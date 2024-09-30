32 fairytale getaways, from castles and medieval villages to treehouses and woodland escapes

It's hard to believe that many of these fairytale getaway destinations are real, inhabited places and not elaborate set designs for the next Disney live-action remake.

Many of these historical sites inspired classic fairytales, such as Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany, which is thought to be the inspiration behind Walt Disney's Sleeping Beauty . Other fairytale getaways include actual set designs that visitors can experience up close, such as Hobbiton in New Zealand, where travellers can wander through the flowery Shire and even enjoy a pint at the Green Dragon.

From fairy-light-lit treehouses to natural wonders and elaborate castles that are worthy of our favourite Disney princesses, these are the best destinations in the world for a fairytale getaway.

32 fairytale getaways to inspire you to book a magical break

Mont Saint-Michel

Mont Saint-Michel looks straight out of a Disney film, its small island set around a grand Gothic-style Benedictine abbey. This tiny tidal island is located approximately half a mile off the coast of northwest France and is shrouded in myth and legends. Learn about the history of the area at the island's Maritime Museum and the Historical Museum Sound and Light, or pay a visit to Visit La Chapelle-Saint-Aubert, a romantic chapel with stunning views across the sea.

A forest treehouse escape, across the UK

There's something incredibly magical about a treehouse stay, offering a chance to return to nature and experience wildlife close up. There are plenty of options across the UK, with the Nymetwood Treehouses, Devon , a group of treehouses nestled in the woodland on the edge of Dartmoor, offering modern facilities that add a touch of luxury to the glamping experience. T he Buzzardry in East Sussex offers everything you could want in a treehouse escape - lush woodland, cute interiors and some high-spec amenities for a luxe break in the wild. Canopy and Stars have a wide selection of treehouse breaks, as well as other glamping options like shepherd's huts and yours.

The Black Castle, Ireland

For Gothic fans, The Black Castle in Tipperary, Ireland, is a 16th-century castle that's retained its original features. Walk through the property's winding stone staircase to the Great Hall, and bask in its grand surroundings, featuring huge windows and a vaulted ceiling. The castle is situated within ancient woodland and 13 acres of private land that make for some awe-inspiring walks; though we'd warn it's a little eerie after dark.

Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany

Germany is home to some of the most incredible castles in the world, which have inspired some of our most beloved fairytales. Neuschwanstein Castle is a 19th-century historicist palace at the foot of the Alps in south Germany. It was said to be the historic site that inspired Walt Disney's Sleeping Beauty castle. The castle has been open to the public since 1886, so visitors can experience up close the stunning architecture that inspired the classic fairytale.

Lake Bled, Slovenia

Set at the foothills of the Julian Alps, Lake Bled is one of the most beautiful places in the world. Bled is a small resort village with around 9,000 inhabitants, but visitors travel from far and wide to experience its beauty. Tourists can take a boat to Bled Island, where there's a small church, a museum and a bell tower to explore.

Sintra, Portugal

Colourful Sintra, a short train ride away from the capital of Lisbon, offers visitors both ancient woodlands and historic architecture within walking distance of each other. Explore the ancient sites of the National Palace of Pena and the Palace of Regaleira.

Giant's Causeway, Ireland

Giant's Causeway is a natural phenomenon that feels almost otherworldly. The UNESCO World Heritage Site and Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty resulted from an ancient volcanic fissure eruption, which accounts for its unusual formation of columns. Ireland is steeped in legend - go pretty much anywhere, even the big cities, and you'll hear of local folklore. Giant's Causeway has inspired much storytelling with its mystical atmosphere. Go on a guided tour to learn its history and take this natural wonder up close.

Colmar, France

Many French towns and villages retain a fairytale charm with original Medieval architecture. Colmar is one of the prettiest - think Beauty and the Beast with its very colourful architecture. This quaint town is in the Grand Est region of northeastern France, near the border with Germany, another destination offering an abundance of picturesque villages to explore.

The Castle of Ravadinovo, Bulgaria

Just the name is enough to be intrigued about this majestic castle. The Castle of Ravadinovo, with the affectionate nickname 'Castle in Love with the Wind', was created by one of the last knights of modern times, Georgi Tumpalov, in Sozopol, an ancient seaside town in Bulgaria. As the story goes, Tumpalov designed the castle and its gardens according to a childhood fantasy.

Popeye Village, Malta

Malta has a rich history, and whole towns - such as Mdina - have a mythical feel with striking architecture that could be straight out of King's Landing in Game of Thrones - remind us of fairytales. Popeye Village is a quirky film set in Malta initially used for the '80 Musical Production Popeye that tourists can visit for around £20.

A campervan adventure, all over the world

With so many campervan companies offering kitted-out vans to rent, even if it's just for a weekend, it's never been easier to embrace van life and the adventure that comes with it. We recommend Quirky Campers for their kitsch interiors that add a homely element to a campervan stay. Each has its own distinct character, meaning no two trips are the same, often with luxurious interiors like soft bedding, powerful showers and fully-equipped mini kitchens. Pitch up in some woodland next to a bubbling brook, or drive the van up to the misty mountains for a fairytale experience in the wild.

Alcazar Castle, Spain

While Germany and France are full of beautiful examples of Medieval architecture, Spain also has some magnificent castles to discover. Alcazar Castle blends Islamic and Christian architecture with high palace walls and impressive turrets straight out of a Gothic fairytale. What makes this tourist destination even more fairytale-like is that it's situated in the walled city of Segovia - a visit here feels like stepping into another world.

Isola Bella, Italy

Like Mount Saint-Michel, Isola Bella is a tiny island that looks like it's part of a fictional story, it's so quaint. Adorned with Italian architecture and blessed with a mild climate Isola Bella has a paradise feel, with beautiful Italian flowers gardens to explore.

Grindelwald, Switzerland

With its breathtaking views and alpine charm, the village of Grindelwald is like something straight out of a fairytale. Nestled in the heart of the Swiss Alps, with cobbled streets and wooden chalets, expect endless expanses of greenery and nature in summer and picturesque snow-cloaked hills in the winter months.

Jaipur, India

Jaipur is famous for its pastel-hued buildings and grand palaces. Walking around the 'Pink City' is truly awe-inspiring. This UNESCO world heritage city is one of the most visited tourist destinations in Rajasthan thanks to its incredible architecture, but there are also beautiful gardens, local shops and some delicious local cuisine to discover.

Dark Hedges, Ireland

A photographer's dream, Dark Hedges in Ireland is a natural wonder, with winding branches and dense woodland reminiscent of childhood fairytales like Hansel and Gretel or Red Riding Hood. No big bad wolves here though - despite its imposing appearance, this beautiful avenue of beech trees is a a very safe part of Ireland and well worth a visit if you're in the area.

Joshua Tree National Park, USA

Joshua Tree National Park is one of the most incredible places in the world to go hiking and camping. The park itself has nine developed campgrounds in the unique desert setting. What makes this destination fairytale-like is the opportunity for stargazing. The International Dark-Sky Association designated Joshua Tree a Dark Sky Park in 2017, meaning that you can see a blanket of stars when you look up at night.

Rothenburg-ob-der-Tauber, Germany

Rothenburg-ob-der-Tauber is the epitome of a fairytale destination in Europe, with pastel-coloured Medieval buildings at every turn and cobbled winding streets to explore. It's no surprise that the Christmas markets here are truly spectacular.

Lapland, Finland

Lapland in Finland is the ultimate Christmas fairytale getaway. Visit between November and March, when the snowfall is heavy and the forests are white - and plenty of huskies are ready to take you on a sled-led snowy adventure. The Northern Lights could also appear at this time of year for an extra layer of magic.

Hallstatt, Austria

Lakeside destinations often have an air of mysticism, leaving visitors in awe with their tranquil beauty. Hallstatt is one of Austria's gems, enclosed by the surrounding Dachstein mountains, with ancient architecture and pretty candlelit restaurants to cosy up in.

Hallerbos, Belgium

Fewer places are more magical than secluded woodlands covered with flowers. Hallerbos is known as 'The Blue Forest'; its forest floor is covered in bluebells during spring. The nearby town of Halle is easily reached by car or bicycle and has plenty of accommodation and dining options.

Glenfinnan Viaduct, Scotland

This incredibly picturesque train track weaves its way through the Scottish Highlands, which was the set for the Hogwarts Express during the Harry Potter film franchise. The Scottish Highlands offers an abundance of atmospheric landscapes and quaint towns - this is just one of many fairytale-like attractions.

Cappadocia, Turkey

For a different take on a fairytale, Cappadocia in Turkey's viewpoints looking over vast mountain ranges with the sky peppered with colourful hot air balloons offers its own kind of magic. Sip on a mint tea from one of the viewing points in the area's hotel's and take in the breathtaking sights.

Isle of Skye, Scotland

The clue is in the name with the fairy pools in the Isle of Skye. Nature really does take centre stage here, with cascading waterfalls and pools filled with bubbling mineral water. With endless opportunities for woodland walks, it's the ideal getaway for anyone looking to escape the hectic everyday.

Hoi An, Vietnam

Hoi An is where many of the country's colourful lanterns are made. With every full moon, thousands of lanterns are lit on the streets and in the water, rising up to create an incredible effect in the sky. This ancient town comprises over 1,000 timber-frame buildings and has a fusion of cultural influences that have led to its unique architecture.

Château de Chenonceau, France

The Loire Valley is the destination for those looking for a fairytale getaway. Its beautiful lakes, riverside spots, and vast meadows filled with wildflowers (not to mention incredible wine) are unrivalled in their charms for the quintessential French experience. The impressive Château de Chenonceau in the region, as grand as a castle can be, is set on a glassy lake, with Renaissance French gardens to explore.

Hobbiton, New Zealand

Hobbiton in New Zealand is the hobbit-sized village constructed for filming the Lord of the Rings trilogy and remains a huge attraction in New Zealand to this day. After exploring the hobbit houses, you can wander through the flowery Shire and enjoy a pint at the Green Dragon. This colourful attraction is a bucket-list destination for anyone who loves fantasy.

Puglia, Italy

Speaking of hobbit houses, Puglia has its iconic Trulli, white-washed stone huts with a dome shape that are just as cute and fairytale-like. Alberobello in the southern Italian region of Puglia is where you'll find the concentration of these charming huts, where you can sleep and dine in what feels like an ancient setting - though the quaint stone huts are still being constructed today.

Chefchaouen, Morocco

Much like Jaipur's 'Pink City', Chefchaouen is known for its blue buildings, giving the town it nickname, ‘the blue pearl of Morocco’. It's a joy to wander around this pretty town, with its colourful buildings and Andalusian-Maghrebian architecture. Make sure you have a camera to hand for this stunning destination!

Grasmere, The Lake District

The inspiration for famous poets such as William Wordsworth, Grasmere has everything you could want from a quaint English village. Grasmere was the home of Wordsworth and a place he once described as 'The most loveliest spot that man hath found.' The surrounding landscape consists of fells and mountains that make this beautiful village even more romantic.

Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh's skyline is centred around its hilltop castle, standing proud among a blend of old and new architecture that marries together seamlessly in this charming city. Try The Witchery by the Castle restaurant, just near the castle, for fine dining in a gothic setting, or walk up to Arthur's Seat and gaze over the city from the atmospheric hilltop spot.

Český Krumlov, Czech Republic

Another colourful Medieval town on the list that could be straight out of a Disney film is Český Krumlov in the Czech Republic. Its red and pink buildings give it a distinctive character, with a picturesque river running through the heart of the town. Wander around Latrán, one of the many cute neighbourhoods, and take in its Renaissance and Gothic architecture.