Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Woman and Home

    The vegetables you need to plant now to guarantee a bountiful harvest in time for Christmas

    By Emily Smith,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aKaIn_0w55fiAA00

    It might feel too early to mention the holidays, but getting ahead for Christmas is always a good idea. Especially when so much of your Christmas dinner relies on you getting out into the garden and planting.

    Whether or not you're vegetable gardening for beginners , knowing when it's the right time to plant your veggies can be hard to keep up with. With holidays like Christmas fast approaching, you might want to plan your seed sowing in advance to avoid being left without enough veg and spuds on the day.

    Three vegetables in particular need to be planted now before their sowing season ends. You don't want your dinner table to be missing some of the most crucial elements, do you?

    Christmas veggies you need to plant now

    Whilst we would definitely recommend succession planting to keep your vegetable patch thriving all year round, it easily can get overwhelming.

    So, simply getting ahead and scheduling your vegetable planting to match up to when you'll need them is a less demanding way.

    1. Potatoes

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KAfOF_0w55fiAA00

    (Image credit: Getty Images)

    What is Christmas without roast potatoes? A rather sad day, that's what it is. But not to panic, if you and your family prefer the homegrown kind then you still have time to get them planted.

    "Surprisingly, a couple of potato varieties can still be planted now and harvested just in time for Christmas," says Craig Wilson, gardening expert and founder of gardening retailer Gardener's Dream. "Varieties such as ‘Charlotte’ and ‘Maris Piper’ potatoes can withstand the cooler months which makes them the perfect choice for a Christmas dinner for their buttery and nutty flavours."

    Potatoes are some of the easiest vegetables to plant and are a great start for beginners needing easy gardening tips .

    Craig says, "For the best harvest, keep soil temperatures cold. Anything below 9 degrees Celsius is best to keep up a healthy and consistent crop and be sure to plant your potato seeds at least 20cm deep for the best results."

    2. Radishes

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ble5S_0w55fiAA00

    (Image credit: Getty Images)

    Now radishes aren't exactly going to be part of your Christmas centrepiece but they're an amazing underrated addition to go with dinner.

    "As a festive dish, Radishes are great when roasted alongside garlic and parsley. Radishes are a quick-growing vegetable that you can harvest right before Christmas," explains Craig. "Varieties such as ‘Mooli’ or ‘Black Spanish’ are notably winter hardy and can be sown in October for an early harvest in December."

    They're a vegetable that loves cooler temperatures in the winter months and will happily grow in a sunny spot in your garden. Craig only stresses that you make sure the soil stays moist or you'll get a bitter harvest of radishes.

    3. Rocket

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJ6Qz_0w55fiAA00

    (Image credit: Getty Images)

    Salad growing no matter the occasion is a great small garden idea as you don't need much room for an impressive harvest.

    And while you might not think of salad when you imagine your Christmas dinner, a smokey and delicious side salad will go down a treat when serving cold meats on Boxing Day.

    "Rocket seeds can be sown directly into pre-prepped rich soil," says Craig. "Rocket thrives in moist but well-drained soil and in partial sunlight, which is perfect for October. If planting outside, it’s probably best to cover over to protect from winter frosts."

    It can actually be harvested in as little as 4-6 weeks which gives you plenty of time to get it ready for its introduction as your new favourite Christmas side dish.

    Shop Christmas vegetable gardening

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sjAGp_0w55fiAA00

    Seed Potatoes Maris Piper - 11 Tuber Pack

    RRP: £9.99 | These are some of the easiest vegetables to grow and the most rewarding too. Maris Pipers will grow to have golden skin and a fluffy texture inside when cooked.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tz7Nw_0w55fiAA00

     Radish Mix, 500 seeds

    RRP: £2.50 | This another really easy crop to grow and can be done so in a container or in your garden beds. You might want to protect your seedlings for a while whilst the weather is cold and their young plants.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pqkAg_0w55fiAA00

     Rocket seeds

    RRP: £1.75 | This pack has around 1000 seeds which are easy to grow in well watered containers. You can keep growing this plant as you harvest it depending on how strong you like the taste of your rocket.

    It's not just vegetables you need to start preparing for, why not get ahead and decide which Christmas tree theme you're going with this year? Decorating your home for Christmas is one of the best parts of the season so it's always a good idea to know what aesthetic you're going for.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sarah Raven shares her foolproof winter bulb planting advice inspired by Monty Don
    Woman and Home9 days ago
    Here's How Long Eggs Really Last in the Fridge
    CNET4 days ago
    Biggest Retailer In The US Closing Stores
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show8 days ago
    Queen Mary's elevated snowy day look makes us excited for colder weather - her cosy boots and insulated trousers are practical and sophisticated
    Woman and Home7 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Married to a Monster: How Bianca Censori 'Broke Free' From Kanye West After 22 Months of Marriage — as Her Family Launched 'Dramatic Intervention'
    RadarOnline7 days ago
    10 of the best vegetables to overwinter – for bountiful, homegrown harvests throughout the colder months
    Homes & Gardens3 days ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard11 days ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Woman receives a warning note from a stranger urging her to ‘run’ from her date – while he was in the bathroom
    Upworthy3 days ago
    Canceled TV Shows 2024: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?
    Chicago Star Media20 days ago
    5 Coins From the 1940s That Are Worth a Lot of Money
    GOBankingRates1 day ago
    ‘106 & Park’ Star Free Finally Breaks Silence On Secret Baby With Jay-Z Rumour
    Shine My Crown4 days ago
    The Penny Worth $12,000 in 2024
    News Wave5 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    This Little Shih Tzu With Special Needs Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz23 days ago
    M&S’ stunning lookalike for Kate Middleton’s houndstooth wool blazer makes recreating her sophisticated look easy and affordable
    Woman and Home2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    My husband said he loved me the day we met online – but when I finally moved countries to be with him, he gave me an STI
    The US Sun1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Pete Davidson ‘will not be invited back to Saturday Night Live anytime soon’ as feud with Colin Jost reaches show execs
    The US Sun7 days ago
    Plant expert explains why you need to 'flood' your plants before bringing them inside this season
    Woman and Home5 days ago
    Vera Black Ice: What happened to Faye in season 8 episode 2?
    Woman and Home5 days ago
    17 Rich Mom Fall Boots That Make You Look Taller, Slimmer and Infinitely More Chic
    Us Weekly4 days ago
    I've finally tested the Ninja DoubleStack Air Fryer - is it all it cracked up to be?
    Woman and Home2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady13 hours ago
    Ariat Skyline Summit Low Waterproof Boot review: After years of searching for my favourite walking shoe, I've gone back to basics
    Woman and Home3 days ago
    Bensons for Beds iGel Side Sleeper Deep Pillow review: A close second favourite on my bed
    Woman and Home5 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy