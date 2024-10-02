We found out which £20 serum Cameron Diaz uses for 'bright and healthy-looking' skin

The serum that Cameron Diaz has hailed has one of her go-tos for 'bright and healthy' skin is a very affordable £20 retinol.

Building the perfect skincare routine can be a confusing - and expensive - task. There's so many products out there on the market and even with expert-approved tips for creating the right skincare routine you can feel overwhelmed with the choice and promises made by different brands.

But your skincare routine doesn't have to be elaborate to give you good results. Skin minimalism is a huge trend at the moment, encouraging people to break down their routines and just stick to a few, easy steps.

Not only does this make your routine more doable, it also makes it more affordable. And, even better, it's celebrity-approved too!

Cameron Diaz is just one celeb whose spoken about her minimal routine, revealing in the process that she uses an affordable £20 retinol serum to keep her skin looking bright and healthy.

After exfoliating her skin, Cameron told GOOP that she applies, "A face oil, and a retinol from Versed, and that’s about it. When I get up in the morning, I run my skin under the water in the shower. I don’t even use a cleanser in the mornings."

Shop Cameron Diaz's £20 Serum

Versed Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum

Cameron's favourite affordable retinol is the Versed Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum - a concoction of both retinol and natural retinol alternatives arophira and bakuchiol.

Retinol, not to be confused with retinal , is a great skincare ingredient that has a whole load of benefits for your skin, helping to increase cell turnover which improves your skin's texture over time.

The Versed Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum is an incredibly affordable retinol serum when compared with others on the market and its ingredients list is just as impressive as its competitors.

As well as including retinol, it's formula also boasts a variety of natural retinol alternatives, like arophira and bakuchiol, which aid the chemical ingredient in promoting skin cell renewal.

Over time, this helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, pores, dark spots and discolouration, while also smoothing the complexion and creating a plump, healthy look.

But what's so great about the Versed serum is how gentle it is. A lot of retinol products are intimidating as strong doses of retinol can cause irritation and redness, as well as dry, flaking skin.

But Versed created this serum specifically for 'sensitive skin types and first-time retinol users,' packing the serum with antioxidants and anti-inflammatories to calm any irritation.

It's something that's led shoppers to rave about the product, with one writing, "Really nice texture, smells nice. Doesn’t cause me to break out or irritate my sensitive skin."

Another person, in their 60s, said the serum quickly made their "mature skin" look "much brighter and healthier looking".

And another reviewer added, "You only need one pump and I would say it’s working well! My skin feels like it’s glowing and much healthier."