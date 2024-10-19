Reese Witherspoon's staircase oozes sophistication thanks to one 'often forgotten' finishing touch

After a sneak peek into Reese Witherspoon's home, we're feeling inspired to add the same sophisticated finishing touch to elevate staircases.

It can be all too easy to feel overwhelmed by finding the best paint colour for your hallway and completely overlook the small details. However, it is often those small, thoughtful additions and accessories that can help make your hallway look both welcoming and expensive.

There are a few ways to do this of course, but stair rods are one of the most effective as demonstrated beautifully on Reese Witherspoon's staircase via her latest Instagram reel . After seeing her perfectly styled stairs a sudden wave of hallway inspiration hit us and made us want to share the inspiration.

Whether you're familiar with this simple staircase accessory or not, stair rods are an effective yet simple way to elevate your staircase and add a touch of elegance. And we're happy to say they're not an outdated interior trend despite being used in homes for centuries.

We love the particular styling of Reese's stairs with the decadent wood steps under the bold patterned carpet runner. The use of the stair rods here is not only a functional win but also an aesthetic one as the brass rods break up the busy pattern and introduce a neutral colour to the mix.

Stair rods are an ingenious way of making your home look expensive because they signify attention to detail. They are the statement finishing touch that accentuates a decorative stair runner or carpet.

As the first decorative element you see as soon as you enter the front door, stair rods have the power to completely change the look of your staircase.

Although their function is to keep your carpet in place and stop you from slipping, they're an even better opportunity to create an interesting decor moment when you choose the right runner and rod combination.

You just need to decide whether your goal is to create a contrast, perhaps with a light jute runner and a black matte rod, or to avoid making your hallway look small by keeping it light with both components.

We're taking a page from Reese's book and pairing a colour-rich carpet with a luxurious brushed brass rod. After all, It's a Regencycore staircase to be proud of.

This is certainly one of the many ways you can give your home personality without a complete interior design upheaval. Finding these small yet powerful ways to add layers of charm to your space can keep your decorating budget down without sacrificing style.