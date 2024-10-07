Anne Hathaway’s handbag essential lip balm is on sale - and it'll revive chapped winter lips

Prone to dry and chapped winter lips? Anne Hathaway’s staple lip balm is a must-have for soothing a shrivelled pout when the weather gets cold - and it's on sale today.

No matter how much you love your skincare routine , as we head into the cooler autumn and winter months, making some changes is vital to help soothe the irritation and dryness caused by the cold weather.

We experience this dry, winter skin everywhere, from our faces to our bodies but it's especially noticeable and sore around the lips. And while there are a number of hydrating lip balms and lip oils on the market to help treat dry, chapped and flaky lips, Anne Hathaway's handbag essential balm is an especially good product to help revive shrivelled winter lips - and it's currently on sale too!

Whether you're just looking for some relief for your lips, or you're wanting to prep them before trying out autumn's trending deep red lipstick shades, Anne's favourite lip balm, the Baume De Rose Lip Balm by By Terry, is a super hydrating and soothing product that's helps skin to lock in moisture and keep your lips feeling supremely soft and hydrated all day.

It's no surprise why the Baume De Rose Lip Balm is her staple product. Packed with skin-loving ingredients like soothing rose extracts, hydrating hyaluronic acid and moisturising shea butter, the formula is ultra-nourishing and leaves lips feeling supple and smooth.

Anne Hathaway isn't the only person to love the lip balm, with shoppers raving about its 'healing' powers, luxurious scent and the generous amount of product you get in the pot.

"I've been using this since around 2012," one reviewer wrote. "For me, it's the only balm that has staying power, moisturises and heals very dried skin. I have tried a lot of other balms and none of them are anywhere close to this one. Love the smell. It lasts a long time too. Can't go anywhere without it."

Another called the balm 'amazing' and candidly shared, "It's expensive. But worth it. It feels amazing on your lips and lasts, would definitely recommend."

One shopper even shared that the nourishing formula is the 'only' thing that helps soothe the cold sores she gets during winter, saying, "This seems to be the only balm that helps."