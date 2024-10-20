Gwyneth Paltrow's clever design trick to pull colour into her neutral kitchen - the affordable and practical hack is so easy to recreate

Gwyneth Paltrow expertly added an injection of colour into her sleek, neutral kitchen with a clever, and affordable, design trick we're desperate to recreate.

We love when Gwyneth takes to Instagram to share her tasty and healthy breakfast recipes - and not just because of the delicious food inspiration, but because her kitchen is so stunning!

The sleek, clean and neutral space is so calming, with tall, white cabinets and matching marble worktops creating a lovely environment to look at - and, let's be honest, be envious of too. But the neutral space still feels full of life and excitement thanks to a smart yet subtle kitchen trend .

Look closely at the glass fronted cabinets and you can see the clever way Gwyneth has used green, yellow and pink cookbooks, as well as bright ceramic and glass ware, to incorporate fun pops of colour into her kitchen without overwhelming the space or adding too much clutter.

Shop Colourful Kitchen Accessories

Claire Thomson 'Tomato' Cookbook

RRP: £17.57 | With a vibrant and bright cover design dotted with beautiful hand drawn illustrations, the Tomato Cookbook by Claire Thomson is a stunning book to display in your kitchen for a pop of fun colour. Not only that, it's full of fascinating and delicious recipes, from burnt tomato salsa to a delicious crab and tomato tart - you'll be shocked at how much you can do with the humble tomato.

Great Jones Spout Oil Cruet

RRP: £48.82 | A luxe and colourful addition to any kitchen, this oil cruet by Great Jones comes in a stunning and vibrant green hue. Forget shutting your cooking oils away in the cupboard and hiding their plastic packaging, you can cook in style and with flair thanks to the long, precise spout that also gives you complete control when pouring oil.

A House Party in Tuscany: Recipes, Stories and Art From Arniano

RRP: £21.75 | Oh, to attend a dinner party in Tuscany! This cookbook might be the closest we'll get for the foreseeable but with its recipes for classic dishes, cocktails, party feasts and seasonal dishes - and, of course, notes on Italian wines - we're more than ok with that. Beyond the delicious recipes, this cookbook is simply stunning.

John Lewis Kitchen Utensils with Silicone Heads

RRP: £35 | Who says that cooking staples can't also be attractive kitchen decor? This handy set of six kitchen utensils with heat-resistant silicone heads features a stunning collection of muted colours to bring a playful touch into your space. Display them in an equally colourful utensils pot or, as John Lewis suggests, hang them up on the wall by the holes at the top of each handle.

Pasta Night

RRP: £15 £12.29 | With over 60 recipes, from rustic Italian classics to fusion dinner, each chapter of this pasta-centric cookbook is based on a different pasta shape. Whether you're looking for a date night dinner, a lazy mid-week lunch idea, or just a beautiful pink cookbook to display on your countertops, this recipe book has everything you need.

Le Creuset Stoneware Utensil Pot, Small

RRP: £40 | A handy and practical addition to any kitchen, this utensil pot from Le Creuset will bring a lovely pop of colour to any kitchen. It's crafted from Le Creuset's famous stoneware which gives a robust and high-quality finish that's scratch-resistant even with metal utensils.

"The focal point of our home is always the kitchen," Gwyneth said on Instagram when she first revealed her kitchen's design back in 2022.

"Whether it’s a dinner or an afternoon snack for the kids, the happiest moments of the day are centred around food."

And a 'focal point' it certainly is. The space looks not only beautiful, but easy to live and cook in, with lots of counter and floor space allowing people to gather and move around freely while her colourful kitchen cupboard organisation brings in fun, playful elements.

The white could have felt sterile if not for Gwyneth's warm-toned wooden flooring and the colourful blue accents in her choice of tiles - and, of course, the clutter of colourful cookbooks behind her glass-fronted cabinets.