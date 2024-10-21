Open in App
    Jennifer Aniston's contemporary living room strikes the perfect balance between stylish and homely

    By Emily Smith,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OfDSM_0wFMoQTc00

    There's no denying that warm-toned, charming interiors have been having their day in the sun, but this doesn't mean contemporary decor has been forgotten. Quite the opposite actually, and Jennifer Aniston's living room is proof of that.

    Regarding some of our favourite interior design trends , monochromatic contemporary won't always be at the top of the list. And yet when we saw Jennifer Aniston's living room we were immediately impressed by how homely the decor looked.

    Although we often associate grey, basic interiors with being cold and lifeless, adding elements of wood and warm metallics such as gold can completely transform the look. This is why Jennifer Aniston's living room, much like her unpainted Nordic-style kitchen cabinets , works so well.

    The Hollywood star recently allowed us a sneak peek into her Bel Air mansion through an Instagram reel announcing the publication of her new book Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life .

    Aside from the adorable row of pooches listening to Jen reading her book, it was the furniture in the reel that caught our attention.

    From the large minimalist fabric sofa to the vast abstract grey rug, the room exudes luxury and relaxation. With some of the outdated interior trends we've seen in the past, there can be a temptation to add more, but this look here is a great example of keeping it simple.

    A few stand-outs for us aside from the rug and sofa are the statement coffee table adorned with an impressively large orchid (proving Jen's mastered how to care for an orchid ) and of course, the gravity-defying lounge chair covered in a sheepskin blanket. Both add to the grand yet relaxed energy of the space with the added customisation of trinkets and soft furnishings.

    Although the furniture is somewhat basic in design, the way it's styled and lived in by Jen creates the character and homely feel. Adding small yet thoughtful accessories to your space, be it coffee table books or cushions, is a great way of giving your home personality .

    Shop monochromatic interiors

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kHdFE_0wFMoQTc00 Lookalike design

    Impasto Greyscale Rug

    RRP: £359 | When it comes to statement rugs, Ruggable is a top choice. This one is an affordably similar match for Jen's and comes with varying customisable options like cushioned or standard padding and flatwoven or tufted.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSTnr_0wFMoQTc00 Chic coffee table

    Rantoul Modern Contemporary Glass and Chrome Coffee Table

    RRP: £140 | Whilst this model isn't quite as enormous as Jen's it's a very similar sleek and minimalist design. With a base material of steel, this is a table that's built to last and it also comes in chrome if you want to add silver to your space.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h85xP_0wFMoQTc00 Faux sheepskin

    Single Pelt Sheepskin Rug in Ivory

    RRP: £35 | You might not have a hanging lounge chair to drape it over, but these rugs are great for not only your floor but for laying over your sofa or armchair. They add another layer of comfort as well as elevate the overall look.

    Have you got some little ones in the family or simply love a good Celebrity book no matter the genre? Jennifer's debut children's book Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life is out now!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yxvIA_0wFMoQTc00

    Whether you've got a kid or are a sucker for a beautifully illustrated book, Jennifer Anistons picture book is written for all. It follows her dog Clydeo trying to discover who he is and what he loves most. View Deal

