump breaks silence over rumors Barron is autistic
    The Independent2 days ago
    Billionaire Who Backed Trump Is Now Donating to ‘Great Friend’ Kamala Harris
    TheDailyBeast4 days ago
    Michael Douglas Divorced: His History of Marriage with Catherine Zeta-Jones Explained
    The Hollywood Gossip2 days ago
    Taylor Swift's Gold Lace Wedding Guest Dress Looked Straight Out of a Fairy Tale
    In Style3 days ago
    Meghan Markle Connects to Little Boy She Says is "So Close" to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Age
    Marie Claire US3 days ago
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Separating for Solo Appearances Are Part of a Bigger Plan, Source Says
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet2 days ago
    Georgia residents on Trump and Harris’s post-Helene trips: ‘He’s here to get votes, she’s here to help’
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Prince William's reign's preparation begins after King Charles's shocking announcement
    Marry Evens4 days ago
    Meghan Markle stuns in bold figure-hugging dress for glamorous solo appearance
    HELLO3 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Real-Life Couples of ‘Happy Days’: See Who the Cast Dated and Married Off-Screen!
    Woman's World5 days ago
    What Prince William Demanded Meghan Markle Not Be Allowed to Wear During Her Wedding to Prince Harry
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet3 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Meghan Markle dons plunging red dress with daring thigh-slit as she attends LA charity event without Harry
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Meghan Markle’s Body Language on the Red Carpet Might Reveal How She’s Feeling About Her New Chapter
    SheKnows2 days ago
    Randy Jackson Shares His Weight Loss Journey and How He Manages Diabetes and High Blood Pressure
    Woman's World7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy