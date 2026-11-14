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Wolverine Lake
💰 Wolverine Lake hiring Administrative Assistant at $22–$25/hr
12 days ago
📢 Administrative Assistant job open in Wolverine Lake
The Village of Wolverine Lake is hiring an Administrative Assistant for the Village Office.
- Pay: $22.00 – $25.00 per hour, depending on experience
- Application deadline: December 10, 2026
- Reports to: Village Administrator
The job includes front-desk work (phones, greeting visitors, mail), general office support (emails, letters, forms, filing, supplies), preparing agenda packets for village boards and committees, and helping maintain the village website and social media accounts.
Required qualifications:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Proven administrative experience
- Strong written and verbal communication
- Time-management and multitasking skills
- Comfort learning new software and systems
- Experience with budgets, expenses, and filing systems
- Ability to maintain confidentiality
If you have office experience and like helping residents and staff, you’re encouraged to apply by December 10, 2026.
More Info: Now Hiring - Admistrative Assistant
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