    Gwyneth Paltrow's cookware set-up has us dreaming of a quiet luxury kitchen refresh

    By Emily Smith,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dOuF1_0w4Cey6g00

    When you think of luxury homeware you might not immediately think of pans or cookware. Well, it seems Gwyneth Paltrow is here to prove that even in the kitchen there is space for style and opulence when using everyday cooking essentials.

    Whether you fancy yourself as a bit of a chef or prefer to keep things simple, owning some of the best non-stick frying pans and expert cookware sets will make cooking that much easier.

    And while it's tempting to bargain hunt for something as domestic as everyday pans, investing in a little splendour is always worth it – Le Creuset's stainless steel pans being a fine example.

    We were excited to see a celebrity trendsetter like Gwyneth Paltrow using another one of our favourite pan brands, GreenPan. And the chic cookware she uses is well worth talking about – because it's highly attainable for any kitchen to enjoy.

    Gwyneth Paltrow's quiet luxury cookware

    Sharing yet another stunning recipe on her Instagram a few days ago, Gwyneth shows her morning cooking set-up while holidaying in the beautiful Italian countryside.

    Of course, the kitchen is utterly sublime, it's her use of one of the best induction frying pans that caught our attention.

    While watching the video we immediately identified the GreenPan Pavoda Reverse Frypan .

    Instantly noticeable with its lavish luxe gold handle, there's no shortage of reasons this pan has become a favourite among foodie celebrities. After all, the Stanley Tucci X GreenPan collaboration is still a fan-favourite of mine, I use my Stanley Pan almost daily. Read all about it in my full GreenPan x Stanley Tucci pan review .

    The Pavoda collection is designed, much like the Stanley Pan, with longevity and efficiency in mind from the handle to the ceramic non-stick coating.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XshP5_0w4Cey6g00 Exact match

    Padova Reserve Frypan 3 Piece Set (20, 24, 28cm)

    RRP: £185 for a set of 3 | This frying pan collection oozes luxury cookware with its durable stainless steel hands that are covered in advanced gold PVD coating. Each pan has a thick base that is forged in aluminium and is surfaced with a ceramic non-stick that's enhanced with diamonds. It doesn't get better for this price range. These pans also come with a limited lifetime warranty that covers the loss of the non-stick layer for up to five years and any other defects are covered for as long as you own the pan.

    As Gwyneth seamlessly demonstrates, the pan is ideal for frying up vegetables, and meat whilst being the perfect vessel for your morning omelette.

    It's so well-rounded because of its forged aluminium base and diamond-enhanced surface. Even the most questionable cook will have a hard time burning or even undercooking something in one of these pans. So you can forget worrying about how to clean a burnt pan .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=138Ho4_0w4Cey6g00

    (Image credit: GreenPan)

    But it's not just the wonderful functionality of the pans, it's their look too which is why it's no surprise that the ever-so-chic Gwyneth uses one. High-end cookware like this is a great way to participate in the Quiet Luxury trend as it ensures you're getting your money's worth out of the investment all whilst making your home feel more expensive.

    Where other pans belong hidden in a cupboard, models like this one should be centre stage on your hob at all times.

    Shop our GreenPan favourites

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A8pZT_0w4Cey6g00

     Geneva Frying Pan 24cm

    RRP: £62 | If you're looking for an amazing all-rounder pan thant his one is for you. With 3-ply stainless steel design and a brushed finish, this is cookware that will immediately elevate your kitchen. It has the same ceramic non-stick coating that's enhanced with diamonds so you know you're getting high-quality.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ve13b_0w4Cey6g00

     Padova SkyBlue 3pc Set

    RRP: £125 | This ones for the pasta and casserole lovers and it's perfect for the autumnal season. Again it's not just the amazing functional design we look about this set, it's the stunning sky blue colour way with luxurious handles with gold PVD coating.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N8yPO_0w4Cey6g00

    The Stanley Pan in Carrara White

    RRP: £229.95 | This pan is a large 6.5QT, 33cm size, perfect for those of you who have larger households or a pasta addiction. It's also ideal for cooking big cuts of meat due to its large surface area and induction base. I can't cook a meal without it anymore, it's completely changed my cooking experience for the better.

    Now you're up to date with the latest kitchen trends , we'd recommend you try out our tips on how to organise your kitchen cupboards . Why not make a little added room for more luxe cookware?

