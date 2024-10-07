Open in App
    Anne Hathaway’s handbag essential lip balm is on sale - and it'll revive chapped winter lips

    By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EPjaL_0vxbNvmy00

    Prone to dry and chapped winter lips? Anne Hathaway’s staple lip balm is a must-have for soothing a shrivelled pout when the weather gets cold - and it's on sale today.

    No matter how much you love your skincare routine , as we head into the cooler autumn and winter months, making some changes is vital to help soothe the irritation and dryness caused by the cold weather.

    We experience this dry, winter skin everywhere, from our faces to our bodies but it's especially noticeable and sore around the lips. And while there are a number of hydrating lip balms and lip oils on the market to help treat dry, chapped and flaky lips, Anne Hathaway's handbag essential balm is an especially good product to help revive shrivelled winter lips - and it's currently on sale too!

    @annehathaway

    What’s in my bag? Red lipstick and a plan 💄 📝 Don’t forget to check out iamavoter.com 🇺🇸

    ♬ original sound - Anne Hathaway

    Whether you're just looking for some relief for your lips, or you're wanting to prep them before trying out autumn's trending deep red lipstick shades, Anne's favourite lip balm, the Baume De Rose Lip Balm by By Terry, is a super hydrating and soothing product that's helps skin to lock in moisture and keep your lips feeling supremely soft and hydrated all day.

    It's no surprise why the Baume De Rose Lip Balm is her staple product. Packed with skin-loving ingredients like soothing rose extracts, hydrating hyaluronic acid and moisturising shea butter, the formula is ultra-nourishing and leaves lips feeling supple and smooth.

    Shop Anne Hathaway's Go-To Lip Balm

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hq70e_0vxbNvmy00

    RRP: Was £42, Now £31.50 at Look Fantastic

    Shop More Of Anne Hathaway's Handbag Essentials

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rneon_0vxbNvmy00

     Chanel Le Crayon Khôl Crayon Khôl

    Bring intense dimension to the eye by either lining your upper and lower lash line with a crisp and sharp flick or create a sultry and smokey look by smudging this soft kohl pencil along your lid and diffusing the harsh line with a thin brush.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XLGeB_0vxbNvmy00

     Clinique High Impact Shadow Play Shadow & Definer

    Available in 8 different shades, these eyeshadow sticks from Clinique are a super handy addition to your handbag. With each stick boasting two complimentary shades which are easy to apply thanks to their stick formula, getting ready on the go has never been so easy.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cBcxt_0vxbNvmy00

    Westman Atelier Lip Suede Matte Lipstick in Pip

    Bring a bright pop of colour to any look with this stunning suede matte lipstick from Westman Atelier. To get Anne Hathaway's sleek look, apply the product directly onto your lips from the bullet applicator, or create a more subtle and wearable look by picking up a small amount on your finger and blotting it onto the lip.

    Anne Hathaway isn't the only person to love the lip balm, with shoppers raving about its 'healing' powers, luxurious scent and the generous amount of product you get in the pot.

    "I've been using this since around 2012," one reviewer wrote. "For me, it's the only balm that has staying power, moisturises and heals very dried skin. I have tried a lot of other balms and none of them are anywhere close to this one. Love the smell. It lasts a long time too. Can't go anywhere without it."

    Another called the balm 'amazing' and candidly shared, "It's expensive. But worth it. It feels amazing on your lips and lasts, would definitely recommend."

    One shopper even shared that the nourishing formula is the 'only' thing that helps soothe the cold sores she gets during winter, saying, "This seems to be the only balm that helps."

