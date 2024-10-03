Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Woman and Home

    Kate Middleton attends moving public engagement at Windsor Castle for first time since 'completing' cancer treatment

    By Emma Shacklock,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DXSHq_0vsj9c5D00

    The Princess of Wales has undertaken her first public engagement since confirming that she has "completed" her treatment for cancer.

    Just weeks after she took to social media to share the news that she had "completed" her treatment for cancer, the future Queen has returned to work. Following a private meeting in September that was recorded in the Court Circular, the future Queen met a talented young photographer on 2nd October. The meeting with Liz Hatton at Windsor Castle was an incredibly poignant one, with the BBC reporting that the sixteen-year-old is battling an aggressive form of cancer. Having a huge passion for photography, Liz had been given the opportunity to take photos of an investiture held at the royal residence earlier that day after Prince William had heard her story through his role as Patron of London Air Ambulance Charity.

    Liz was then invited to meet with the Prince and Princess of Wales alongside her family after the investiture ceremony. Whilst the meeting was a private one, Kate and Prince William shared two special snaps from it on social media alongside a heartfelt personal message.

    Signed off with their now-traditional "C" and "W" initials, they expressed how "inspired" they’d been by Liz.

    "A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today," they declared. "A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. ❤️ W&C".

    Meeting the future King and Queen was also a treasured moment for the teenager, who reportedly later described herself on social media as "over the moon" that she and her family had this experience. She also dubbed Kate and Prince William as "lovely, genuine and kind people" and it’s been suggested that she has compiled a photography bucket list "to create a lifetime of memories" since being diagnosed with desmoplastic small round cell tumour in January.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kBdoK_0vsj9c5D00

    (Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

    For the Princess of Wales this meeting was likely especially moving in light of her own recent cancer diagnosis and treatment, as well as the love of photography she shares with Liz. In March, Kate made her diagnosis public and explained that her main focus was "making a full recovery".

    Although she joined the King, Queen and other working royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour in June and attended the Wimbledon final in July, these were the only times she’s been glimpsed publicly since her diagnosis, as she paused her royal duties.

    In the recent message shared in September alongside a video filmed by Will Warr, the Princess of Wales confirmed that she’d "completed" her treatment and was "looking forward to being back at work". She reflected that she would be undertaking "a few more public engagements" when she can over the coming months.

    Speculation had arisen that Kate could be set to attend the Remembrance Day service in November, though she seems to have already started easing gradually back into public-facing official duties from now. It’s not known when fans could next see the Princess undertaking a public, photographed engagement and it could possibly be this service at the Cenotaph.

    Speaking in her video last month, Kate declared that she was entering her new "phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life". She also addressed those who are continuing with their own cancer journey with a comforting statement of compassion.

    "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey - I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light so let that light shine bright," she said.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Linda Williams
    19h ago
    Returned to work. You have to have left work in order to return to the place you work!! Just say that she returned to her royal duties!! Sounds better. None of the RF work, they have duties!! It so disrespectful of the people that actually work, to say that the royals are just like you!! They aren't!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kate Middleton's khaki leopard print dress styled with knee high boots was a striking look that deserves another moment to shine
    Woman and Home11 days ago
    Kate Middleton stuns in 'color of the season' but fans make one complaint
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Kate and William thought Prince George would 'freak out' trying their 'adored' hobby - but he loves it!
    Woman and Home1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Prince Andrew 'excluded' from Sarah Ferguson's important Princess Beatrice message
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja8 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Jennifer Garner's Californian home strikes the perfect balance between familial charm and modern eclecticism
    Woman and Home9 days ago
    Dreams Side Sleeper Pillow review: A comfortable 4 stars
    Woman and Home3 days ago
    6 aromatic, spicy perfumes to make you feel all warm and cosy this season
    Woman and Home5 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post10 days ago
    I'm a scent-loving beauty editor and I think everyone should try these vegetable perfumes
    Woman and Home2 days ago
    I've found the best air fryer for couples and it's under £50 too
    Woman and Home5 days ago
    This ghd hair dryer "ticks all the boxes" for our beauty editor - and is on sale
    Woman and Home4 days ago
    'No one told me I’d feel like I was losing my mind' - 6 women on what perimenopause really feels like
    Woman and Home2 days ago
    Two of America’s Most Dangerous Bridges Are in North Carolina
    Town Talks7 days ago
    These are the ultra-processed foods to avoid in your diet
    Woman and Home4 days ago
    These North Carolina Grocery Stores Are Ranked Among the Best in the U.S.
    Town Talks8 days ago
    We've got every detail on the new Dyson Airwrap i.d. styling tool
    Woman and Home3 days ago
    A 6-year-old boy went home with a black eye after being bullied on his Chesterfield school bus
    Margaret Minnicks13 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA9 days ago
    In Memory of 'That Girl' Star Ted Bessell: He Was To Direct 'Bewitched' Movie and Then He Died
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Confused between retinol vs retinal? Our simple guide will help you choose
    Woman and Home11 days ago
    The best winter bedding plants for a stunning splash of colour when it's cold outside
    Woman and Home9 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama17 days ago
    'Bewitched' Actress Irene Vernon (The First 'Louise Tate') Was Fired From The Magical Sitcom
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    32 ways to exercise at home for easy and quick workouts
    Woman and Home2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy