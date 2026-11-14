📢 Administrative Assistant job open in Wolverine Lake

The Village of Wolverine Lake is hiring an Administrative Assistant for the Village Office.

Pay: $22.00 – $25.00 per hour , depending on experience

, depending on experience Application deadline: December 10, 2026

Reports to: Village Administrator

The job includes front-desk work (phones, greeting visitors, mail), general office support (emails, letters, forms, filing, supplies), preparing agenda packets for village boards and committees, and helping maintain the village website and social media accounts.

Required qualifications:

High school diploma or equivalent

Proven administrative experience

Strong written and verbal communication

Time-management and multitasking skills

Comfort learning new software and systems

Experience with budgets, expenses, and filing systems

Ability to maintain confidentiality

If you have office experience and like helping residents and staff, you’re encouraged to apply by December 10, 2026.