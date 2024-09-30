Doctors Explain Why You Might Have Sudden Blurry Vision in One Eye + How To Fix It Fast

Have you ever been watching TV or reading a book and all of a sudden had blurry vision in one eye? Maybe you closed one eye and the picture looked fuzzy or the words on the page became harder to read. Blurry vision in one eye is actually more common than you may think. But what causes it, and when should you be concerned? We contacted several eye experts to find out.

Is sudden blurry vision in one eye something to worry about?

The short answer is yes, says Abigail Witmer, OD , an assistant clinical professor in the College of Optometry at Ohio State University —but before you worry, it’s important to get to the root cause. “While it could be as simple as just needing glasses, when we think about blurry vision in one eye more than the other, we need to consider other causes like infection and inflammatory conditions.”

Sudden blurry vision in one eye is especially concerning. In some cases, it may be considered a medical emergency and require a call to 911. In this instance, “we would be worried about stroke, retinal detachment or other things that can be very serious and cause permanent vision loss,” Dr. Witmer explains.

That said, don’t panic! We’re going to break down the common causes and symptoms, plus how each should be treated.

Symptoms of blurry vision in one eye

Blurry vision makes objects appear distorted, fuzzy or out of focus. While it’s a symptom on its own, it can be accompanied by other issues. Vicky Wong, OD , a practicing optometrist and President of the Maryland Optometric Association, says you might also experience:

Depth perception issues

Missing areas of vision in only one eye

Potential sensitivity to bright lights

Overlapping images

All of these symptoms warrant a visit to your eye doctor. Identifying the underlying cause is crucial, as certain problems can permanently affect your vision.

5 common causes of blurry vision in one eye

The eye doctors we interviewed say blurry vision in one eye is often caused by one of the following issues:

Refractive errors

Refractive errors occur when the shape of your eye prevents the retina , a light-sensitive layer of tissue at the back of your eye, from focusing light properly. The most common refractive errors are nearsightedness (myopia ), farsightedness (hyperopia ) and astigmatism .

“Refractive errors commonly cause blurred vision in both eyes,” Dr. Witmer says. “But one eye can be more affected than the other.”

The fix: “Standard management for a refractive error is seeing an eye doctor for prescription eyeglasses or contact lenses,” notes Jovi Boparai, MD , an ophthalmic surgeon and CEO and co-founder of Cornea Care . “If you don’t want to wear prescription glasses or contact lenses, then you can discuss refractive surgery, such as LASIK, with your eye doctor.”

Eye infections

Eye infections, such as pink eye (or conjunctivitis ) often cause redness, watery eyes and discharge. “These conditions [also] disrupt the clear and smooth nature of the cornea which directly contributes to the clarity of your vision,” reveals Dr. Wong. “It’s like looking through a chipped or smudged windshield in your car.”

The fix: Dr. Witmer says viral infections like the common cold often cause pink eye. This can happen when the cold virus makes its way into your eyes, for example, by rubbing your eyes after blowing your nose. Usually, the infection runs its course and clarity of vision returns. To relieve symptoms in the meantime, Dr. Witmer recommends “palliative measures like eyelid hygiene, over-the-counter artificial tears and cold compresses.”

Migraines

Prostock-Studio

A migraine could be the cause of your blurry vision in one eye if it occurs before, during or after a severe headache. Anyone can experience migraines, but they’re three to four times more common in women than men. Although vision isn’t always affected, Dr. Witmer explains that when it is, it’s called a migraine with aura.

The fix: If migraines affect your vision, Dr. Boparai recommends identifying triggers and recognizing early symptoms of a migraine attack.

When a headache does strike, try reducing exposure to environmental stimuli. “I typically recommend that my patients go into a room, turn the lights off and close their eyes,” he remarks. “Listening to calming music and placing a cold or warm compress on your eyes may also help.”

Cataracts

Cataracts are a natural part of getting older, causing the lenses in our eyes to become cloudy and opaque. Unfortunately, “this clouding blocks and scatters [the] light” that enters our eyes which “can cause blurred vision in one eye, and commonly, both eyes,” Dr. Witmer says.

The fix: Surgery is often recommended once cataracts affect your ability to see and drive. However, slowing cataract progression is possible. Dr. Witmer’s advice? “Wearing sunglasses and other eye protection when you’re outside.”

Bonus: Borrowing a tip from A-list movie stars keeps your sight sharp for years to come

Indeed, a study published in PLoS One found that wearing sunglasses and broad-brimmed hats (or using an umbrella) significantly lowered the risk of developing cataracts. On the other hand, not wearing sunglasses increased the chances of developing cataracts by as much as 57 percent.

Dry eyes

bymuratdeniz

Dry eyes are increasingly common, partly due to the increased use of computers, tablets and smartphones. Dr. Witmer explains that using these devices reduces blink rates, affecting tear production.

“With dry eye, the reason our vision becomes blurry is that our tears sit on the front surface of our eye called the cornea,” she explains. “If there’s any disruption in that tear film, it’s kind of like we’re looking through a cloudy window.”

The fix: The 20-20-20 rule is an easy and effective way to reduce blurry vision in one eye caused by dry eyes . Anytime you use an electronic screen, take a 20-second break every 20 minutes and focus on an object at least 20 feet away. A study published in African Vision and Eye Health found people who practiced the 20-20-20 rule experienced significant improvements in dry eye symptoms and tear film stability.

The bottom line

“Blurry vision [in one eye] can be a symptom of many eye conditions, ranging from benign to those that are vision-threatening,” Dr. Boparai says. “Therefore, it’s best to see an eye doctor for an evaluation to get a diagnosis, and if needed, a treatment plan” as soon as you experience blurry vision.

This content is not a substitute for professional medical advice or diagnosis. Always consult your physician before pursuing any treatment plan .