Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Woman and Home

    The Lincoln Lawyer ending explained: Who was in the trunk and will there be a season 4?

    By Lucy Wigley,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sqKoL_0wLSpSdp00

    Some viewers were left so far on the edge of their seats during the finale of The Lincoln Lawyer season 3, they have questions about the ending - and whether the series will continue.

    The Lincoln Lawyer has a large and dedicated following, who have been left more gripped than ever following the latest season 3 cliff-hanger. The runaway success of the show is totally unsurprising - Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's defense attorney, Mickey Haller, provides pure TV escapism as he drives around Los Angeles often working from the back seat of his chauffeur-driven Lincoln Navigator.

    Based on the novels by Michael Connelly, season 3 saw hero Mickey defending an innocent man, avenging a poignant death, and exposing the worst levels of corruption in the justice system. If you were overwhelmed by the avalanche of action, you might need a breakdown of the season 3 ending - we have done this for you, and also reveal what we know about season 4.

    The Lincoln Lawyer ending explained

    In a first for Mickey, it transpires the client he's been defending, La Cosse, is actually innocent. Having previously only defended guilty clients, this was a shock for everyone. Visiting drug dealer Moya in prison, she helps Mickey understand Gloria wasn't solely responsible for alerting the DEA to his criminal activity, and had a bit of help with this - he correctly guesses the accomplice to be James De Marco.

    Detective Neil Bishop offers testimony suggesting De Marco killed Gloria to cover up his dubious actions when Moya was arrested. Buckle up for this one because it turns out De Marco and Gloria set up Moya before De Marco murdered Gloria - he then framed Julian. In a horrifying turn, once his testimony was over, Bishop grabbed a gun stashed by his ankle and took his own life by shooting himself in the head.

    With all suspects deceased and La Cosse innocent, he even gets a settlement for his trouble and Mickey looks like he might be able to take a breather - until his Lincoln is badly damaged what appears to be an attempt to bump him off, disguised as a accident.

    Making his way home, Mickey is pulled over by the police, who find a dead body in the trunk. All we know is that Mickey isn't the killer, but who did is, and how did they get the body in the trunk? Mickey could be on for the legal challenge of his life, if he's forced to defend himself in the future.

    Who was in the trunk at the end of The Lincoln Lawyer?

    The corpse in the trunk at the end of The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 is none other than Mickey's former client from previous season, Sam Scales. Con artist Sam, took money purportedly raised for underprivileged communities, instead spending it on himself. He's behind a string of fake charities all set up with the appearance of benefitting cancer patients, children in foster care and veterans, but simply keeps most of proceeds made, only making tiny donations to altruistic causes.

    Appearing once again in season 3 for further charges of fraud, the prosecution and the defense offer to drop charges against Sam if he pays back the stolen money. Sam refuses, and is told by Mickey he'll end up dead if he doesn't pay the money back or his legal expenses. Of course, this very public statement is now really incriminating for everyone's favourite lawyer, with Sam now dead in Mickey's trunk.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cCer4_0wLSpSdp00

    (Image credit: Netflix)

    Will there be season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer?

    The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 has yet to be announced. Previous renewals were made within two months of a season premiere, so it could be a little early to expect news at the moment, but watch this space. In an interview with TV Insider , series co-showrunner, Ted Humphrey, suggests he remains hopeful that a renewal will arrive.

    "I mean, we’re in the hands of the audience, right?", he said, adding, "We’re quietly optimistic about it, but obviously, with Netflix, it always depends on how the current season goes. And so I would say to our fans and viewers of the show, if you want a fourth season, which we very much want to bring you a fourth season, then by all means watch and tell your friends."

    Speaking about potential themes for season 4, he explained, "Obviously Mickey is now the client, the jeopardy that his clients have been in up until now, now he’s in, and it’s truly the toughest case of all. And if you think back over the course of three seasons, what is the mantra that his father taught him and that Legal Siegel [Elliott Gould] has reminded him of?

    "There’s no worse client than an innocent man. Well, what happens when you’re that innocent man and how do you handle that? And how do you deal with the fact that traditionally a lawyer who represents himself is a fool for a client? So we’ll see."

    Related Search

    Lincoln lawyerTv series endingsTv show adaptationsThe Lincoln lawyer season 3Season 4 expectationsLincoln Navigator

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Our favourite red carpet moments where accessories really elevated the look - in pictures
    Woman and Home9 days ago
    The Suicide of Naomi Judd: A Tragic Look Back Two Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    You asked, is the Ninja ZeroStick pan collection any good? Here’s my answer
    Woman and Home5 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    Princess Anne was the epitome of cosy elegance in snowy white coat and suede knee high boots for family outing
    Woman and Home3 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria12 hours ago
    Cleaning expert reveals her secret for keeping dark clothes dark – using one budget household item
    Woman and Home7 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast3 days ago
    Woman of the Hour: Who is Rodney Alcala and where is he now?
    Woman and Home9 days ago
    Who lives at Windsor Castle, who owns it and is it open to the public?
    Woman and Home4 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza18 days ago
    TheraFace LED Skincare Mask review: is it worth the major price tag?
    Woman and Home6 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Reese Witherspoon's staircase oozes sophistication thanks to one 'often forgotten' finishing touch
    Woman and Home8 days ago
    Prince William's excuse to get out of 'competitive' game night with Middletons
    Woman and Home11 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    How to make guests feel welcome in your home
    Woman and Home7 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Back in Action Memory Foam Pillow review: Some will love it, others will hate it but I'll recommend this pillow for neck pain every time
    Woman and Home5 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy